Star Wars just confirmed that Temuera Morrison's Obi-Wan Kenobi cameo is a known Clone Trooper.

Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ served as a sort of prequel trilogy reunion with Ewan McGregor reuniting with both Hayden Christensen and Liam Neeson's Qui-Gon Jinn.

Temuera Morrison, who first played Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones and now Boba Fett on Disney+, made an appearance as well but as an unnamed Clone Trooper begging for credits.

But now, Star Wars has just revealed who his clone actually was.

Who Was Temuera Morrison's Obi-Wan Kenobi Clone?

"The Rise of The Stormtrooper" section in the new Star Wars: Dawn of the Republic: Visual Guide provided further details on Temuera Morrison's clone from Episode 2 of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

While Morrison's cameo was credited as "Veteran Clone Trooper" and appeared to be wearing old 501st armor, the visual guide claims this character is Nax, a veteran of the Clone Wars' Battle of Teth, Cristophsis, and Umbara.

Star Wars

The guide revealed Nax had been removed from the frontlines due to extensive injuries, and during the time of Obi-Wan Kenobi is "rapidly declining from age acceleration and neglect..."

Disney+

It's also noted that his scorched 501st helmet now serves as a receptacle for credits, he wears rags for warmth, and his leg still contains shrapnel from past battles.

Disney+

Nax made his Star Wars debut in the 2008 novel, Star Wars: The Clone Wars film; and according to franchise lore, he served under Anakin Skywalker and Captain Rex.

The fact that a veteran and member of the 501st has been abandoned at the time of Obi-Wan Kenobi is made all the tragic knowing he participated in the Battle of Umbara.

In this battle from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the orders of treasonous Jedi General Pong Krell led to the unnecessary death of many Clone Troopers.

Was Obi-Wan's Clone Cameo a Sign of Clones to Come

Why Star Wars revealed the identity of Temuera Morrison's trooper now, as opposed to crediting him as such during the series 2022 run, is unknown.

But even though a familiar name wasn't necessary to get the clones' post-war situation across, connectivity is the Star Wars way. Plus, knowing just who this 501st trooper is adds a new layer of depth to the cameo.

Rumors suggest Morrison may play another known clone and possibly other Clone Troopers in the future, particularly in Ahsoka coming to Disney+ in August.

The clone in question is Captain Rex, another member of the 501st who commanded Nax and fought alongside Ahsoka Tano, even after the Clone Wars came to an end.

Morrison's portrayal will be the first time Rex appears in live-action and which his Nax cameo was seen as a form of foreshadowing.

Whether the rumors are true remains to be seen, but the odds point toward future clone cameos from The Book of Boba Fett star.

All episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are streaming now on Disney+.