Star Wars Announces Surprise Andor Sequel Set Before Rogue One

A surprise Andor sequel set before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is set to make its debut. Andor concluded its two-season run in 2025, earning praise as one of the best projects ever produced for the Star Wars universe. However, since it ran for only two seasons instead of its originally planned five, fans were left longing for more.

Star Wars announced the release of multiple comics acting as a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Shared by Gizmodo, Marvel Comics will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Rogue One's theatrical release with special one-shot comics set just before the events of that movie, focusing on five major characters.

The first cover features an image of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, the Disney+ show's leading character and a key hero in Rogue One. Per the announcement, the story will delve further into what characters like Andor were doing between the events of Andor Season 2 and Rogue One.

Marvel Comics

Andor's cover shows a larger image of him looking down. Inside his body is a doorway where he stands, a weapon in hand, looking ahead at his next enemy.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story highlights events in the Skywalker Saga between Episodes III and IV, depicting the Rebels' mission to obtain the plans for the Death Star and stop the Empire. Andor's two seasons tell the story of the adventures before that movie, giving fans a look at Cassian Andor's path to joining the Rebellion and evolving from a thief to a revolutionary fighter. Both projects are streaming on Disney+.

Other Star Wars Covers for Andor Sequel

Along with the one-shot comic featuring Diego Luna's Andor, four other covers were released to celebrate this new comic run, covering the events before Rogue One. The first one revisits Cassian Andor, who walks through the middle of a marketplace as a massive explosion rumbles in the background. The shot looks reminiscent of one of Luna's earliest solo shots from Andor Season 1.

Marvel Comics

Another cover moves to Forest Whitaker's portrayal of Saw Gerrera, who appeared across Star Wars' animated shows and played key roles in Rogue One and Andor. Below his face and armored shoulders, the Death Star looms in the sky and shoots out a massive green beam, destroying everything underneath it.

Marvel Comic

Felicity Jones takes center stage on her own Star Wars comic cover, highlighting her role as Jyn Erso in Rogue One, the film's main protagonist. Below her, Ben Mendelsohn's Director Orson Krennic walks through a field of grass alongside a Stormtrooper escort.

Marvel Comics

Finally, the covers conclude with a new look at Star Wars' most notable villain ever, Darth Vader, after his appearance in Rogue One. Showing the dark-suited villain with his red lightsaber unsheathed, Vader looks as menacing as ever, charging after anyone in his way with his cape blowing in the wind.

Marvel Comics

These comics will go on sale starting in June 2026, with monthly releases after the first comic arrives.