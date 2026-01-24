Disney+ Confirms Its 9 Next Marvel & Star Wars Show Releases

Disney+ confirmed nine upcoming Marvel and Star Wars shows for the platform this year, including notable newcomers and familiar returning titles, via a recent 2026 preview kit. 2025 was a big year for the House of Mouse's streamer, which featured a packed slate of live-action and animated releases under the MCU and Star Wars umbrellas.

Marvel's lineup included the debut seasons of Ironheart, Daredevil: Born Again, and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, while Star Wars had an exciting year by featuring the final season of Andor and the continuation of Star Wars: Visions Volume 3. 2026 is no different for both franchises as they are poised to have another big year by highlighting more streaming originals on Disney+.

Every Marvel & Star Wars Project Releasing on Disney+ in 2026

Wonder Man

Marvel Television

Wonder Man is Marvel Television's first Disney+ show in 2026, and the eight-episode series will introduce Simon Williams as a new MCU superhero. The show, dropping all episodes on January 27, will chronicle Simon's journey in Hollywood as he tries to land the lead role of the fictional Wonder Man reboot while grappling with his hidden powers.

Wonder Man also brings back Trevor Slattery as Simon's newfound friend, who may or may not betray him due to his secret mission to keep an eye on Simon for the Department of Damage Control (DODC).

Aside from Simon and Trevor's intriguing dynamic, the upcoming MCU show will also explore topics like superhero fatigue and a sneak peek behind the curtain of Marvel's in-universe Hollywood landscape.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Marvel Television

Daredevil: Born Again returns for its sophomore run on Disney+ this March after a successful debut season last year. The new episodes are set to navigate the ramifications of the Season 1 cliffhanger after Mayor Wilson Fisk enforced martial law in New York City, prompting Daredevil and his allies to go into hiding to avoid crossing paths with the Anti-Vigilante Task Force.

After the Punisher appeared to help Matt Murdock in Season 1, the Charlie Cox-led series has a brand-new addition in Season 2, after Marvel Television confirmed the inclusion of Jessica Jones to help Daredevil with the threat of Fisk and his forces.

Maul: Shadow Lord

Star Wars

Maul: Shadow Lord is set to make headlines as Star Wars' biggest release on streaming, continuing the story of Darth Maul following the events of the Clone Wars.

Maul's return in 2026 will mainly be focused on his attempt to reclaim power in the galaxy's criminal underworld amid the ongoing rise of the Galactic Empire. One of the exciting things about Shadow Lord is the incorporation of a brand-new animation style that will allow it to stand apart from the rest of Star Wars' animated shows.

The Ninth Jedi

Star Wars

Star Wars Visions Presents: The Ninth Jedi is an intriguing new addition to the Star Wars lineup because its timeline, set "a thousand years" after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, makes it the final show in the Star Wars timeline.

The upcoming Star Wars: Visions spin-off follows the story of Kara, the daughter of a legendary sabersmith named Lah Zhima, who delivers newly forged lightsabers to a planetary ruler named Margrave Juro.

Punisher Special Presentation

Marvel Television

Jon Bernthal is set to take center stage as Frank Castle once again in The Punisher Special Presentation. The upcoming television special continues Frank's story following the post-credits scene of Daredevil: Born Again, in which he escapes captivity from Mayor Fisk's prison.

The Special Presentation will navigate Frank's life in a Martial Law-mandated New York City while also grappling with his past as he comes face to face with a dangerous female villain, Ma Gnucci, who has a bone to pick with him over his previous actions against her crime-infested empire.

VisionQuest

Marvel Studios

VisionQuest will conclude the WandaVision trilogy. It will highlight the return of Paul Bettany's White Vision as he embarks on a personal quest to regain his full sense of purpose after retrieving all of his memories during WandaVision's ending.

The series is confirmed to bring back several notable MCU characters from the movies, but there's a catch: they will appear in human form. The list includes Ultron, JARVIS, FRIDAY, and DUM-E.

X-Men '97 Season 2

Marvel Animation

X-Men '97 Season 2 is confirmed to bring back the core team of mutants as they deal with the fallout of the insane Season 1 finale, where different members are separated across different eras and timelines following their desperate attempt to prevent Asteroid M's implosion.

This intriguing storyline is not the only exciting part of the show's sophomore run, since the finale also confirmed the debut of Apocalypse as the X-Men's main villain. This is on top of the looming return of Gambit as one of Apocalypse's Four Horsemen following his death.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2

Marvel Animation

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 will raise the stakes when it returns to Disney+ later this year, as it brings Peter Parker back to the forefront alongside a plethora of villains, which include the likes of Chameleon and Norman Osborn.

The addition of Gwen Stacy as Spider-Gwen is also an intriguing prospect, as it brings a newfound dynamic between her and Peter Parker as they team up to protect New York City from dangerous threats.

Ahsoka Season 2

Star Wars

Despite not being part of the official list of releases in 2026, Disney+ already confirmed that Ahsoka Season 2 will arrive on the streamer sometime this year, joining Maul: Shadow Lord and Star Wars Visions Presents: The Ninth Jedi.

The anticipation is high for Ahsoka Season 2; the show's debut run ended on a massive cliffhanger after the titular Jedi and Sabine Wren ended up trapped on the distant planet Peridea. Meanwhile, the threat of Grand Admiral Thrawn looms after he returns to the main galaxy, placing the New Republic in danger.