HBO's Harry Potter Show Just Announced Its 3rd Returning Cast Member

HBO's Harry Potter series is following the old adage, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it," by bringing another actor with a history with the franchise into the fold. In an era where great shows are getting the axe left and right, HBO is putting its money where its mouth is by pouring all of its resources into its Harry Potter project. Filming for Season 2 is already underway, months before the debut outing is set to release.

A quick turnaround between seasons leaves HBO little time to get all the magical pieces in place. Nicholas Hoult originally signed on to play eccentric author Gilderoy Lockhart in the sophomore outing, which will adapt Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. However, he had to drop out due to scheduling issues, leaving a massive void on set.

HBO

The powers that be quickly turned their attention to Game of Thrones star Kit Harington, who already knows his way around the Wizarding World (via Deadline). Harington voiced Lockhart in two Audible-exclusive audiobooks, including one for the Chamber of Secrets. Now, the actor can bring a new layer to his performance as he acts opposite practical creatures in real locations rather than in an audio booth.

Harington confirmed as much when he spoke to Collider shortly after news of the Lockhart casting hit the web.

"I've said a million times, for anyone who cares, that I'm a huge Potter fan. I've got to be honest, he's one of my favorite characters. So, to be offered to play him is a real dream. I think he’s going to be so fun. You said, I got to play him in the audiobooks. That’s not the exact way I’ll play him in the show because it’s an audiobook, but I've had a taste of him and felt my way around him. He's just a wonderful creation."

Harington's latest HBO role also opens the door for him to join an exclusive club of actors who played a Harry Potter character well enough that the show decided to bring them back.

Actors Getting to Play Their Harry Potter Role Again in the HBO Show

Warwick Davis

Warner Bros.

Star Wars mainstay Warwick Davis pulled double duty in the original Harry Potter movies, playing both Professor Filius Flitwick and Griphook, a goblin who worked at Gringotts. HBO won't ask as much of the actor, having him return as Flitwick to help teach a new generation of witches and wizards about charms.

The Harry Potter show does have a unique oppurtunity, though. In the books, Flitwick also served as the Head of Ravenclaw House at Hogwarts. While the movies didn't spend much time in the Ravenclaw common room, HBO is sure to cover every inch of the castle during its seven-season visit to the Wizarding World.

Arabella Stanton

HBO

There might never be a harder challenge in Hollywood than recasting the main Harry Potter trio. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint all made their characters their own, putting pieces of themselves on screen. Arabella Stanton will attempt to do the same when she makes her small-screen debut as Hermione Granger in HBO's Harry Potter show.

Stanton has an advantage over her two on-screen best friends, Dominic McLaughlin and Alastair Stout, who play Harry Potter and Ron Weasley, respectively. Like Harington, she also lent her talents to Audible's Harry Potter project, voicing Hermione for the first three audiobooks.

Nina Barker-Francis took Stanton's place in the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire audiobook because Hermione grew up and needed a more mature voice. That's unlikely to happen again, as HBO has certainly assured Stanton that she's the brightest witch of her age for now and the future.