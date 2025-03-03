Happy Gilmore 2 Gets Exciting Release Announcement

A new listing shared an exciting update about when Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2 will be released.

29 years after Sandler first introduced his unorthodox golfer to the big screen, Happy Gilmore is finally set to get a second movie in 2025. This marks the latest in an exciting string of legacy sequels in the last few years — one which should give present-day fans a chance to enjoy the hilarity seen from this '90s legend.

While Sandler and his A-list supporting cast were confirmed for a Netflix release sometime in 2025, details on a specific release date have been kept in the dark until now.

Netflix

A Deadline report highlighting Happy Gilmore 2 star Conor Sherry also included a release date for the eagerly-anticipated Netflix sequel.

The report announced that Happy Gilmore 2 is finally set for a July 25, 2025, release on Netflix:

"Sherry stars alongside Adam Sandler, Margaret Qualley and Ben Stiller in the sequel to the 1996 golf comedy classic, which premieres July 25."

This lines up with previous quotes indicating Sandler's second golf-centric adventure would debut sometime this summer. Additionally, the release date was seen added to the movie's IMDb page.

What Will Happen in Happy Gilmore 2?

While Happy Gilmore 2 has been in the works for some time (see more on how fans could be part of the sequel here), marketing for it has not teased much in terms of story details.

Nearly three decades after the first movie, according to the sequel's first trailer, Happy seems to be continuing his success on the pro golf tour while keeping up his usual wild antics. His relationship with Julie Bowen's Virginia Venit is still going strong as well after nearly three decades together.

Along with major cameos from NFL superstar Travis Kelce and a handful of the best current PGA golfers, Happy will be reigniting his rivalry with Christopher McDonald's Shooter McGavin. However, the stakes of their next matchup are still a mystery.

Now, with just under five months until the sequel makes its debut on Netflix, viewers will be eager to find out new details about the story as they begin to emerge.

Happy Gilmore 2 is now set to debut on Netflix on July 25.