Malcolm in the Middle Star Reveals Why the Revival Needed to Happen

Malcolm in the Middle was and remains a pop culture classic, running for seven seasons. While the show ended in 2006, 20 years later, a revival is finally here, and everyone's favorite family of pure chaos is back.

Nearly all of the original cast members are returning, including Frankie Muniz (Malcolm), Bryan Cranston (Hal), Jane Kaczmarek (Lois), Justin Berfield (Reese), and Christopher Masterson. Erik Per Sullivan, who played Dewey, did not return and was recast with Caleb Ellsworth-Clark.

Joining the family this time around is Vaughan Murrae's Kelly, the nonbinary child of Hal and Lois, who was born after the events of the original show. They bring their own chaos to the show and their iconic family, while holding themselves above their siblings as the last and most responsible child.

The Direct sat down with Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair star Vaughan Murrae to talk all about their new character, why this revival needed to happen, and how it's great for old and new fans alike.

Murrae admitted that they "completely understand[s] the concern" around the idea of a revival. However, they felt that not only does it "[feel] like just an extension of the original show," it's also "not trying to remake the wheel, or trying to change completely from what it originally was."

"It feels like a continuation, almost like an epilogue of the original show," Murrae elaborated, adding that "with everything going on right now, I think we could all use a little bit of laughs."

Despite being a revival and feeling like a continuation of the original show, those who haven't seen the original series will still feel comfortable jumping aboard this new four-episode event.

"There's definitely a lot of Easter eggs and references to the original show that I think older fans will appreciate," Murrae explained, noting that, while that is the case, it's still "a really fun and enjoyable story for those who have yet to see [the original series]."

More of The Direct's interview with Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair's Vaughan Murrae can be read below. The show begins airing on Hulu on Friday, April 10.

This Is Why Malcolm in the Middle Was Worth Bringing Back

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"I Completely Understand the Concern..."

The Direct: "When it comes to revivals and reboots, this being a revival, some might inherently default to, why do we need this? Like, why are we trying to recapture this? For those skeptics, what would you say to them, to convince them that this is a revival worth having, and it's not going to disappoint them?"

Vaughan Murrae: I think that I completely understand the concern around that. As a TV nerd myself, I can definitely understand that sometimes it might not work, or some fans just don't know why they want it or need it. But I think that, especially watching the original show, while I was on set [and] recording these episodes, it really felt like just an extension of the original show. And I think what really benefits from it is that it's not trying to remake the wheel, or trying to change completely from what it originally was. It feels like a continuation, almost like an epilogue [of] the original show... And I honestly think that with everything going on right now, I think we could all use a little bit of laughs. And what better show to bring out than 'Malcolm in the Middle.'

Don't Worry if You Haven't Seen the OG Malcolm in the Middle

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Even If You Don't Know the Original Show, You'll Be Able to Get Into This Revival.

The Direct: "I haven't seen the original show at all, really. So I'm curious for people who are going to be coming into this, you know, who haven't seen the original show, which I imagine will be a good chunk of people, what can you say to them to kind of assure them that, yeah, you don't need to see the original show?"

Vaughan Murrae: I think that when it comes to the OG [show], and for all the fans who've already seen it, there's definitely a lot of easter eggs and references to the original show that I think older fans will appreciate... But it still is a really fun and enjoyable story for those who have yet to see it, and it does a really good job of creating a space where people who haven't seen it can still laugh and have fun, and the characters [and] dynamics are established rather quickly. It's very easy to pick up on and still have fun with. But it also still has pieces for fans who've seen the original, so they still get that familiarity. If anything, I think newer fans watching it might feel encouraged to go watch the original just because of how funny it is, and it instantly gets you hooked. I don't think four episodes will be enough. It wasn't for me.

The Direct: "Did you watch the whole original show, or did you just dabble?"

Murrae: I'm actually currently still watching it. I'm a very slow watcher, but I am on Season 6 right now. I started watching it as soon as I got the role for this, or as soon as I got the callback during the audition process, because I hadn't seen it originally, but it was something that my parents had watched, and it's just so freaking funny. Like, I really do. I love the comedy. I love the pacing of it, and it's definitely something that I was super excited to be a part of.

Vaughan Murrae on Bringing Kelly Into the Family

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"They're Not Above the Crazy..."

The Direct: "I want to talk about Kelly. For you, when you first started approaching this character, and read the scripts, as you were figuring out how you were going to approach your performance, what did you figure out was the core essence of who this person was?"

Vaughan Murrae: I think that they're a character that is quite wise and down to earth, but they're not above the crazy, especially if they want to get back at someone. So I think when it came to finding their core, as you said, they're a character that believes very strongly in justice and being good and being the favorite, or at least the most well-behaved child, but they're also still a sibling in this family of craziness. And even they aren't above getting involved in some crazy stuff, if it means getting back at their brothers. So It was a very fun time exploring them as a character.

For Murrae, entering into the comedy space was something new for them:

Murrae: I've never done a comedy show or movie, or anything along those lines. So I was a little bit nervous about learning the pacing, because it's very different from drama in general... So it was a balance of how do I remain down to earth and have this sort of cool, calm, mostly collected character, while also having a lot of energy and being silly and funny?

The Direct: "What do you think gives Kelly a unique flavor amongst the family? What does she bring to the table that, despite all the craziness in the family, they didn't have until they were around?"

Murrae: I think, out of all of the children, they are the most well-behaved, in a sense. I have a feeling that it's probably because they're the final born, and when all the brothers kind of moved out, in a way, they probably had the house to themselves. And they're [the] more responsible of the children... And [they] maybe almost always hold themselves above their siblings because they are so good, and their parents don't have to discipline them

The actor then addressed the fan theories suggesting this new family member wouldn't be mischievous like the rest of their kin:

Murrae: I remember going through some of the fans' theories and stuff about the characters in the show before, and I think some people were worried that they wouldn't be mischievous. But I can say that they will be very much mischievous... As any younger sibling [is], [they are] a tattle tale. So, I think their enjoyment and mischief in the family comes from finding out what their brothers are doing and telling on them.

The Direct's entire interview with the stars of Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair can be viewed below: