Star Wars Reverses Course On Major 'The Mandalorian' Removal

The Mandalorian & Grogu will be reversing a decision that Star Wars made in The Mandalorian Season 2, and many fans have mixed feelings about it. The Mandalorian introduced a lot of new elements to the Star Wars universe. For instance, it finally put a legitimate Mandalorian warrior at the center of a project instead of a Jedi or a Sith, and it also got viewers familiar with Mandalorian culture, weapons, and more.

Star Wars recently confirmed that Din Djarin's Razor Crest will be returning in The Mandalorian & Grogu. For reference, the Razor Crest was Djarin's personal ship throughout The Mandalorian Season 1 and most of Season 2, but it was destroyed by Moff Gideon and the remnants of the Galactic Empire in a later episode of Season 2.

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The Razor Crest's inclusion in the upcoming movie has been confirmed by promotional material. The teaser and full-length trailer both showcase the Razor Crest in full, proving that it will be returning.

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However, it is also worth noting that The Mandalorian & Grogu director Jon Favreau also announced that it was the exact same model that was seen in the Disney+ series. When the Razor Crest was first brought back, some fans thought it might be a bit different or a different model, but Favreau confirmed that it will be exactly the same.

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Even if it is the same model as the Razor Crest from The Mandalorian, there are a few style changes that have been made to the ship's hull.

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For example, in The Mandalorian, the Razor Crest had a rather basic and bland hull, with the color consistent across the entire ship. That color also just appeared to be the natural metal that made up the hull, meaning it was not painted at all, aside from a bit of yellow trim on one side.

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In The Mandalorian & Grogu, that yellow trim on the ship's hull has extended to all around the ship and the cockpit, and the coat of paint on it looks fresh, which gives it a bit of a pop of color and makes it more lively.

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Star Wars has not explained how Din Djarin came across another identical version of the Razor Crest, nor why he abandoned his N-1 Naboo Starfighter that he built in The Book of Boba Fett and used throughout The Mandalorian Season 3.

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Djarin's N-1 Starfighter was an upgraded version of the N-1s seen in The Phantom Menace and other places in Star Wars canon, and, unlike the original ones, his was not primarily yellow. However, it still had some yellow pieces, so the yellow paint on some sections of his new Razor Crest could be an homage to the N-1 Starfighter.

Since it was revealed that Din Djarin would be using the Razor Crest once again, some have pointed out that bringing the original ship back felt like a bit of a regression. However, there are both practical reasons Djarin could need the Razor Crest instead of the N-1, but it could also symbolize something important for the upcoming movie and Djarin's character.

Star Wars Bringing Back the Razor Crest Was the Perfect Decision

The N-1 Starfighter was an amazing ship, and it served Din Djarin and Grogu well while they used it. However, it was not practical for Djarin's line of work, especially if he were going after bad guys and trying to bring them in during the events of The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Essentially, the N-1 is just too small. If Djarin were to capture someone, there would be no space for him to hold them. Grogu can barely fit inside the ship with Djarin, so it would not make sense for a bounty hunter or marshal to use as a ship.

It is also worth noting that the Razor Crest is more durable and has more firepower than the N-1. The Razor Crest is a bigger ship, so if someone is chasing Mando and Grogu down, they would be more protected inside the Razor Crest, and would have a better chance at fighting back.

Alongside the Razor Crest being more practical for Mando's needs, it also could symbolize that The Mandalorian & Grogu could feel more similar to the first two seasons of The Mandalorian, which is definitely not a bad thing. Most fans agree that Season 3 was a major step down and was not as compelling as the first two installments, so if The Mandalorian & Grogu brings those characters and the storytelling back to its roots, fans would undoubtedly be happy.

It is also important to mention that the N-1 Starfighter was simply brought in as a piece of nostalgia. The prequel trilogy has become extremely beloved by many Star Wars fans, and a lot of people who were kids as the prequels were being released have become extremely nostalgic about any ties to them.

The Mandalorian & Grogu is already bringing back the Hutts, which will be nostalgic for original trilogy fans, and then Embo, which will be nostalgic for prequel trilogy and Clone Wars fans, so the movie doesn't need another piece of nostalgia to rely on like the N-1 Starfighter.

Essentially, bringing the Razor Crest back gives The Mandalorian & Grogu its original identity back. It feels more like fans are following the rugged, gritty character that was the center of attention in The Mandalorian Season 1.