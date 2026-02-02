The Rookie Confirms 1 Departed Character Will Finally Return In 2026

The Rookie Season 8 set photos spoiled the return of a key mainstay from the show who left the series at the end of Season 6. The hit ABC police action drama introduced Tru Valentino's Aaron Thorsen in Season 4 as a recurring member of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), under the tutelage of Detective Nyla Harper and eventually Officer Tim Bradford (Eric Winter). Thorsen was a mainstay of The Rookie for three seasons before exiting the series during the start of Season 7. While he had an abrupt departure from the series, it seems that Thorsen will return to the Mid-Wilshire Department sooner rather than later.

New set photos, taken by @sonnygirlla via The Rookie Updates on Instagram, spoiled the return of Aaron Thorsen in The Rookie Season 8, with photos showing Tru Valentino's character alongside Eric Winter's Tim Bradford, Melissa O'Neil's Lucy Chen, and Lisseth Chavez's Celina Juarez.

The photos showed Thorsen working alongside his former colleagues in the Mid-Wilshire Department, who were wearing bulletproof vests, indicating that this was a high-stakes mission for the LAPD.

Thorsen's exit was quite memorable, considering that he was still an active member of the Mid-Wilshire Department in the Season 6 finale while they were hunting down the main big bad (Dr. Blair London) and recurring villain, Monica Stevens.

It was also intriguing because Thorsen was a former patient of Stevens before his exit, leading fans to question then if his ongoing storyline with the villains had something to do with his departure. However, his exit was confirmed to be part of creative decisions, with a line of dialogue from Celina Juarez in The Rookie Season 7, Episode 1, where she explained that he transferred to a precinct in North Hollywood.

After reports came in about his exit in August 2024, Valentino already teased his potential return to the ABC series, noting how "you never know who may pop back up in the Mid-Wilshire precinct:"

“I will always cherish my time on 'The Rookie' but couldn’t be more excited for what the future has in store. I adore the friends and relationships made while being there. You never know who may pop back up in the Mid-Wilshire precinct. Until then, 7 Adam 19, this is Officer Thorsen, over and out!”

Thorsen was a fan-favorite character from The Rookie, mainly because he brings the right balance of levity and vulnerability to the show. His return should further ignite fan interest for the already successful Season 8 of the Nathan Fillion-led series.

New episodes of The Rookie premiere every Monday on ABC at 10 p.m. ET.

I Think I Know Why Aaron Thorsen Returns to The Rookie (And It's Soon)

ABC

The Rookie Season 8 already began with the reintroduction of Blair London as a scheming villain once again, who could potentially return down the line despite helping the LAPD with another high-profile case in its thrilling premiere.

London's possible comeback and her potential revenge against the LAPD could present an all-hands-on-deck scenario, requiring the Mid-Wilshire Department to ask for assistance from an old friend like Aaron Thorsen.

While that is a likely scenario for Thorsen's return, ABC might've already teased how the fan-favorite character would appear in Season 8 based on an upcoming episode's synopsis.

The Rookie Season 8, Episode 5, titled "The Network," revealed that Lieutenant Grey and his task force "enlisted the help of an old colleague to uncover a criminal network," strongly hinting that this may end up being Thorsen:

"Lieutenant Grey and the FBI task force enlist the help of an old colleague to uncover a criminal network; while Nolan, Miles, Lucy and Celina respond to a mysterious officer involved shooting."

Thorsen's return makes sense because he was not fired from the Mid-Wilshire Department. Instead, he was transferred. This could turn out to be a blessing in disguise, positioning him as a valuable secret weapon for his old team. As a proven asset with deep ties to the unit, his insider knowledge and skills could pay off dramatically in an upcoming Season 8 episode.