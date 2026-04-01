Disney+ & Hulu Confirm 15 Biggest Releases For April 2026 (Spider-Man, Darth Maul & More)

The lineup of new TV series and movies on Disney+ and Hulu in April 2026 is stacked with fresh offerings from Marvel, Star Wars, and more. The streaming service has an abundance of content on offer thanks to all the acquisitions under the Disney umbrella, and April is a busy month for originals, returning series, and licensed favorites.

Disney+ and Hulu highlighted just a few of the biggest releases in April in a new promo video, showcasing what fans have to look forward to on the streaming platform.

Disney+ and Hulu's Biggest Shows and Movies in April 2026

Secrets of the Bees

Disney+

National Geographic's Secrets of the Bees is an April 1st release on Disney+ and Hulu, using special cameras to take audiences inside the insects' profound and beautiful lives.

Dear Killer Nannies

Disney+

The new crime series Dear Killer Nannies premieres on Disney+ on April 1. The drama show follows a lonely child Juampi, who soon learns that his life of luxury and those around him are all hired as a result of his father being Pablo Escobar, the most feared drug trafficker on Earth.

Pizza Movie

Hulu

April 3 brings the debut of Pizza Movie, an original Hulu film starring Gaten Matarazzo, Sean Giambrone, and featuring a voice appearance from Daniel Radcliffe. The zany movie follows two college roommates who take drugs and believe their only way to counteract it is to eat pizza.

Daredevil: Born Again

Marvel Television

Continuing on Tuesdays throughout April is Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, which follows Charlie Cox's vigilante hero as he goes to war against Mayor Wilson Fisk and his anti-vigilante regime in New York City. The upcoming episodes of Daredevil: Born Again will feature the return of The Defenders hero Jessica Jones, marking a major crossover in the Marvel TV universe.

Inside Out Classic

Disney+

Disney, Pixar, NHL, and ESPN are partnering on a new sports animated combo in Inside Out Classic, which is an experimental project featuring virtually created real-time animation of the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers hockey match on April 5. Familiar faces from the Inside Out franchise will make appearances.

Maul: Shadow Lord

Lucasfilm

The next Star Wars animated series arrives on April 6, with Maul: Shadow Lord uncovering more of the story of the iconic The Phantom Menace villain, Darth Maul. With a stunning art style and intriguing new characters, Maul: Shadow Lord is shaping up to be one of the most epic Star Wars adventures.

American Idol

Disney

Mondays in April mean new episodes of American Idol Season 9, which sees 127 contestants whittled down to one to become the best new singer in America. Judges this season include Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood.

The Testaments

Hulu

On April 8, fans will return to the world of The Handmaid's Tale in The Testaments, an adaptation of Margaret Atwood's 2019 novel. Set 15 years after The Handmaid's Tale, the series is told from the point of view of the young women attending Aunt Lydia's elite prep school within Gilead.

Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair

Disney+

20 years after its original series finale, Malcolm in the Middle is back in a sequel series on April 10 titled Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair. The original cast returns as their characters, following Frankie Muniz's Malcolm, now all grown up and a father himself, as he's drawn back into the chaos of his family.

Perfect Crown

Disney+

An original K-Drama premiering on Disney+ on April 10 is Perfect Crown, starring IU and Byeon Woo-seok as a couple engaged in a contract marriage arranged by their prestigious families.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Sony Pictures

Disney+ is finally completing its MCU collection on April 15, with the arrival of Spider-Man: No Way Home completing the Home trilogy, and thus making the whole MCU available to stream on the service. The third of Tom Holland's Spider-Man films is considered one of the best and has big ramifications for the upcoming fourth film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Wrestlemania

WWE

On the April 18-19 weekend, wrestling fans will be able to tune into Wrestlemania 42 on Disney+, with names like Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, and Brock Lesnar all set to get in the ring.

Disneynature’s Orangutan

Disney+

Arriving on April 22, aka Earth Day, is Disneynature's next original nature documentary, this time focusing on the incredible orangutan. Narrated by Josh Gad, the documentary follows an adolescent orangutan named Indah living in Southeast Asia.

Banana Ball

Disney+

Disney+ is airing Banana Ball baseball games throughout the season, including the Party Animals match on April 25.

SuperKitties

Disney+

SuperKitties (one of the most popular Disney+ kids series) returns with new episodes on April 29. The animated series follows a team of super kittens protecting their city of Kittydale.