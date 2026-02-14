Marvel Studios Resurrects 3 Dead MCU Heroes On New 2026 Avengers Poster

Marvel Studios Japan released a 2026 Avengers poster that included three dead MCU heroes, namely Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, and Vision, leading to speculation that these characters might return. The MCU's Infinity Saga said goodbye to a plethora of characters, but the most impactful ones happened during the previous two Avengers movies when the franchise killed off the likes of Gamora, Black Widow, Vision, and Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man. While their deaths seem definitive, the Multiverse Saga introduced the concept of Variants, suggesting the MCU could still bring those characters back.

Marvel Studios Japan's Hero's Day Avengers Major News Announcement Event unveiled a brand-new Avengers poster for 2026, featuring many heroes, including Deadpool, Captain America, Thor, and more. What makes the poster intriguing is the inclusion of three dead MCU heroes: Iron Man, Vision, and the Scarlet Witch.

It's worth noting that this poster is not promotional material for Avengers: Doomsday. Instead, it is designed to celebrate nearly 20 years of Marvel Studios' legacy, which explains why the dead heroes are included. It is Marvel's way of showcasing its full roster of beloved icons to hype the imminent arrival of Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Despite that, their inclusion led to widespread speculation among MCU diehards that they could eventually return, especially now that the Multiverse Saga is on the verge of ending.

Vision's inclusion is a no-brainer, given that he was reborn as White Vision at the end of WandaVision and is slated to lead his own streaming series, VisionQuest, later this year. However, Iron Man and Scarlet Witch's appearance in the poster raises more questions than answers.

Will Iron Man & Scarlet Witch Return in the MCU?

At this stage, Iron Man's death in Avengers: Endgame seems final, but the endless possibilities of the Multiverse suggest that a Tony Stark Variant exists somewhere on a different Earth.

It remains to be seen if Robert Downey Jr. will reprise his role as Iron Man in either Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars, considering that he is already busy with his new role as Doctor Doom.

Still, anything is possible in the MCU landscape, and some fans believe that a surprise comeback for Downey's Iron Man could already be in the cards for Secret Wars. It would make a lot of sense for him to be part of the team to finally defeat Doom and restart the Multiverse.

Meanwhile, Scarlet Witch's future is a different story altogether, as her fate hung in the balance at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with her dead body not shown after the collapse of Mount Wundagore.

Many theorized that Wanda Maximoff could make a surprise appearance in Avengers: Doomsday, potentially as Doctor Doom's secret weapon to turn the tide against the heroes. It could also set up her long-rumored solo Scarlet Witch project slated for the MCU's Mutant Saga following the game-changing events of Avengers: Secret Wars.

Marvel Studios would be tight-lipped about Scarlet Witch's future, mainly because it would ruin the surprise for either Doomsday or Secret Wars. Her involvement would be massive in raising the stakes for either side.