Is a Live-Action Simpsons Movie With Adam Sandler Real or Fake? New Speculation Explained

Footage released online from a live-action The Simpsons movie featuring comedy star Adam Sandler has fans speculating how real the film is.

Is Live-Action Simpsons Real or Fake?

The Simpsons

YouTuber Multiverse of AI shared what appears to be a trailer for a live-action Simpsons movie featuring Adam Sandler as Homer.

The trailer goes through a laundry list of cast members and their roles, including Kristen Wiig as Marge, McKenna Grace as Lisa, Jacob Tremblay as Bart, and Will Ferrell as Ned Flanders.

As indicated by the YouTuber's handle, this video is verifiably fake. It uses AI to show these actors as live-action versions of characters from The Simpsons.

The characters' casting is purely fan-driven, and the trailer avoids using The Simpsons' notable yellow skin color for any people applying.

Considering that, it's highly unlikely The Simpsons will ever be developed as a live-action property.

Will The Simpsons 2 Ever Release?

While a live-action Simpsons movie is unlikely to become a reality, there is a chance the program could be back on the big screen in its usual animated form.

Along with 35 seasons of TV now acquired by Disney, 2007 gave fans The Simpsons Movie, which still has an 87% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. It even grossed nearly $540 million globally for the eighth-highest total of the year (per Box Office Mojo).

Longtime showrunner Al Jean spoke with Comic Book Movie about a possible animated sequel in May 2024. He explained how tough it is "for the entire animation business," hoping for a resurgence for the entire industry as a whole rather than just The Simpsons:

"There’s talk and I think something will happen. It’s tough for the entire animation business right now to know what the best path is. I think we want to see how the animated films do this summer. There are a couple of great ones coming out and, I’m all for animation, so I’m hoping the genre comes back in full theatrically. It’s bigger than 'The Simpsons;' it’s a question for the whole genre."

Co-showrunner Matt Selman further explained the challenges of making a movie rather than a new season to ComicBook in May 2024.

He called the stresses of making a movie "much much higher than a TV show," explaining how making a Simpsons movie takes "about the same amount of work as 30 episodes" of The Simpsons:

"The stresses of writing and animating a film that would cause a movie audience to have a hilarious and moving experience that is not boring or confusing are much much higher than a TV show you watch at home while also looking at Instagram. Movies, however, are not just the same amount of work as just three episodes. They are about the same amount of work as 30 episodes...But a new 'Simpsons' movie would be amazing. We just need the right idea and a billion hours to make it great."

In November 2023, insider Jeff Sneider shared a rumor hinting that 20th Century wants producer James L. Brooks to team up with Simpsons creator Matt Groening to make a second movie. Nothing has come of that rumor since then, and for the time being, it does not appear to be happening.

However, considering it's been 17 years since the Simpsons hit the big screen (after 17 seasons of the TV show), the time for a sequel could be close. Whether it happens depends on several factors, but the chances of a big-screen return can't be denied with the show still running strong.

The first 35 seasons of The Simpsons are streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. Season 36 begins on September 19.

