Black Panther 3 Officially Has the Perfect Villain Choice Following Marvel Studios' T'Challa Recasting With David Jonsson

David Jonsson's casting as T'Challa in Black Panther 3 lays the groundwork for the introduction of another game-changing villain in the MCU. Marvel Studios confirmed Jonsson's casting at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, revealing that he will bring the adult son of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa and Lupita Nyong'o's Nakia to life in the upcoming threequel. The actor's inclusion in Black Panther 3 is exciting, as he joins already-confirmed cast members Winston Duke's M'Baku and Letitia Wright's Shuri for a fresh adventure. Black Panther 3 director Ryan Coogler also revealed that he has written a role for Denzel Washington in the film. That role fueled speculation that the award-winning actor could play the classic Marvel villain Achebe.

Achebe's rumored debut in Black Panther 3 is particularly exciting because the Marvel villain is considered the Joker to Black Panther's Batman. In Marvel Comics, Achebe, who debuted in Black Panther Vol. 2 #3 (1999), is described as charismatic, unhinged, and obsessed with derailing and destabilizing Wakanda rather than ruling it cleanly. Achebe is a political predator who allied himself with Mephisto to achieve his twisted goals for Wakanda.

Marvel Comics

Achebe, whose full public persona is Reverend Doctor Michael Ibn al-Hajj Acehebe, was introduced as a farmer in Ghudaza, a small nation bordering Wakanda. He was not initially evil; he was portrayed as a compassionate man who allowed guerrillas from Ujanka to take refuge on his farm. However, these same people betrayed him by burning his land, taking his wife, and stabbing him dozens of times, which led to his death. After selling his soul to Mephisto, Achebe hunted everyone connected to his death, ultimately killing them for revenge. He is completely unhinged, with him taking counsel from a hand puppet (Daki) to reflect on his twisted decisions.

Marvel Comics

Achebe's major storyline involving Wakanda involved luring T'Challa out of the country by corrupting a Wakanda-backed American charity and arranging the deaths of its poster children, forcing the MCU hero into a prolonged U.S. investigation.

While T'Challa is away, Achebe led an uprising, ultimately appointing himself as head of Wakanda's government while Black Panther is away. Queen Ramonda shared power with him, seen as a strategy to keep tabs on Achebe while T'Challa was away. After losing his connection to Mephisto, Achebe betrayed Ramonda and turned Wakanda's defense robots against them. T'Challa eventually stopped his uprising and defeated him, only for him to escape and continue wreaking havoc after his initial setback.

Marvel Comics

In the MCU, introducing Denzel Washington as Achebe in Black Panther 3 presents an interesting challenge for a new king, especially if the post-Avengers: Secret Wars landscape embraces the transition of David Jonsson's T'Challa as Wakanda's new leader. Washington's role as Achebe fits the overall tension because Jonsson's character is an unproven leader at this stage of his young heroic rise in Wakanda's political arena.

As an usurper who already knows the ins and outs of the government's chair, Achebe has the necessary tools to challenge T'Challa's rule, questioning his legitimacy to lead and potentially inherit the Black Panther mantle.

In 2017's Black Panther, Killmonger challenged the ritual and ideology of the throne, raising the stakes by mentioning its flaws. Achebe is a whole different beast for Jonsson's T'Challa to contend with in Black Panther 3 (set for release on December 15, 2028) because he is present to challenge who is allowed to speak as Wakanda when the Black Panther is still young and has yet to learn the ropes. This is the exact problem a successor king, like Toussaint/T'Challa, inherits and must overcome to prove himself worthy.

Previous MCU Wakanda villains believed they were right. Michael B. Jordan's Killmonger claimed the throne as an inheritance while Namor waged war as a king to protect Talokan and its people. Achebe, however, is different because he does not need to be right; he just wants to cause chaos and make Wakanda unstable enough and ripe for the taking.

Black Panther 3's Game-Changing Villain Choice Is What the Franchise Needs

Marvel Studios

Placing David Jonsson's T'Challa straight into the fire by pitting him against a game-changing villain like Achebe is what the Black Panther franchise sorely needs, especially after a series of resets following the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman.

While it sacrifices the character development of Letitia Wright's Shuri by (slightly) abandoning her growth into her own Black Panther in Wakanda Forever, Black Panther 3 offers the clearest pathway for success with its villain choice and the premise that a new king is still grappling with his newfound responsibility and has not yet proven himself for the throne. Shuri, meanwhile, could still embrace her role as the chief genius mind of Wakanda, who can still hold her own against threats while providing the necessary tools for T'Challa Jr. to accept his destiny.

Achebe is the ideal villain in Black Panther 3, as his introduction moves away from the lingering threads of whether Wakanda should be open or close from the rest of the world and instead leans more on asking whether a successor, who has been hidden all this time, can hold the country when an unhinged enemy's first move is to destabilize everything T'Challa, Shuri, and M'Baku sworn to protect. In any case, David Jonsson's T'Challa needs to step up now more than ever, and his rise from a hidden (yet legitimate) son to a formidable king is a story the franchise needs in order to move forward.