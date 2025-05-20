The Last of Us Actor Confirms What We All Suspected About Abby In Season 3

One of the stars of The Last of Us has dropped a hint about Abby's storyline in Season 3 of the HBO series. Kaitlyn Dever's character was introduced in the first two episodes of Season 2 of The Last of Us, and quickly left an impression after what she did to Joel (Pedro Pascal). However, little has been seen of Abby since, with much of Season 2 of the post-apocalyptic show focusing on Ellie's (Bella Ramsey) revenge quest in Seattle.

Catherine O'Hara is another actor who joined the HBO series for Season 2, playing Jackson's resident therapist, Gail, who interacts with Joel and Ellie. O'Hara quickly became a standout in the show, and her comments to Variety about the outlook for her role in Season 3 may have inadvertently confirmed the truth about the direction of the next season of The Last of Us.

O'Hara told the outlet that the showrunner, Craig Mazin, said Gail would "definitely not" be back in Season 3 due to it being "the Abby story." The actress added that she felt like she may not have a role in future seasons of The Last of Us as Gail was introduced to "serve Joel and Ellie," further hinting that these characters may not have a role in Season 3:

"I don’t know. Craig did say definitely not this next season. It’s the Abby story. Maybe. But I think it was to serve Joel and Ellie."

HBO

Warning: The rest of this article contains spoilers for The Last of Us Part II video game.

Those who have played Naughty Dog's game The Last of Us Part II will be aware that the story shifts perspective midway through, swapping from Ellie to Abby to provide both characters' points of view. Before Season 2 began airing, it was unclear how the series would tackle this weaving timeline. As the season has progressed, it's become clear HBO's The Last of Us plans to play out the story almost identically to The Last of Us Part II. However, O'Hara's comments are some of the first to confirm the next season will be dedicated to Abby's side of the story.

The Last of Us is based on the iconic video games by Naughty Dog. Game director Neil Druckmann is an executive producer and writer on the TV series adaptation, along with Mazin. Season 2 of The Last of Us is currently airing on HBO Max and comprises seven episodes, with a third season confirmed.

Why The Last of Us TV Show Needs to Tell Abby's Story

HBO

Shifting perspective to one of its most controversial characters is a risky move for The Last of Us. While a season of the HBO show without the characters of Ellie, Dina, or Tommy may seem like a turn-off for fans, it's necessary if the series wants to remain faithful to the game.

An inherent theme in The Last of Us Part II is the cycle of violence. This is why halfway through the game, the perspective shifts to Abby, revealing her backstory and her experiences on the same three days in Seattle. Forcing players to embody the character who killed Joel and whom Ellie has been relentlessly hunting was a bold move, but it also helped to get the message of The Last of Us across: that the hero or villain of the story is just a matter of perspective.

Some of the circumstances surrounding Abby's character have already been revealed to viewers in The Last of Us Season 2, which may help ease the transition to her POV in Season 3. But delving into her side of the story in Seattle will provide more opportunity to explore some of the elements that have been hinted at in Ellie's portion of the story (such as the WLF and Seraphite war), and further emphasize that cycle of violence.