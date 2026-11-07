How Old Every Marvel Character Is In 'Avengers Doomsday' — From Thor to Yelena

Figuring out the ages of everyone suiting up for Avengers: Doomsday takes some serious birthday math. Marvel Studios' next crossover event is prepping to open in theaters on December 18, and a new look at the movie was just paired with the MLB World Series. Another full, final trailer is expected within the next month, with Marvel Studios hoping to reach as many people as possible. The roster is massive, bringing together MCU favorites, newcomers, and the first generation of X-Men from the early 2000s, so the cast of characters spans a wide range of ages, though some are less clear than others.

Avengers: Doomsday is expected to be the highest-grossing movie of the year, with many still thinking it could outgross Spider-Man: Brand New Day's whopping $2.5 billion global haul.

That kind of anticipated commercial success doesn't just materialize out of thin air. The fifth Avengers film is teasing three teams, from three universes, uniting to save the multiverse. With the wide-ranging cast, there's also a major gap in ages between some of the main characters.

Given the mashing of magic, myth, and science within the MCU, some fans might forget just how old some of their favorite characters are. When digging into the canonical lifetimes of the Doomsday cast, it's fascinating to see how many MCU characters have never had their exact date of birth (or anything close to it) revealed.

However, there is an initial pool of MCU heroes and former villains that have a clear look at how old they'll be in Avengers: Doomsday.

Doomsday Character Ages (Confirmed)

Thor

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Doomsday takes place on Earth-616 in 2029, confirmed by the January 12, 2029 timestamp on a video log recorded by Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) in one of the new scenes added to Avengers: Endgame Encore.

Marvel's official on-screen bio for Thor (Chris Hemsworth) says the God of Thunder was born 1,500 years ago, and he gave that same number himself in Avengers: Infinity War. With Infinity War set in 2018, that puts Thor at roughly 1,511 in the new movie.

Loki

Marvel Studios

By birth, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is actually younger than his brother. Thor shows Odin finding him as an infant in Jotunheim after the 965 A.D. war, which makes him about 1,064 years old in 2029.

But Loki Season 2's finale saw him spend centuries in a time loop learning how to fix the Temporal Loom before taking his throne as the God of Stories at the End of Time. This Disney+ trip to the TVA makes his exact lived-in age less apparent.

Namor

Marvel Studios

A legend, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever traces Namor (Tenoch Huerta) back to 16th-century Yucatan. The King of Talokan is about 500 years old, maybe a little older now, a few years after his first MCU appearance.

Bucky Barnes

Marvel Studios

In this case, an exact number has been provided in the MCU for Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes. He was born in 1917, according to the lifespan listed on his memorial in the Smithsonian exhibit from Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

March 10 is his exact birthday, which means the leader of the New Avengers technically turns (or turned) 112 in March 2029; however, he blipped away for five years, so he's closer to 107.

Steve Rogers

Marvel Studios

Another old head, back for another battle. When the pre-serum Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) enlists in Captain America: The First Avenger, his paperwork lists his birthday as July 4, 1918.

That means the original Captain America turns 111 in July 2029. His lived-in body is another story, as 66 years frozen in ice meant he was physically just 39 during Endgame. Now, in Doomsday, it could be closer to 49 years of active age.

John Walker

Marvel Studios

John Walker (Wyatt Russell) dropped the biggest clue in an in-universe interview in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He said he was "two years out of West Point" when Steve came back on the scene.

Steve was thawed out in 2011 and leading the Avengers by 2012, so Walker likely graduated around 2009. That would make him around 40 years old in 2029. Russell is also exactly 40 right now, having shot most of his scenes for Doomsday when he was 39.

Yelena Belova

Marvel Studios

As seen in Black Widow, back in 1995, a roughly six-year-old Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) was living in Ohio with her adoptive sister Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson). That places her birth year around 1989, making her about 40 in 2029, but she blipped for five years, so she's really more like 34.

Shuri

Marvel Studios

Shuri (Letitia Wright) has one of the easiest-to-understand timelines in the MCU. Wright recalled (via Yahoo!) Ryan Coogler telling her that Black Panther meets the Wakandan princess when she's 18. With that movie set in 2016, she'll be 31 in 2029, though the five years she lost to the Blip mean she's only lived through about 26 of them.

Shang-Chi

Marvel Studios

Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) ran off to San Francisco at 14 years old, and his father later told him he had given him a decade to live his own life. With Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings set in 2024, that would make him around 24 at his debut and put him right around 29 in 2029.

Cassie Lang

Marvel Studios

Director Peyton Reed confirmed Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) is 18 in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which lines up with her being around eight in 2015's Ant-Man. Despite her dad taking on these effects, she never lost time to the Blip or the Quantum Realm, so Cassie should be around 22 in 2029.

Doomsday Characters With Unconfirmed Ages (Oldest to Youngest)

Magneto

Marvel Studios

The rest of the roster is murkier, as there's not a ton of official information regarding everyone else's in-universe ages.

Different universes and timelines jumble things even more, starting with the oldest new X-Man, Magneto, played by the legendary Ian McKellen, who turned 87 back in May, so around then seems about right.

Charles Xavier

Marvel Studios

Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) has died several times on screen, and it's unclear which exact X-Men timeline this version comes from. It's presumably some form of the one that followed X-Men: Days of Future Past. Either way, Stewart is 86, which is a safe estimate for Professor X's Doomsday age.

Beast

Marvel Studios

Going by his actor's age, Beast (Kelsey Grammer) should be in his early 70s, as Grammer turned 71 back in February. Grammer was 50 years old when he first played the character in X-Men: The Last Stand.

Nightcrawler

Marvel Studios

Nightcrawler (Alan Cumming) is so back, and with Cumming now 61, the teleporting mutant is likely around that age. Fans have yet to see Cumming back in action, making his MCU debut, but an official look has been released.

Doctor Doom

Marvel Studios

Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) is probably around the same age as the 61-year-old Downey, maybe even helping fans understand why he was cast to begin with. That said, much like the comics, he could also be closer in age to Reed, which would indicate a little bit younger than the star actor.

Red Guardian

Marvel Studios

With a few years now into his MCU, the "dad," Red Guardian (David Harbour) should be inflated past the actor's 51-year-old age, because of Yelena's projected age.

Ant-Man

Marvel Studios

Scott Lang is already so Paul Rudd-coded in the MCU, and that probably goes for his age too, as the actor is now 57 years old, in line with what many would expect at the time of Doomsday.

Mystique

Marvel Studios

Mystique (Rebecca Romijn) likely lands in her early 50s, right in line with the actress. She hasn't played the shapeshifter since X-Men: The Last Stand, despite a First Class cameo.

Cyclops

Marvel Studios

After being killed off to go be in Superman Returns, James Marsden is back as Scott Summers, and the expectation is that Cyclops will be around the actor's 53 years of age.

Reed Richards

Marvel Studios

Coming from Earth-828, Reed Richards is probably canonically younger than the 51-year-old Pedro Pascal, shortening the real-life 13-year age gap between Pascal and his on-screen super-wife, Vanessa Kirby.

Sam Wilson

Marvel Studios

Captain America himself, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), should be in his 40s it would seem. Mackie turned 48 in September, but his character is likely younger than the star who now leads one side of the Avengers.

Gambit

Marvel Studios

Deadpool & Wolverine didn't reveal anything about Gambit's (Channing Tatum) age or origin, leaving the 46-year-old Tatum as the best measuring stick.

Ben Grimm

Marvel Studios

Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) is another 828 arrival who's probably a little younger than the 49-year-old Moss-Bachrach, likely a similar age to Reed.

M'Baku

Marvel Studios

By 2029 in the MCU, M'Baku (Winston Duke) should be pushing his early 40s, if not older, as Duke will be 40 by the time Doomsday is in theaters, but the character also didn't Blip canonically, potentially elevating his age.

Ghost

Marvel Studios

Ava Starr, aka Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), should be right around 40, maybe a bit younger based on the 37-year-old actor's age. It's not made clear whether or not this character was blipped, which would effect here canonical age.

Peggy Carter

Marvel Studios

It's pretty unclear how old Peggy Carter is, since it isn't known when her story will pick up properly in Doomsday. She was probably around 30 when Steve returned to her at the end of Endgame, but a time jump since then (see Steve's new long hair and beard) could put her closer to 40.

Sue Storm

Marvel Studios

As for the Invisible Woman, Sue Storm is probably right in line with Kirby's real-life age of 38 by the time of Doomsday.

Sentry

Marvel Studios

Bob, or the Sentry (Lewis Pullman), is likely in his mid-30s, with the rising actor currently 33.

Joaquin Torres

Marvel Studios

The new Falcon, Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez), could be in his 30s during Doomsday, as Ramirez just turned 34, but the character has also always come across as a young gun since The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Johnny Storm

Marvel Studios

The one sure thing about Johnny Storm's (Joseph Quinn) age is that he's younger than his big sister, Sue. Quinn is 32, so the Human Torch is likely somewhere in his early 30s, possibly even late 20s.

Love

Marvel Studios

Easily the youngest character on this list is Love (Chris Hemsworth's real-life daughter, India Rose Hemsworth), whom Thor adopted at the end of Thor: Love and Thunder. She's likely no older than 14 Earth years in the MCU.