'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Confirms Unexpected Return of 1 Avengers: Endgame Hero

Two different versions of a major hero from Avengers: Endgame will be heavily featured in the MCU's next movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, on July 31. Marking one of two MCU movies being released this year, Brand New Day will team Tom Holland's Peter Parker up with a few of the biggest names from the greater Marvel universe. This includes one of the main characters from Endgame.

X user @Spider_Blox_809 shared a look at new collectible bag clips showing off characters from Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Sony Pictures

These bag clips are available in stores in small packages showcasing about a dozen versions of characters from Brand New Day, with the final toys being random once fans open the bags.

Sony Pictures

One of the clips is of Mark Ruffalo's Savage Hulk, who will return to the MCU for the first time since 2018's Avengers: Infinity War in Brand New Day. This version is shirtless and uses the Hulk's classic ripped brown pants.

Sony Pictures

Additionally, Ruffalo's Bruce Banner gets a second clip showing off the Smart Hulk version of his enormous green rage monster. This version shows the Hulk wearing glasses and a white collared shirt under a blue sweater. The sweater also has a couple of rips, as do the brown pants on the bottom.

Sony Pictures

This makes Brand New Day the first in MCU history to feature multiple versions of the Hulk, as Ruffalo's Bruce Banner has only used his human form and Smart Hulk form since 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

Sony Pictures

The last movie to prominently feature Bruce Banner's Savage Hulk form was 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, which picked up with him after he had been in his Hulk form for two years after the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Sony Pictures, Marvel Studios

Ruffalo's Smark Hulk was then introduced in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, which took the character "18 months in the gamma lab" to create after he merged his brain with the Hulk's body. Interestingly, for Brand New Day, Smart Hulk seems set to dive into battle at some point, as indicated by the rips in his clothing.

Sony Pictures, Marvel Studios

Ruffalo will make his 10th live-action appearance as Bruce Banner in Brand New Day, and it will be the first one with all three of his personalities (Bruce Banner, Smart Hulk, and Savage Hulk) featured heavily.

Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be the fourth Spider-Man movie in Marvel Studios' franchise. Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and more, the story will focus on Peter Parker as he acclimates to a world unaware of his existence, while multiple terrifying villains threaten the safety of New York.

How Different Versions of Hulk May Be Featured in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Marvel Studios

Brand New Day will be Ruffalo's first live-action appearance in the MCU since 2022's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. While that story ended with Banner revealing he had a son and returning to Earth in his Hulk form, Brand New Day will bring him back to his human form and show him using the same wrist inhibitor to keep him that way.

In the first trailer for the movie, fans see Peter Parker go to Bruce Banner for help with his own genetic problem after an unknown force begins altering his biological makeup. After this change, he can shoot webs organically from his wrists (similar to Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man).

For Banner, it is still unclear what will force him to change back into his Savage Hulk form, but he seems set to give Peter another round of problems after he is unleashed on New York City again. This will force two of the smartest minds in the MCU to unite and work through their individual issues, especially with Bruce likely struggling to keep his Smart Hulk form in check and his Savage Hulk form contained.

Also teased for a potential appearance in this movie is the Grey Hulk version of Bruce Banner, typically portrayed as a much sadder version of the iconic Marvel hero. While the details on the different Hulks' roles in this movie are still unknown, it might be the deepest dive into this character in years.