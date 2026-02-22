Star Wars Reveals Confusing Rogue One & Mandalorian Movie Crossover

Star Wars officially announced a rather confusing crossover between Rogue One and The Mandalorian in the realm of comics. The Mandalorian is known for its surprise crossover moments on Disney+, with the show bringing in notable guest stars that range from Ahsoka Tano to the legendary Luke Skywalker. While the status of its biggest Avengers: Endgame-like crossover that is designed to bring together every major Mandoverse character is still up in the air, Lucasfilm released an unexpected update about The Mandalorian.

As part of its comic lineup this May, Star Wars and Lucasfilm Publishing released a brand-new The Mandalorian & Grogu variant cover for an upcoming issue of Rogue One: Cassian Andor. The cover, created by artist E.M. Gist, showed Din Djarin and Grogu at the forefront, with the Razor Crest in the background and the title of Rogue One's one-shot comic at the top.

For many, this is a confusing crossover between The Mandalorian and Rogue One because the two shows are set in completely distinct timelines. Andor and Rogue One are set years before Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, while The Mandalorian takes place in the post-Empire era under the New Republic.

Star Wars

Moreover, the two shows are not ideal for a crossover because of their thematic and tonal disconnect, considering that Andor is a dark, grounded spy thriller filled with political intrigue, while The Mandalorian has a Western-inspired vibe mixed with Force-adjacent stories.

Still, there are two compelling reasons why Star Wars decided to pull the trigger on this obscure The Mandalorian and Rogue One crossover. This effort is part of the celebration of the tenth anniversary of Star Wars: Rogue One's theatrical release.

The decision to include Din Djarin and Grogu is also not coincidental. Aside from the pair being the biggest characters in Star Wars today, the timing of the comics' release in May is also quite fitting because it falls under the same month as the theatrical premiere of The Mandalorian & Grogu.

There are also two other variants slated to release alongside the Mandalorian-themed cover art.

This cover from beloved Star Wars artist David Marquez shows Diego Luna's Cassian Andor at the forefront, seemingly ready to take another mission for the Rebellion.

Star Wars

This variant cover by Josemaria Casanovas showcases a more vibrant look at Cassian Andor, which contrasts with Andor and Rogue One's gritty vibe.

Star Wars

The upcoming one-shot comic is a prequel set before the game-changing events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, as it follows Cassian Andor infiltrating "the lawless maze of Kafrene" in an adventure described as a "tense espionage thriller."

"Before the heist that shook the galaxy, a lone REBEL operative walks into danger. CASSIAN ANDOR infiltrates the lawless maze of KAFRENE, racing against troopers, bounty hunters and time itself in a tense espionage thriller. Set prior to Rogue One – the critically praised blockbuster hailed as one of the best STAR WARS films – return to the grit and glory of a REBELLION on the brink."

The one-shot prequel comic is available for purchase on May 6 (two days after Star Wars Day). This is part of a long list of Star Wars comics set before the events of Rogue One that also chronicled the adventures of Saw Gerrera, Jyn Erso, and Darth Vader.

The Mandalorian & Andor Crossover Is a Strategic Move (But It's a One-Time Thing)

While it is a confusing move for Star Wars to push the crossover of Andor and The Mandalorian to the forefront, the timeliness of this move is quite strategic because it is part of Lucasfilm's larger push to rebuild Star Wars' theatrical momentum ahead of The Mandalorian & Grogu.

It also serves as a solid reminder of the franchise's vast, shared universe. Still, many would agree that it is a one-time thing, considering that this was only done to further build anticipation for the Pedro Pascal-led movie.

The expectations are high for The Mandalorian & Grogu, and it seems that Lucasfilm is doing everything to retain the hype even in the comic space.

Variant covers are known to drive demand and boost comic sales, and it's reasonable to assume that releasing promotional art showing Din Djarin and Grogu is aimed at capitalizing on the pair's merchandising power. It effectively reinforces the pair's role as the faces of the current Star Wars era, helping sustain excitement, not just for The Mandalorian & Grogu, but also for the Andor one-shot comics.