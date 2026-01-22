2026's WandaVision Sequel Will Officially Change 4 Key Elements from the Original Show

VisionQuest, Marvel Studios' new 2026 WandaVision sequel, is confirmed to make some big changes from what fans saw in the original series. Kicking off the MCU's Multiverse Saga in 2021, WandaVision's cultural impact and its mark on the comic-book movie space cannot be understated. Parts of its story are scattered across recent and future MCU releases, including a pair of direct follow-up projects on Disney+.

TV Sitcom Format Gone for VisionQuest

WandaVision did something that no superhero project had ever attempted before, telling its story through the lens of sitcoms from the last 70 years of TV history. Inspired by classic shows like The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Brady Bunch, Malcolm in the Middle, and Modern Family, WandaVision traveled through the decades to show its titular characters' tenure in Westview, complete with their path to parenthood.

While VisionQuest will certainly reference past projects like WandaVision, the series is expected to take a much more traditional approach to its storytelling method behind Paul Bettany's Vision. Centered on Bettany's White Vision after he escapes Wanda Maximoff's Hex, this series should have a more linear and consistent narrative that stays in the modern day, possibly making it easier to follow than WandaVision.

Tommy Maximoff Has a New Actor (And Other Recast Stars)

WandaVision introduced a couple of major new characters to the MCU in Julian Hilliard's Billy Maximoff and Jett Klyne's Tommy Maximoff, Wanda and Vision's superpowered twin sons. Following Joe Locke's recasting into the Billy role in Agatha All Along, Ruaridh Mollica will now take on the responsibility of playing a grown-up Tommy when VisionQuest makes its debut.

This series is expected to reunite Tommy with Vision, with his soul likely going into another body in the same way that Billy Maximoff took over Billy Kaplan's body in Agatha All Along. While his specific story is still a mystery, fans expect him to show off his speed-based superpowers and embrace the Speed moniker he is known for in the comics.

The show will also bring a handful of other new and old actors into this series, with a handful of AI programs being depicted in human form for the story. James Spader (Ultron) and James D'Arcy (JARVIS) will reprise their roles, while Emily Hampshire takes over the character of EDITH and Orla Brady comes in to play FRIDAY. The series is also not expected to bring back Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff), Kathryn Hahn (Agatha Harkness), or Joe Locke.

New Themes Explored in VisionQuest (Trauma vs. Grief)

While WandaVision explored plenty of story threads and thematic ideas, the main theme felt across the show's nine episodes was grief (a theme felt across almost all of Phase 4's releases). Wanda spent the entire series dealing with losing Vision in Avengers: Infinity War, and after getting to experience life with her family, the show ended with her dealing with losing Vision and her sons before she dove into the Darkhold to get them back.

For VisionQuest, Vision star Paul Bettany noted that intergenerational trauma is the main theme in VisionQuest, most of it centered on the relationship between fathers and sons. As Vision works to find his true identity and his place in the world, he will have to deal with pain, realize his truth, and come to terms with who he truly is while operating in a state of flux for his return.

Jac Schaeffer Not Involved in VisionQuest

One of the biggest names to help bring WandaVision to life was Jac Schaeffer, the show's writer, creator, and executive producer. She took on all of those roles again for Agatha All Along (also directing three episodes), leaving a profound imprint on Wanda Maximoff's journey throughout the Multiverse Saga.

While Schaeffer is attached to Marvel Studios for the foreseeable future, she was not involved in VisionQuest, which marks the only time in this "trilogy" where she has not played a role. Although this does not mean anything negative for VisionQuest ahead of its debut, her voice is sure to be one that fans miss, as she has been at the forefront of bringing this story to life for most of the last half-decade.

VisionQuest will be one of over half a dozen movies and TV shows being released in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year. Starring Paul Bettany, James Spader, Todd Stashwick, and Faran Tahir, the series will center on White Vision working out his true identity while revisiting old adversaries from across the MCU timeline. VisionQuest is expected to come to Disney+ sometime this year.