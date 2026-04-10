Malcolm in the Middle 2026 Revival Reveals Kelly as the Final Child Of Hal & Lois

Disney+ and Hulu's 2026 revival series, Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair, revealed the newest addition to Hal and Lois' family. After becoming a major influence for multiple modern-day stories, Malcolm in the Middle made its way back this year, adding its first new chapter since Season 7 aired in 2006. Two decades later, Malcolm's family is still just as crazy as ever.

Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair featured Vaughan Murrae as a new character in this show's long-running story, Kelly. Appearing in all four episodes of the 2026 revival series (one of the biggest Disney+ series of the year), Kelly is Hal and Lois' sixth child and their first daughter after having five sons in the original show: Francis (Christopher Masterson), Reese (Justin Berfield), Malcolm (Frankie Muniz), Dewey (Caleb Ellsworth-Clark), and Jamie (Anthony Timpano).

Kelly was revealed in the series finale of the original Malcolm in the Middle (Season 7, Episode 22) from 2006. The show concluded with Hal and Lois revealing that Lois was pregnant once again.

Kelly identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns in the show (as does Vaughan Murrae in real life), which their father struggles with. Upon their introduction to the series, Malcolm explains that he has "four brothers" and "one non-binary," setting Kelly's character up from the get-go.

Upon entering the series, Kelly points out some major differences between them and their brothers, most notably that they are not afraid of their mother. Also, they are the only child without a police record and succeed in school.

Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair is a continuation of the original Malcolm in the Middle series, which ran from 2000 to 2006. Starring Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek, the series picks up with Hal and Jane celebrating their 40th anniversary, leading to Malcolm and his daughter attending their party and reuniting with their large, dysfunctional family. All four episodes of Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair are streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

Vaughan Murrae Explains New Role in Malcolm in the Middle Revival

Hulu

Murrae spoke exclusively with The Direct about their casting in Life's Still Unfair, offering their thoughts on their role in the show and why the series needed to exist. Understanding "the concern" about reviving the story, they explained that the series feels "like an extension of the original show" and is "not trying to remake the wheel."

Standing as "an epilogue of the original show," Murrae confirmed that the new revival has "a lot of Easter Eggs and references to the original show" that fans who have been around since the beginning will appreciate.

Specifically for Kelly, Murrae described the character as "quite wise and down to Earth," but they made it clear that they are "not above the crazy" that this family is known for. While not all of the crazy antics include Kelly, they usually end up "getting back at their brothers," giving them plenty of opportunities to shine.

This was also Murrae's first foray into comedy acting, making them "a little bit nervous about learning the pacing" after taking the part. They worked on balancing how to "remain down to Earth" with "a lot of energy and being silly and funny."

While Kelly may be the newest core member of Malcolm's family after the original series, their impact was hard to miss across this show's four episodes.