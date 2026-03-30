If JK Rowling Ruined Harry Potter For You, HBO Already Has an Adult Alternate Series in the Works

The first trailer for HBO's new Harry Potter series was released and carved out a Christmas release date, but not everyone will be signing up to watch the remake. Thankfully, there's another fantasy series in the works that can fill the void, particularly for adults, who are boycotting the Wizarding World.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that another video game adaptation was on HBO's development slate, coming from The Last of Us TV show co-creator Craig Mazin. That adaptation is Baldur's Gate 3, a highly regarded fantasy game from Larian Studios that swept awards seasons in 2023.

While Harry Potter and Baldur's Gate have little in common, they are both adaptations of beloved source material and are situated in fantasy worlds that revolve around magic. Baldur's Gate 3 is set in the Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) universe, and the series will be a continuation of the story from the latest game rather than a straight adaptation.

D&D existed for several decades before Harry Potter but gained renewed popularity in recent years thanks to a resurgence in references in popular culture and the success of the actual-play genre from groups like Critical Role and Dimension 20. Baldur's Gate 3 is the culmination of that, packaging a D&D experience into an accessible video game format. Now the test is whether it can sustain that success when transitioning into television.

Larian Studio

The Baldur's Gate 3 series is a promising alternative, particularly for more mature audiences who may have been turned off by the controversial Harry Potter remake.

Since HBO announced its Harry Potter reboot, it has faced backlash. Some feel that the remake is too soon after the completion of the Warner Bros. movie series, the last of which came out in 2011, making the new series feel pointless. The internet retaliated against several of the casting choices, even escalating unnecessarily to death threats. But the main source of controversy comes from the creator of Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling.

J.K. Rowling has been vocal about her anti-transgender views for several years, standing firm on her opinions even when this stance has threatened to disillusion a large portion of Harry Potter's audience. Warner Bros. Discovery maintained a working relationship with Rowling despite her controversies, and as a result, the new Harry Potter series, developed after Rowling made her transphobic stance public, has been marred by backlash.

HBO Max

Those who are choosing to boycott may want to turn their attention to the Baldur's Gate 3 series instead, as the game is notably progressive, with LGBTQIA+ inclusive themes, characters, and stars.

It should be noted that Baldur's Gate 3 is a mature-rated game, so the series will be suited to a different demographic than the younger-skewing Harry Potter show (that audience may want to look out for Apple TV's upcoming fantasy adaptation). But for the many fans who grew up with Harry Potter and are now adults, this alternative fantasy series may be worth waiting for.

The Baldur's Gate series is still in early development and won't be released until after Mazin's work is finished on The Last of Us Season 3. This will probably be years after the new Harry Potter show has begun its run, but it still offers a promising alternative to hold out for.

Baldur's Gate 3 Could Be the Next Best Adult Fantasy Series

Video game adaptations in Hollywood are the craze thanks to the success of The Last of Us, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Fallout. Major studios are racing to snap up popular, award-winning titles like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Elden Ring, and turn them into movies.

What's particularly exciting about Baldur's Gate 3 becoming a TV series is that it will continue the journeys of existing characters beyond the game's story. Like Fallout, this means Baldur's Gate isn't strictly tied to the source material's narrative, which can vary significantly based on player choices.

Baldur's Gate also offers greater freedom to succeed than Harry Potter does, as it is an openly inclusive property. Beloved by the LGBTQIA+ community, Baldur's Gate 3 was praised for offering queer romance paths and non-binary and trans identifying characters. Where Baldur's Gate has the chance to continue this into its television adaptation, Harry Potter will always be restrained due to J.K. Rowling's views on the subject.