10 Best LEGO Star Wars Sets from 2026, Ranked

LEGO's expansive library of licensed toys and sets has grown immensely in the 21st century, and there's no greater collaborative franchise than Star Wars. That hasn't changed in 2026, with a wide variety of new LEGO sets already on shelves, which vary from less than $100 USD, all the way up to nearly $800 USD. Price is a factor, but it isn't everything, especially when judging these new LEGO Star Wars sets side by side. From original characters to those seen in this year's The Mandalorian and Grogu movie, here are the top 10 LEGO Star Wars sets of this year.

The same year that LEGO Star Wars is retiring 10 major sets, including pieces like the Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon and the Rebel U-wing Starfighter, which comes with Cassian Andor and K-2SO minifigures from Andor, there's a variety of new releases to be excited about.

Some of the sets released so far this year were previously highly anticipated among fans. No matter the price, LEGO remains the most successful toy brand ever, and building a new set brick by brick from A Galaxy Far, Far Away continues to be a delight for fans of all ages.

LEGO Star Wars sets are still among the best sellers of 2026, joined by franchises like Marvel, DC, Disney, and Harry Potter, which is getting a new set for the upcoming HBO series.

Given their success and popularity, there's a lot to be said about the current LEGO Star Wars slate of sets, ranging from average to extraordinary, but there are holes to poke in each of them.

LEGO Star Wars Sets 2026: Ranked

10.) 75460: New Republic X-wing Starfighter

LEGO

Pros:

Accurate X-wing model

Easy playability

Wide angle wings

Cons:

Weak minifigure selection

Simple build

LEGO

At $69.99, this is the most affordable set on the list, and it shows in the piece count: 558 bricks that go together fast enough for a rainy afternoon.

Luckily, LEGO does nail the X-wing silhouette in the blue-and-white New Republic paint scheme from The Mandalorian and Grogu, complete with a button that snaps the wings into attack position, which seems like a delightful little mechanism.

LEGO

The minifigure lineup includes the New Republic characters Colonel Ward (Sigourney Weaver) and Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee), plus an astromech droid. Nothing too exciting for most Star Wars fans.

9.) 75461: Up-Scaled Darth Vader™ Minifigure

LEGO

Pros:

Detailed, large build

Adjustable movement in the head, arms, and legs

Cons:

No other equivalent Up-Scaled Star Wars Minifigures to pose with (such as Luke, Obi-Wan or Emperor Palpatine)

LEGO

LEGO has supersized its most famous villain for $99.99, turning the classic minifigure design into an 11-inch display piece built from over 1,000 bricks.

LEGO

Vader's helmet, armor, and saber translate really well at this scale, and the figure isn't just a statue: the head turns, the left arm and hand move, both legs are posable, and a fabric cape is like the cherry on top.

8.) 75446: Grogu (Mandalorian Apprentice)

LEGO

Pros:

Customization to change the version of Grogu ( The Mandalorian or The Mandalorian and Grogu )

or ) Expressive facial options

Cons:

Doesn't feature his floating hover pram

LEGO

Few Star Wars characters during the 2020s have sold more merchandise than Grogu, and LEGO's $129.99 new figure add to the collection with 1,200 pieces.

What's really cool is how much the little guy can move. A lever turns his head, while his mouth, ears, hands, and fingers all adjust, and the arms can be reattached at different angles.

LEGO

Wearing the Beskar armor and satchel from The Mandalorian and Grogu, the set also throws in a standard-size Grogu minifigure and a display plaque.

7.) 75459: Imperial Lambda-class Shuttle

LEGO

Pros:

Wide wing movement

Leading character minifigures, featuring the dark saber

Classic Star Wars ship

Cons:

Expensive for the number of pieces

LEGO

Wings and all, this $139.99 shuttle brings one of The Mandalorian Season 2's best ships to the shelf. Press a button, and the wings fold up for flight mode, complete with spring-loaded shooters, while the cockpit pops open to seat Din Djarin, a fun detail.

LEGO

The minifigure lineup is a key part of the selling point, pairing Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and his Darksaber with the first-ever LEGO figure of Dr. Pershing (Omid Abtahi), the show's Imperial cloning scientist.

6.) 75441: Venator-class Attack Cruiser

LEGO

Pros:

Faithful adaptation in a small form factor

Affordable model

A new Prequel Trilogy set

Cons:

Additional minifigures could have benefited the value of the set, like Captain Rex, for example

LEGO

For $79.99, this compact Venator-Class Attack Cruiser is one of the most affordable ways to bring the Clone Wars era home, including 643 pieces.

One thing that's hard to tell from photos is that the red-top hull actually lifts off to reveal a full hangar bay. It also comes with its own buildable display stand and nameplate for shelf presentation.

LEGO

It's a faithful little model, and an awesome form factor for a display, but very little playability for younger audiences. This is an adult LEGO through and through.

5.) 75453: Offworld Sandcrawler and Mudhorn

LEGO

Pros:

Detailed, fun-looking build with good side-builds

An Awesome minifigure selection, with good little variants for Din Djarin and Grogu

Cons:

Not being the traditional brown Sandcrawler color is less than ideal

LEGO

This 1,683-piece Sandcrawler recreates the vehicle exactly as it looked in The Mandalorian Season 1, weathered color scheme and all, and at $199.99, it's one of the most feature-packed sets on the list.

Steering dials, an opening hatch, and removable side panels turn it into a playable vessel that includes cargo boxes that hide droid parts and Grogu's blue cookies.

LEGO

The minifigure lineup is decent too, pairing Kuiil (Nick Nolte), the droid-wrangling Ugnaught who first helped Din, with a Jawa elder, two more Jawas, and a Grogu figure that actually comes with his hover pram.

4.) 75455: Boba Fett

LEGO

Pros:

An accurate build for his short screetime in Return of the Jedi

Popping colors and details

The accessories, like the blaster and jet pack

Cons:

Lack of customization possibilities

LEGO

LEGO is dialing it back to when Boba Fett was actually cool. He gets a statue of this $169.99 set, capturing exactly how he looked in Jabba's throne room in Return of the Jedi, including a range finder that actually swivels on the helmet.

LEGO



At 1,544 pieces and 16 inches tall, it's an awesome shelf piece for OG fans, finished with a fabric cape, blaster, and a Tatooine-themed display base complete with an informational plaque.

3.) 75454: Imperial Remnant AT-AT with INT-4

LEGO

Pros:

Good poseability and storage for the speeder and escape pod

Great size and difficulty for most ages

Hidden compartments where imagination can shine through

Imperial Remnant Snowtrooper minifigure

Cons:

Smaller than previous LEGO Star Wars AT-ATs

LEGO

Recreating the stellar opening of the only 2026 Star Wars film, this $159.99 AT-AT comes packed with seven minifigures, making it one of the best values (arguably) in the lineup.

The walker itself is loaded with playable details: an opening cockpit, a head and legs that pose into different stances, and two shooters ready for some snow-dusted battle.

LEGO

Alongside Din Djarin and Grogu from The Mandalorian and Grogu, the set adds the Imperial Remnant Warlord, an AT-AT Driver, and a trio of Snowtroopers.

It is more compact than past LEGO AT-ATs, but at that size, it also seems like a true kids' toy that could be used for hours of imaginative play.

2.) 75457: Executor Super Star Destroyer

LEGO

Pros:

Exceptional level of detail

Incredible minifigure selection, including Darth Vader and bounty hunters

Sleak, built-in display stand

Cons:

Very expensive

Its grand size (over 53 inches long) will also make it difficult to find space for display

LEGO

This is not a kids' toy. Nothing else on this list comes close to the scale of this $799.99 Ultimate Collector Series set, whose 6,130 pieces stretch 53.5 inches into the longest LEGO Star Wars model ever built. It's also the only set on this list that's yet to be launched, as it releases on October 4, 2026.

It recreates the look of Darth Vader's ship from The Empire Strikes Back down to a brick-built version of its bridge.

LEGO

That bridge is where the set's real highlight lives: Vader alongside the full bounty hunter lineup he hires to track the Millennium Falcon, including Boba Fett, Dengar, Bossk, IG-88, 4-LOM, and Zuckuss.

1.) 75442: The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter

LEGO

Pros:

Sleek, detailed build

Best version of N-1 Starfighter to date

Substantiation size, 26.5 inches long

Cons:

A bit expensive for the piece count

LEGO

Disappointed fans waiting for this ship to appear in The Mandalorian and Grogu can just buy their own at home. This $249.99 Ultimate Collector Series set closes out the list, giving The Mandalorian Season 3's starship the premium treatment it deserves.

Similar to the actual ship, this LEGO is sleek, with a unique set of pieces to create the N-1 Starfighter's elegance. Din Djarin comes with his blaster pistol, and a Grogu figure rides along for the adventure.

LEGO

Between the premium coloring, the display, and the sheer craftsmanship involved, this Star Wars LEGO set looks like a joy to build and display, well beyond 2026.