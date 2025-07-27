Netflix Announces Stranger Things' Perfect Replacement Show

A new report revealed Netflix's perfect replacement series for Stranger Things after the series is set to conclude its run in 2025. Stranger Things took the world by storm in 2016 by introducing a unique science fiction horror story set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. Anchored by a group of kids and a mysterious outsider named Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), the story introduces a world known as the Upside Down, where creatures like the Demogorgon and the Mind Flayer exist.

Through four seasons, Stranger Things became a massive success due to finding the right balance between comedy and drama, its impactful story, and embracing nostalgia. As the series inches closer to its curtain call, a newfound replacement for Stranger Things is set to emerge from the shadows as Netflix looks to develop a remake of another classic TV series.

Netflix, via Deadline, announced that it had closed a deal with Legendary Television to remake Land of the Lost, Sid and Marty Krofft's science fiction series from 1974. The series follows the story of Rick and his two children who unexpectedly go through a portal, instantly transporting them into a prehistoric world filled with dinosaurs, reptilian humanoids, and primate-like people.

Land of the Lost aired on NBC as a children's series for three seasons from 1974 to 1976. Despite its short run, the series was remade by ABC in 1991, and it became a feature film in 2009 starring Will Ferrell, Danny McBride, and Anna Friel (thanks to its cult status and popularity).

Land of the Lost is part of Legendary Television's slate of projects, which already includes Dune: Prophecy on HBO Max, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters from Apple TV+, and the live-action shows centered around Tomb Raider and Pacific Rim.

Why Land of the Lost Is Netflix’s Perfect Replacement for Stranger Things

NBC

As Stranger Things' run draws close, Netflix is poised to lean towards Land of the Lost as the perfect replacement for the hit science fiction series, and there are several reasons why.

Land of the Lost could capture a vibe similar to Stranger Things because it also includes kids in its cast, mirroring what made the Duffer Brothers-created series work: the strong dynamic among its younger cast (read more about the ages of the cast of Stranger Things in Season 5). Both series also feature fascinating creatures and hidden worlds that could prove vital in embracing a sense of adventure for the viewers.

Stranger Things worked because it dove deep into a sense of nostalgia, and the same could happen in Land of the Lost because it is also set in the past. While Stranger Things is set in the 1980s, Land of the Lost takes place in the 1970s instead.

What could make Land of the Lost stand out from Stranger Things is that the former's characters are thrust into a new prehistoric environment, whereas a good chunk of the latter took place primarily in Hawkins, Indiana.

Given the prominence of dinosaurs until today (thanks to Jurassic World: Rebirth's reintroduction of the creatures to a modern-day audience), Land of the Lost has the perfect opportunity to showcase a new take on a prehistoric world filled with dinosaurs while still making it original.

As a series, Land of the Lost has the chance to expand its mythology like Stranger Things did across several seasons. All in all, Netflix has a rare opportunity to elevate Land of the Lost to the same level as Stranger Things by finding the perfect balance between adventure and campiness, anchored by a strong story.