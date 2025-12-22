The Simpsons Movie 2's New Logo Revealed - And It Looks Perfect

The Simpsons Movie 2 debuted a brand-new logo from Disney as it edges closer to its 2027 release. There have been 20 years, 19 seasons, and over 400 years of Matt Groening's legendary animated comedy since The Simpsons Movie raked in over $536 million at the box office in 2007. Since then, Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and, with it, full ownership of The Simpsons.

During a recent Disney event held in Sorrento, Italy (via Nerd Al Quadrato), the studio highlighted its upcoming slate, including The Simpsons Movie 2. The theatrical spin-off unveiled the perfect logo, featuring a yellow hand clutching a pink glazed donut, as series star Homer Simpson is often seen doing.

Disney announced The Simpsons Movie 2 in September with the tagline, "Homer's coming back for seconds." At that time, the teaser poster displayed a similar donut graphic, filled with 2s to signify the sequel.

At first glance, these two donut-holding hands appear near-identical, but Disney's latest event is the first time it has been used as a true logo, not a simple teaser image, alongside the likes of Avengers: Doomsday and Toy Story 5.

The Simpsons Movie 2 will arrive as part of an all-time great year for theaters, with new offerings from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and DC, featuring one of the best years for superhero blockbusters ever.

Sadly, it's not all good news for The Simpsons Movie 2, as Disney also delayed its release date to September 3, 2027, pushing back just over a month from July 23. Homer Simpson took the spotlight on a new poster for The Simpsons Movie 2, planting a flag on "Labor D'Oh Weekend" 2027.

Beyond The Simpsons Movie 2's Labor Day Weekend 2027 release date, details are being kept under wraps. Still, the cast ought to include the familiar voices of Dan Castellaneta (Homer), Julie Kavner (Marge), Nancy Cartwright (Bart), and Yeardley Smith (Lisa), along with other familiar talent from the town of Springfield.

What Will The Simpsons Movie 2 Be About?

When The Simpsons Movie 2 arrives in theaters on September 3, 2027, the series will have just completed its 38th season. Hilariously, with Springfield's future now split across the big and small screens, the slate is edging closer to the MCU-esque slates that The Simpsons once mocked, albeit without a few spin-offs.

Given that fans have been calling for The Simpsons Movie 2 to happen for almost two decades to no avail, some speculated that Disney may be playing a cinematic finale that will end the antics of this family of five once and for all.

That said, as of now, there are no plot details surrounding the project, nor is there much to be drawn from this new, donut-focused logo. After all, the famous sight of Homer Simpson clutching a donut is nothing new for fans of The Simpsons.

Regardless, there's no doubt that Disney will be going all out to ensure that the sequel is a cinematic event worthy of theaters, likely with a much grander tale that could even take the family out of Springfield once again.