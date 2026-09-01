LEGO Reveals First Look At Its Historic Harry Potter Set Releasing Soon

LEGO is embracing a new chapter by unveiling its historic collaboration with Harry Potter ahead of HBO's reboot of the Wizarding World franchise. HBO's upcoming small-screen reboot of the beloved J.K. Rowling novels will retell all seven books in expanded form, giving each story a full season instead of compressing them into a two-hour movie. Set to premiere on Christmas Day 2026, HBO's Harry Potter series is generating high anticipation, and the network has been going all-in on its promotional push by revealing first-look footage, announcing brand partnerships, and hosting a global Back to Hogwarts showcase.

During the official Back to Hogwarts showcase that premiered on September 1, LEGO announced it is making sets for Season 1 of Harry Potter. The show's debut season, centered on The Philosopher's Stone, offers plenty of opportunities for brick-built sets that recreate iconic scenes from J.K. Rowling's novel. The announcement came with a special LEGO-built version of the show's logo that includes a small peek at upcoming minifigures while promising that the official sets are "coming soon."

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LEGO has produced Harry Potter sets before since the franchise's on-screen arrival, with it almost entirely based on the films. This latest move from LEGO is historic because it marks the first time it has committed to sets based on HBO's Harry Potter adaptation on the small screen rather than the movies.

Hit HBO originals, such as Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, Welcome to Derry, and Succession, have never received official LEGO sets. Harry Potter is given the distinction of being the first, which makes sense given the franchise's popularity. Still, LEGO already has an established partnership with both Warner Bros. and the Harry Potter franchise, meaning that a wave of Season 1 sets could likely arrive in early 2027 after the show airs on the network.

While the announcement didn't include set names, prices, or piece counts, the special LEGO version of the show's logo did offer a tiny sneak peek at the official minifigures of Harry, Ron, and Hermione.

Dominic McLaughlin will officially bring Harry Potter to life in the series, and this minifigure provides a glimpse of his LEGO mini-figure wearing his Gryffindor sweater rather than the usual Hogwarts robes.

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A closer look reveals the official minifigure of Arabella Stanton's Hermione in the Harry Potter reboot, who is also wearing civilian clothes.

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The official minifigure of Alastair Stout's Ron appears to be wearing the hand-knitted maroon sweater he obtained from Mrs. Weasley. At the 1:41 mark of the official trailer, this same sweater can be seen worn by Ron during a playful moment between him and Harry inside the Gryffindor common room.

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Harry Potter Season 1, titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, includes eight episodes and promises a more faithful adaptation of J.K. Rowling's book of the same name.

Joining the core trio of Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout in the upcoming series includes a star-studded cast led by John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.

Which Harry Potter Season 1 Moments Could LEGO Recreate?

LEGO

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone has no shortage of iconic moments, and LEGO has a plethora of scenes to choose from in terms of recreating them in brick-built sets.

Season 1's official teaser has leaned hard on pre-Hogwarts scenes, specifically in the Dursleys' house on 4 Privet Drive. It's possible that a small playset with the actual house as the main backdrop, including minifigures of Aunt Petunia and Dudley, could be the best option.

Hagrid taking Harry through Diagon Alley in his preparation for Hogwarts is a LEGO set waiting to materialize. A set that includes LEGO recreations of iconic shops from this location, such as the Leaky Cauldron, Gringotts, and Ollivanders, could serve as a perfect piece for any LEGO and Harry Potter collectors.

While LEGO already introduced its own Hogwarts Express set, this new collaboration could recreate a more book-accurate set with new minifigures resembling the fresh faces who just joined the franchise.

The final confrontation between Harry and Professor Quirrell could also fit the bill in terms of LEGO-worthy recreations. A minifigure of Quirrel with a swappable Voldemort back head would be something of a unique piece in any Harry Potter LEGO collection. The iconic chess game and the troll attacking Hermione in the bathroom could also be worthy recreations.