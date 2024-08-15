Happy Gilmore 2 Casting Call Guide: How You Can Be An Extra In Adam Sandler's Sequel

Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2 has a public casting call, giving select fans a chance to be an extra in the comedic sequel.

Variety confirmed an unexpected sequel to the 1996 hit comedy Happy Gilmore was set for development in May 2024. This film featured Sandler as the titular Happy, a failed ice hockey player who finds a talent for golf and enters a tournament to save his grandmother from going into foreclosure on her house.

Thus far, no other cast members have been announced. Once filming and production are complete, the sequel is planned for release on Netflix.

Where and When Is the Happy Gilmore Casting Call Happening?

Grant Wilfley Casting published an open casting call for extras in Adam Sandler's upcoming Happy Gilmore 2 in the greater New Jersey area. The film does not have an official release date.

Filming will run from September to November in Bergen, Essex, Monmouth, Morris, and Somerset counties.

Those interested are instructed to be in the plaza ballroom at the Hyatt Regency Morristown (3 Speedwell Ave., Morristown, NJ 07960) between 1 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 20.

How Much are Extras Getting Paid For Happy Gilmore 2?

SAG-AFTRA members hired as extras for Happy Gilmore 2 will be paid $216 per eight hours of work.

Non-SAG actors will be paid $176 per 10 work hours.

How Do I Sign Up To Be An Extra In Happy Gilmore 2?

Outside of the in-person auditions in Morristown, New Jersey, fans not in the area can still apply to be extras in Happy Gilmore 2.

Out-of-town applicants simply have to create a profile with Grant Wifely Casting at https://gwci.app/talent/ and follow the prompts. Applicants are instructed to select NJ in the Employment Area option under Personal Data.

The site also offers an instructional video on registering an audition video with the agency.

For more information, check out Grant Wifely's casting website here!

Happy Gilmore 2 does not have an official release date yet.

