Marvel's Final Phase 5 Movie Gets Exciting Release Announcement

Marvel Studios has a special release strategy planned for Thunderbolts* that ensures the end of Phase 5 of the MCU is exciting.

Phase 5 started with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in 2023 and is ending two years and a dozen projects later with its final film, Thunderbolts* (Ironheart will be the final Phase 5 TV show in June).

While some are skeptical about Thunderbolts*, the anti-Avengers film might be exactly what Marvel needs to close out a mixed phase of MCU titles.

Thunderbolts* Is Getting an Exciting Early Release

Marvel Studios announced a special release strategy for its final Phase 5 film, with early fan screenings of Thunderbolts* set to take place across the U.S.

Fans in select U.S. cities will be able to see Thunderbolts* early on Tuesday, April 22, 10 days before its wide release on May 2.

Marvel Studios

Fan appetite for Thunderbolts* appears to be rife as Marvel Studios noted the screenings were all sold out the same day they were listed.

These fan screenings are another sign of Marvel Studios' confidence in its final Phase 5 MCU film, as the early release will allow positive word to spread following the screenings.

This follows the news that Thunderbolts*' review embargo is lifting well before the film's release, which is another promising sign of its quality.

Marvel Studios Ends Phase 5 With a Bang

Marvel Studios

With Marvel Studios' confidence in Thunderbolts* at a high, it's a good sign that the studio may be able to reverse some of the negativity it gained throughout Phase 5.

Phase 5 was rocky as soon as it began with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. That movie was supposed to set up the Multiverse Saga's major villain, Kang the Conqueror, only for those plans to fall apart with the arrest of star Jonathan Majors.

This phase for Marvel has also included several critically panned films, with Ant-Man 3 receiving a historically low score on Rotten Tomatoes and Captain America: Brave New World similarly receiving less than 50%. Phase 5 also included the release of The Marvels, which fared better critically but fell short at the box office.

Phase 5 did include some winners like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Deadpool & Wolverine, but they were released amidst an inconsistent phase for the studio.

It's unlikely at this point that even if Thunderbolts* is a huge success, it will be able to change the perception of Phase 5 as a whole. However, if the movie does hit, it will put the MCU on a hot streak heading into Phase 6, which begins in July with The Fantastic Four: First Steps.