Marvel Studios Chooses the New Face Of The MCU Ahead Of Phase 7

There is little doubt that Marvel Studios already knows who will be the face of the MCU’s Phase 7, and the answer likely won’t surprise many. Once Avengers: Secret Wars arrives on December 17, 2027, the MCU’s next phase and saga will officially be underway. So far, Phase 7 is shaping up to include three theatrical releases (X-Men, Ghost Rider, and Black Panther 3), along with at least one Disney+ project in X-Men ’97 Season 4. As 2028 and beyond usher in a new era of storytelling for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there will inevitably be a defining face at the center of it all, much as there has been in previous phases.

Marvel Studios has chosen Sadie Sink’s Jean Grey to lead the X-Men in 2028’s reboot movie, effectively making her the defining face of Phase 7 and the MCU’s next saga. With Jean becoming the first X-Men character introduced in the MCU through Spider-Man: Brand New Day, followed by Sink introducing the rest of the confirmed cast at this year’s D23 convention, Marvel’s plans for the actress are becoming increasingly clear. All signs point to Sink being positioned as a major leading presence in the franchise’s future.

Sink will headline Marvel Studios’ upcoming X-Men reboot, which is set to hit theaters on May 5, 2028. Alongside a confirmed cast that includes Star Wars’ Adam Driver and Obsession’s Inde Navarrette, Jean Grey is poised to be a key player on the mutant team. However, she won’t be the only character expected to eat a good chunk of screen time in the MCU moving forward, with several others already confirmed or rumored for upcoming projects.

6 MCU Characters Who Will Headline Phase 7

Spider-Man (Tom Holland)

Marvel Studios

Following the gargantuan success of Summer 2026’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day, audiences likely won’t have to wait another five years to see Tom Holland’s Peter Parker back in action. In fact, Deadline recently suggested that Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton may be returning to helm Spider-Man 5.

Given that there was previously just a two-year gap between Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans may not have to wait long for Holland’s next outing. A 2029 release would make sense, particularly with Marvel Studios' 2028 slate already filled to the brim with movies. Even so, who’s to say Holland’s web-slinger won’t swing by sooner to say hello to his new ally Jean Grey in X-Men?

Storm (Maya Boyd)

Marvel Comics

Joining Sink as part of Marvel Studios' brand-new X-Men team in 2028 is Maya Boyd’s Ororo Munroe, aka Storm. A relatively new actress with previous theater experience, Boyd is set to make her MCU debut in arguably one of the most highly anticipated ways possible.

Considering Marvel Studios' track record of turning young, relatively unknown actors into major stars through roles like Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Storm could quickly be catapulted into a headline position. It will be interesting to see whether X-Men takes time to explore her origins or skips straight into a more emotionally driven story, similar to Sink's Jean.

T'Challa (David Jonsson)

Marvel Studios

Also announced at D23 this year, David Jonsson enters the MCU in 2028's Black Panther 3 as the son of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa. Releasing on December 15 of that year, Black Panther 3 will focus yet again on the passing of the mantle, this time from Letitia Wright's Shuri.

The Black Panther franchise has cemented itself as one of Marvel Studios' most important, so it goes without saying that the third installment won't be the end of it. As such, Jonsson is sure to be seen well beyond his first solo movie.

Yelena Belova/Black Widow (Florence Pugh)

Marvel Studios

Officially deemed the MCU's new Black Widow in Brand New Day, Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova is bound to have a defining presence in Phase 7. Having already cropped up in several projects over the last five years (Black Widow, Hawkeye, Thunderbolts*, Brand New Day), there's no denying the value Marvel Studios sees in Pugh's New Avenger.

Phase 7 will see Yelena fresh off the one-two punch of Doomsday and Secret Wars, so she may lend a hand in shaping what the new MCU will look like following its "reboot." Whether that be mentoring the X-Men or finally leading a project of her own, expect to continue seeing Pugh on screen.

Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal)

Marvel Studios

Most likely, Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) will make it out of Avengers: Secret Wars alive to headline a Fantastic Four 2. Marketed as a fierce rival to Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, Reed will have to navigate a post-Battleworld MCU in Phase 7, hopefully with the rest of his team and family.

A follow-up to Fantastic Four: First Steps has been whispered about since the film's Summer 2025 release, though news and rumors have been dormant for a while. With Marvel Studios' 2029 slate unnamed with three theatrical slots, it may be time for Fantastic Four 2 to slip in and give Pascal's scientist another chunk of screen time to shine.

Ghost Rider (Ryan Gosling)

Marvel Comics

Sliding into MCU's Phase 7 in Summer 2028 is none other than Ryan Gosling as Ghost Rider, with his own film set for release on July 28. Having long been circling the waters for some sort of involvement in the MCU, Gosling will have plenty of it now with a film that will introduce the Spirit of Vengeance to the franchise.

Gosling is arguably at the top of his game in the eyes of the public, following this year's Project Hail Mary and next year's Star Wars: Starfighter. Marvel Studios may already be planning to capitalize on this with more screen time for him beyond Ghost Rider, though a solo film will give him loads of time in the spotlight.

BONUS: X-Men (Animated Cast)

Marvel Animation

On top of dominating theaters in 2028, the X-Men will take over the small screen once again with Season 4 of X-Men '97 on Disney+. Likely to follow its typical summer/fall release rollout, X-Men '97 has long been planned to continue through a fourth season, making it the only known MCU streaming property currently set to release beyond 2027.

The X-Men’s movie-and-TV doubleheader will ensure the team remains highly prominent among both casual and devoted viewers while significantly boosting its overall screen presence worldwide.