Marvel Studios Confirms Historic Netflix Crossover In Phase 6's Next Movie

A major Netflix hero will do battle with one of the Avengers soon in the MCU's Phase 6. Over the course of the Multiverse Saga, Netflix's Defenders Saga has become increasingly more integrated with the greater MCU, finally answering the question of whether those shows are canon. Now, that theme will be more fully explored in a big-screen movie.

For the first time in Marvel Studios history, a Netflix-originated MCU hero will have an on-screen fight with an OG Avenger, and their power differential is quite massive.

A recent TV spot for Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which hits theaters on July 31, confirmed that Jon Bernthal's Punisher will be involved in a fight with Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/Hulk. The spot shows Bernthal from behind as he unloads his gun at a fully Hulked-out Bruce Banner, who is wearing brown pants and a large blue sweater.

Sony Pictures

While the footage is only a couple of seconds long, this confirms Frank and Bruce's first meeting in the MCU as Bruce returns to his Savage Hulk form for the first time since 2018's Avengers: Infinity War.

Sony Pictures

Other footage has shown off Mark Ruffalo's Hulk in the enormous green rage monster's return to the MCU, leaping and bounding through a hallway and destroying his surroundings.

Sony Pictures

Additionally, a short clip shows Bernthal's Frank Castle and Tom Holland's Spider-Man formulating a plan of attack against the Hulk.

Sony Pictures

As Frank tells Peter, "You contain it, I’ll go find the source, I take it down," the young web-slinger replies, "Are you just trying to get out of fighting the Hulk?" Somewhat admitting defeat here, Frank answers back, "I guess so," after the Hulk lets out a massive roar.

Sony Pictures

The full clip between Spider-Man and the Punisher can be seen below:

This film also marks the first time the Punisher has been a major character in a theatrically-released Marvel movie since 2008's Punisher: War Zone, which featured the late Ray Stevenson as Frank Castle. On top of that, it is the Hulk's first appearance in a solo Spider-Man movie.

Other Anticipated MCU Hero Team-Ups in Phase 6

Spider-Man & Yelena Belova

Sony Pictures, Marvel Studios

While Florence Pugh is not confirmed to return as Yelena Belova until December's Avengers: Doomsday, reports note that she will play a role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This would be her fourth of five appearances in the MCU and her return to the live-action story after last showing up in 2025’s Thunderbolts*.

Appearing at Bilibili World 2026 in Shanghai, China, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige teased that fans “might see Yelena a little bit sooner in the movies” before her appearance in Doomsday. Rumors suggest she'll appear in a few scenes in Spider-Man 4, which makes sense given she lives in New York with the New Avengers. This could even include recruiting Peter to the team.

Sam Wilson & Mr. Fantastic

Marvel Studios

The leaders of two major hero teams in the MCU, Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson/Captain America and Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, appear bound to meet up in 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday. This movie will mark the two teams' first-ever meeting in any Marvel movie.

According to reports on the Doomsday trailer shown at CinemaCon 2026, Sam is restrained by Reed, who is likely using his classic stretchy powers to contain the Avengers’ leader. While this battle is likely short, it will put the teams at odds until they have to team up to fight Doctor Doom.

Shang-Chi & Gambit

Marvel Studios

Along with Captain America and Reed Richards, the Avengers are also set to get involved with this movie’s team of X-Men in Avengers: Doomsday. This will be the first time the two teams have ever shared the screen before in any Marvel movie.

The CinemaCon trailer teased a fight between two fan-favorite heroes, as Simu Liu's Shang-Chi and Channing Tatum's Remy LeBeau/Gambit square off. Shang-Chi lights up the Ten Rings on his forearms, while Gambit charges up one of his classic playing cards to hurl at his opponent.

Luke Cage & Iron Fist

Marvel Television

Next year, Marvel Studios will return to Disney+ with the release of Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, the first time any live-action Disney+ MCU show has received a third season. Even more exciting is that this season will feature a full reunion of the stars from Netflix's Defenders series, including Mike Colter's Luke Cage and Finn Jones' Iron Fist.

After Colter returned in Born Again Season 2, he will reunite with Jones in Season 3 for the first time since Luke Cage Season 2 aired on Netflix in 2018. It will also mark the first time these two have joined forces in a Marvel Studios project.

Vision & Ultron

Marvel Television, Marvel Studios

Finally, Paul Bettany's Vision and James Spader's Ultron are on their way to reuniting later this year in Disney+'s VisionQuest, which begins streaming on October 14. This will be Bettany's first live-action MCU appearance since starring in 2021's WandaVision and Spader's second time in the MCU after first playing Ultron in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Age of Ultron featured key moments with Ultron and Vision during the final battle, with Ultron initially using Vision's body as his own until Tony Stark and Bruce Banner implanted JARVIS into that new being. VisionQuest will be the first project fully centered around these two AI-based characters.