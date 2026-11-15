Marvel's VisionQuest Creator Says Vision's Daughter, Vivian, Got Excluded From The Show Because She 'Didn't Seem Quite Right' (Exclusive)

Marvel's Disney+ series VisionQuest beautifully paid homage to the comics by debuting iconic characters like Jocasta and Paladin while also bringing back Jim Hammond, reimagined as JIM, the android known in the comics as the original Human Torch, who first appeared in Captain America: The First Avenger. Since VisionQuest centered heavily on family, many fans hoped that Vivian Vision, Vision's daughter from the source material, would make her live-action debut. Sadly, that never came to pass, and now the series' creative architect has explained why.

In an exclusive interview with The Direct during the VisionQuest finale event in New York, where the final episode was screened for fans, creator Terry Matalas and star Paul Bettany explained why Viv never factored into the series, even though the show shares clear DNA with the comic that introduced her.

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VisionQuest clearly takes inspiration from Tom King's Vision comic, which shaped what Marvel has done with the character in live-action in recent years. Even the suburban setting and family drama of WandaVision echoed King's work. Matalas acknowledged the parallels between that story and the show but explained that Vivian Vision "didn't seem quite right" for the story they were telling:

"No, Viv Vision didn’t seem quite right. It’s a wonderful collection. Everything he did with that obviously inspires— goes back to inspiring even WandaVision, I think. But I don’t know how right that would’ve been for someone who’s mourning to create a robot wife and it just didn’t quite feel like that would be the story."

Bettany, who knows the comic well himself, backed up Matalas' point that Viv Vision didn’t fit VisionQuest's story, saying, "I think we've covered the family story now":

"I don’t think that can be — I think that’s a different timeline. I know that very, very well. It’s a fantastic graphic novel and I love it and it had influenced me but I think we’ve covered the family story now."

Rather than give Vision a daughter, VisionQuest explored the relationship between Vision and his son Tommy. According to Matalas, Ultron influenced how Vision interacts with the young speedster by "encouraging him to be more human":

"I think Ultron is kind of encouraging him to be more human than he is. So, in some ways, Ultron is a father figure, he’s a therapist, and he’s also the devil on his shoulder. So, it’s an interesting combo that I think was the idea for this show."

Vision and Ultron's complex dynamic was one of the best aspects of VisionQuest, with the pair coming to understand each other and helping one another find themselves and come to terms with their grief.

Who Is Vivian Vision in Marvel Comics?

Vivian Vision debuted in Vision #1, the start of the acclaimed 12-issue series from writer Tom King and artist Gabriel Hernandez Walta, which launched in late 2015. The story follows Vision, who lives in the suburbs of Arlington, Virginia, with a family he built himself consisting of a wife named Virginia and twin teenagers, Viv and Vin.

Vision creates Virginia using Wanda Maximoff's brain patterns, meaning his new wife is, in a sense, modeled on his old one. The twins combine their parents' patterns and need time to grow, much like human kids. The family attends cookouts, enrolls at Alexander Hamilton High School, and tries to pass as normal neighbors.

As stories like this go, though, the suburban fantasy never lasts, and Vision's world eventually comes crumbling down. While Vision is away on Avengers duty, the Grim Reaper breaks into their home and impales Viv with his scythe.

A furious Virginia beats him to death and buries the body in the backyard. Vision spends weeks rebuilding his daughter and only succeeds with Tony Stark's help, routing enormous power through his own body to reboot her.

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Viv survives, but the family's woes are only beginning. Chris Kinzky, Viv's classmate and lab partner, dies when his father, Leon, fires a gun at Virginia during a confrontation. Because she phases at the moment of the shot, the bullet passes through her and strikes Chris instead.

When Leon swears revenge, Virginia knocks him out, leaving him in a coma. The incident traumatizes the whole family, not just Virginia but Viv as well, and kicks off a chain reaction that brings an investigation down on the Visions.

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Victor Mancha, one of Ultron's robotic creations working as a mole for the Avengers, infiltrates the family, and when Vin discovers the intruder's true purpose, Mancha kills him in the ensuing confrontation. Virginia later tracks Mancha down and tears out his heart, sparing Vision from taking the revenge himself.

She confesses her crimes to the police, taking responsibility for the deaths, and ultimately takes her own life by drinking corrosive water from the family's floating water vase of Zenn-La. Viv ends up the last surviving member of the family Vision created.

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After that tragic chain of events, Viv channels her trauma into heroism, joining the Champions, Marvel's young hero team, alongside Ms. Marvel, Miles Morales' Spider-Man, Nova, Amadeus Cho's Hulk, and a young Cyclops. Her impact on Vision was lasting too, as when she was seemingly killed, the synthezoid attempted to build a new Viv in his grief.

Upon the original Viv's return, her father welcomed her back and treated his daughters as twins. While Viv was born out of Vision's depression over his split from Wanda Maximoff, their relationship developed into a true father-daughter bond.

Although there was no space for Viv in VisionQuest, Marvel reportedly has a long-gestating Champions project in development, so perhaps she could finally make her MCU debut there. It does not seem very likely, though, given how complex it would be to flesh out a backstory for her with Tommy and Billy already in play.