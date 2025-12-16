Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Is Getting A Movie, But It Has 1 Big Challenge To Overcome

The Game Award-winning Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is getting a movie adaptation, but bringing the acclaimed role-playing game to the big screen will present one significant challenge. Developed by French indie studio Sandfall Interactive, the new original fantasy adventure has taken the gaming world by storm, becoming one of the year's best-reviewed titles and winning a record number of Game Awards (including Game of the Year) at the 2025 Game Awards.

The 2025 RPG is nowhere near the first video game to draw Hollywood's eye (just look at all the A-list gaming titles coming to theaters in the next few years), but it has become relatively high profile given just how celebrated it has been in its time since release.

A Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 movie was originally announced in January, several months before the game's release, by Hollywood studio Story Kitchen (via Variety). However, there is one hill that the new game adaptation will have to get over on its road to release: its now-iconic cast.

Unlike titles like Mario or Zelda, Expedition 33 features several big-name voice talents, including Daredevil actor Charlie Cox and Lord of the Rings star Andy Serkis. Expedition 33 has taken on such a life of its own that for some people, it will be hard to see someone else step into the shoes of this beloved cast of characters. The game's entire vocal cast has become synonymous with the roles they portray, so divorcing these characters from their voices may be a hard ask.

At the 2025 Game Awards, three Clair Obscur voice actors were nominated in the "Best Performance" category, and Jennifer English (who played the lovable Maelle) ended up taking home the trophy.

The Game Awards

But, given the history of Hollywood video game adaptation, these actors will likley not end up starring as their game characters. Instead, various big-name talent will likley be cast, and the voice actors either left by the wayside or brought in for simple cameos.

Fans have experienced this in the past with projects like The Last of Us. After voice actors Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker brought that franchise's pair of main characters, Ellie and Joel, to life in the digital space, Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal were brought in for the HBO adaptation.

Before Ramsey and Pascal were cast, there were plenty of questions about whether these video game characters could be as compelling divorced from their original performers. And, right now, the same sort of worries are being floated for Clair Obscur's central ensemble of Gustav, Maelle, Verso, Renoir, Lune, and Sciel.

This will ultimately be a challenge that plagues the film right up to release, with no concrete information on whether the film can capture the magic of this cast until the final product is out there.

No casting, crew, or release information for the Clair Obscur movie has been disclosed at this time. However, given the game's success and wave of wins at The Game Awards, one can assume that getting the project off the ground will be a priority for the powers that be.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a new RPG from first-time dev team Sandfall Interactive. Players take control of a team of "Expeditioners," a group of explorers tasked with seeking the truth behind a mysterious force known as The Paintress. The Paintress has cursed this painterly French-inspired world, slowly counting down from 100 and killing anyone who is that age with each successive number. Clair Obscur is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Who Should Play Each Character in the Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Movie?

Gustav

Sandfall Interactive

Gustav is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's primary playable character (at least for the first chunk), and the leader of the Expedition. As the avatar through which fans see the devastating Gommage that starts the game, it is Gustav's story that the player first buys into, as he is forced to say goodbye to the one he loves at the hands of the Paintress.

Gustav might actually be the easiest role to cast for in the eventual Clai Obscur movie, given that he is one of the few characters voiced by a Hollywood actor. In the game, Gustav is played by Daredevil star Charlie Cox. Cox has been receptive to the praise the game has received since its release, potentially hinting that he would be open to bringing the character to life again in a movie.

Other popular names for a potential Gustav movie casting include Robert Pattinson (who bears a striking resemblance to the character) and Paul Mescal (who is currently one of the most sought-after names in Hollywood).

Maelle

Sandfall Interactive

While players may see much of Clair Obscur through the eyes of Gustav and Verso, it is ultimately Maelle's game. Originally voiced by Jennifer English, Maelle is a strong-willed 16-year-old, brought along on the Expedition by her own volition after her guardian Gustav vows to spend his last year alive trying to take down the Paintress.

For this role, English may ultimately be too old to play the character in a live-action setting. So, the team behind the Expedition 33 movie will have to look elsewhere for its scarlet-haired sword-wielder. Thankfully, there is a strong stable of young actresses putting their stamp on the entertainment industry right now, who could make an excellent Maelle.

Names like Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) and Sophia Lillis (It) have both the acting chops and the iconic red hair to bring the character to life. Other actors, such as Wednesday's Emma Myers and Regretting You's McKenna Grace, would have to dye their hair for the part, but should not be discounted.

Verso

Sandfall Interactive

Ben Starr played the mysterious Verso in the original game, earning himself a nomination for "Best Performance" at the 2025 Game Awards. Verso is a companion the team meets on their quest to conquer the Gommage, with a shocking secret that makes them question the very foundation of their world.

One A-list star, who would be perfect for the role, has voiced his potential interest in joining the movie. In an October 2025 interview with IGN, Top Gun: Maverick actor Glen Powell teased, "[Clair Obscur: Expedition 33] is one that I've become a fan of. If there's an Expedition 33 movie, I'd be very interested." Powell feels like he has the right level of charm mixed with bad-boy edge needed to play Verso, making him a prime candidate.

Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington may have something to say about that, though, as he not only brings the same kind of depth needed for the character, but also already looks just like the in-game character. Robert Pattinson could also play a pretty convincing Verso if that is where Story Kitchen goes, or House of the Dragon actor Fabien Frankel.

Renoir

Sandfall Interactive

Every fantasy story needs its gripping villain, and Renoir is Expedition 33's. One of the other characters to be played by a beloved Hollywood actor, Renoir is voiced by Lord of the Rings star Andy Serkis. Renoir is a shady figure that the Expedition meets after leaving on their journey, massacring their team, and cutting them down to just a select few.

Of course, Serkis could reprise his role from the acclaimed RPG, as he has already proven he has the gravitas to be the imposing threat the game sets him up to be. Fans have seen the acclaimed actor portray numerous villains over the years, including Snoke in Star Wars and Klaue in the MCU.

If the Expedition 33 movie wanted to look elsewhere for its Renoir casting, some potentially just as terrifying names include Pierce Brosnan, Ian McShane, and Russell Crowe.

Lune

Sandfall Interactive

Lune (originally voiced by Kristy Rider in the game) is another member of the Expedition team, and, in a lot of ways, the brains behind the operation. Born the daughter of two great inventors, Lune has a thirst for knowledge, viewing the Expedition's pursuit as much a research trip as a world-saving conquest.

For the character's movie casting, the team will need to find someone just as graceful, intellectual, and curious as the one seen in the original game. One name that has been mentioned is Ahsoka actor Natasha Liu Bordizzo. Bordizzo's Sabine Wren shares many similarities with Lune, including a desire to understand the inner workings of everything, as well as being a formidable warrior on the battlefield.

If Bordizzo doesn't work, then names like Dichen Lachman (Severance), Anna Sawai (Shogun), or Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist) could fit the bill.

Sciel

Sandfall Interactive

The last member of the Expedition team (before we delve too far into spoilers) who will need to be examined closely for the Clair Obscur is the charismatic Sciel. Sciel is the team's wildcard. Weilding a giant scythe and using the power of magical cards in battle, Sciel gives off the impression of being a joke-cracking badass, but she is secretly harboring a dark past.

This multi-layered character will be challenging to cast, as the actor or actress playing her will need to convey a wide range of emotions throughout the game's epic story. Fallout's Ella Purnell feels like a natural fit for the role. Purnell has played these kinds of uniquely complex characters several times over the years, including her work as Lucy in Fallout and Jinx in Arcane. She also happens to look like the character.

Anya Chalotra (The Witcher) could do a convincing job, also sharing many visual similarities with Sciel, or May Calamawy (Moon Knight) could also do a convincing job if given the chance.