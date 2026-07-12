Disney+ Announces The Return of Marvel's Most Popular Show

Disney+ recently confirmed that it is bringing back the most popular and most-streamed Marvel project that has ever been on its platform for a new season, and it will be premiering soon. Disney+ has been the home of Marvel's streaming shows for some time now, and many series have left lasting cultural impacts on Disney+ subscribers. The most talked-about shows are undoubtedly the ones set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), such as Daredevil: Born Again, WandaVision, and X-Men '97, but there are some other Marvel television titles that stream on Disney+ as well.

Disney+ recently reconfirmed that its most popular Marvel show, Spidey and His Amazing Friends, will be returning to the platform for Season 5 on July 14. This will be an all-new season of the animated Spider-Man series, and will specifically bring a new story arc called "Rescue-Webs" to fans.

It is worth noting that Spidey and His Amazing Friends Season 5 will first premiere on Disney Jr. and Disney Channel on July 13 before making its way to Disney+ one day later on July 14.

Disney Jr.

Disney already confirmed that the series' fifth season would be coming to the platform, but the streaming platform recently announced once again that everything is still on track, and that it will definitely be premiering on July 14.

Disney+ also included a short synopsis of the upcoming episodes, revealing that Team Spidey will "tackle more daring rescues with their Spidey-themed firetruck and rescue gear." The synopsis also confirmed that other Marvel characters, such as Rocket Raccoon, Groot, Silk, and Mr. Fantastic, will be appearing in the upcoming season:

"Season five introduces a new “Rescue-Webs” story arc in which Team Spidey tackles even more daring rescues with their new Spidey-themed firetruck and rescue gear. Along the way, they will team up with Super Hero friends Rocket, Groot, Mr. Fantastic, and Silk."

Spidey and His Amazing Friends is the most popular Marvel show that has ever been in the Disney+ library, as it has been streamed more than any other live-action or animated Marvel series. Impressively, Spidey is the only Marvel show on Disney+ that has been streamed for more than 1 billion minutes, which is a feat only 26 total shows have achieved since the inception of Disney+.

Other Popular Shows Continuing on Disney+

Bluey

Disney

Bluey is one of the most popular children's series of all time, and there are no signs that the title is going to slow down anytime soon, despite the fact that the last season that was released came out in 2024.

Season 4 of Bluey is currently in development, but there have been no announcements regarding its release. When it does, like the other seasons, it will be released on Disney+. In the meantime, though, fans have been treated to Bleu Minisodes, as well as Bluey Compilations.

Compilations recently returned to Disney+ on July 8, and those will likely continue to be released in the future.

While it is not explicitly a Disney+ title, fans also have the Bluey feature film to look forward to, which is expected to premiere in 2027. After its theatrical run, the movie will likely come to Disney+.

The Mandalorian

Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian is in a tough spot on Disney+. Like Spidey and His Amazing Friends, it is one of the only shows in Disney+ history to cross the 1 billion minutes streamed mark, meaning that it is at the top of the food chain regarding popularity. However, Disney and Lucasfilm decided to scrap Season 4 of the Star Wars series and instead turn it into a feature film.

Due to its poor box office performance, there likely won't be any more movies about Din Djarin and Grogu, but it is possible that the show could be revived on Disney+. Even if it isn't, a new season of one of its MandoVerse spin-offs, Ahsoka, will be coming sometime soon (likely in 2027). It is possible the titular character could pop up in that show, as it could lead into Dave Filoni's Avengers: Endgame-like project for the MandoVerse, which will now likely be a Disney+ project due to The Mandalorian & Grogu's box office numbers.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

FX

The longest-running sitcom in TV history, based on the number of seasons, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, is officially returning for an eighteenth season. The upcoming installment finished shooting in April 2026, but it doesn't have a premiere date just yet.

Since It's Always Sunny is an FX series, that means it is under the Hulu banner, which also means that the new season will be on Disney+ when it debuts.

Like The Mandalorian and Spidey, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is one of the rare television shows that has been streamed for more than 1 billion minutes on Disney+.

The Simpsons

Disney

People say the only guarantees in life are death and taxes, but everyone can also probably add another season of The Simpsons being in the works to that list as well, as it seems as though the show will never end. Season 37 is the most recent installment to debut, but fans can expect Season 38 to be on the way shortly.

However, exclusive Disney+ episodes of the show have been released throughout the summer, such as The Simpsons: Simpsley, which premiered on July 3. The adventures of Homer, Marge, and the rest of the gang will continue to be released on Disney+ in the future, with really no end in sight.

It is also worth briefly noting that The Simpsons Movie 2 is in the works and is expected to be released in 2027.

The Rookie

ABC

The Rookie is one of the most popular police procedural shows on television, so it is no surprise that it will be returning for a new season. Most likely, the upcoming batch of episodes will be released in early 2027.

The Rookie is an ABC series, so it naturally is released on Disney+ as new episodes premiere. For example, if a new episode debuts on ABC on a Thursday night, that episode will be available to stream on Friday on Disney+.

Malcolm in the Middle

Fox

While a spin-off to Malcolm in the Middle has not been confirmed to be in the works, it is possible that the show could continue in some way. A limited series titled Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair was recently released, and the show is still insanely popular amongst its fanbase.

It is possible that Life's Still Unfair could be renewed for a second season, or that another spin-off could be released, but reports have detailed that the actors who were involved in the original show and the revival have busy schedules.

The Handmaid's Tale

Hulu

The Handmaid's Tale was one of the most popular TV titles of the century, so it wasn't shocking when Hulu announced that a sequel series titled The Testaments was going to be released. The first season of The Testaments already came out, but Hulu confirmed that Season 2 is officially in the works.

There is no current release date for the second installment, but it will most likely debut sometime in 2027. Since it is a Hulu series, fans will be able to watch The Testaments Season 2 on Disney+.