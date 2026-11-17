Avengers: Doomsday has so many new characters, including Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, who is set to flip the entire franchise on its head, that it's easy to forget about the MCU veterans returning for another tour. Steve Rogers reemerges from a seven-year hiatus and looks to make up for lost time by throwing himself right into the middle of the multiversal conflict. A couple of familiar faces will join him: Tom Hiddleston's Loki and Chris Hemsworth's Thor, two characters who just got to lead the charge on a new Doomsday poster.

Hot Toys

Over the last couple of months, toy manufacturer Hot Toys unveiled its lifelike Doomsday statues, hoping to light a fire under collectors ahead of the movie's December release. Now that they're all out in the open, though, the company can have some fun by putting together promotional materials to help sell its products. A new poster shows off all of Hot Toys' offerings, such as the X-Men and Fantastic Four statues, but it pushes them aside to make room for Thor and Loki, who are positioned right under Doom.

Hot Toys

Marvel Studios hasn't exactly shied away from teasing the Asgardians' importance in its upcoming team-up movie. Of course, Loki ended the second season of his solo Disney+ series by sitting on the throne at the End of Time and taking on responsibility for the multiverse's stability. Doom can't get far without all the branches under his control, so a date with Tom Hiddleston's character is certainly in his future.

Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder continues to be at the forefront of most of Doomsday's marketing. Not only is he rallying the troops and preparing his fellow heroes for the threat they face, but he's also the only one trading punches with Doom. While the Latverian monarch gets the better of his opponent, it's unlikely that Thor takes his beating lying down, especially after what happened with Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

The brothers are in very different places than they were the last time they saw each other in Infinity War; Loki has turned over a new leaf and accepted that his glorious purpose is to protect rather than harm, while Thor's sole focus is keeping his daughter, Love, safe. All the change, including the fact that Loki isn't the one Thor remembers but a variant, might make it difficult for them to pick up where they left off. However, there's no way Marvel Studios can keep them apart in Doomsday.

Thor & Loki's MCU Reuinion Has Been a Long Time Coming

Marvel Studios

Hot Toys probably didn't think twice about giving Tom Hiddleston's Loki and Chris Hemsworth's Thor the nod because they've been around since the beginning of the MCU. Both characters debuted in 2011's Thor, a movie that set them up for major roles in Marvel Studios' first team-up movie, The Avengers. Their complicated relationship quickly became a highlight of the franchise's early phases. But just as it looked like things were turning a corner for the last living members of the Asgardian royal family, the Mad Titan entered the scene and killed Loki.

Thor took losing his brother hard and probably hoped he would rise from the grave and reveal it was just another one of his tricks. Unfortunately, the hero had to move on and honor Loki's sacrifice by continuing to fight the good fight (and getting a giant back tattoo). Little did Thor know that Loki, or, at least, another version of him, was out doing the same thing, sans the tattoo.

Loki appears in Avengers: Endgame Encore's post-credits scene to warn Steve Rogers about impending danger. While Avengers: Doomsday's marketing has yet to reveal the outcome of that interaction, it's clear that Hiddleston's character gives the former Avenger a way to enter the fight, potentially a TemPad. Steve is sure to relay that information to Thor, who will likely want to pay his dear brother a visit at the TVA headquarters.

Steve and Thor travel to parts unknown in one piece of Doomsday footage, setting the stage for a reuinion for the ages. The highly anticipated film will only have so much time for the relatives to catch up, since it has much bigger fish to fry. But any time they can spend together will pull at heartstrings across the multiverse. The only caveat is that one or both of the characters could bite the dust before the credits roll on Doomsday, since they're going to oppose a villain who has no qualms about removing roadblocks in his way.