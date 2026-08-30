LEGO Is Officially Retiring 10 Major Star Wars Sets In 2026, Including The Millenium Falcon, The Rebel Starfighter, and More

LEGO is calling it quits with 10 major LEGO Star Wars sets before this year ends, inspired by Andor, The Clone Wars, the original trilogy, and more. Most collectors will be aware that LEGO doesn't have an ever-expanding range, as the brick manufacturer regularly retires sets to clear warehouse space, manage production limits, and make way for new releases over the years.

LEGO Is Saying Goodbye to 10 Major Star Wars Sets in 2026

75192 Millennium Falcon

LEGO

Launched on September 14, 2017, the Ultimate Collector Series (UCS) Millennium Falcon is one of the longest-standing LEGO Star Wars sets, but it will be ending its reign by December 31 to make way for its replacement. The set is also the fourth-biggest LEGO Star Wars set ever released.

Retailing for $849.99, the brickified version of Han Solo's legendary ship that made the Kessel Run in 12 parsecs includes a large range of Minifigures to celebrate both the original and sequel trilogies. The set includes older and younger versions of Solo, along with Minifigures for Rey, Finn, BB-8, Leia Organa, and Chewbacca.

Those looking for a cheaper alternative can find a $99.99 Millennium Falcon available now, but another grand-scaled UCS replacement is rumored to be coming in 2027 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of LEGO Star Wars.

75367 Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser

LEGO

Almost three years on from its launch on October 1, 2023, LEGO is also winding down production on its $649.99 UCS Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser. The ship features Minifigures of Captain Rex and Admiral Yularen, and collectors can even peek inside the hangar of the 109 cm-long, 32 cm-wide build.

It may not be the 5,374-piece behemoth that has been on sale for almost three years, but LEGO will continue to sell a smaller 643-piece version of the same Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser for $79.99. While the scale-down variant is less detailed and missing the Minifigures, it is a solid alternative.

75372 Clone Trooper & Battle Droid Battle Pack

LEGO

But it's not just sets from the epically-proportioned UCS range that LEGO is retiring this year, as the modestly-priced Clone Trooper & Battle Droid Battle Pack, which retails for $29.99, is also ending its run. The set may contain only 215 pieces, but its nine Minifigures make it a worthy addition to any LEGO Clone Wars army.

The Battle Pack offers up a variety of Clone Troopers (including a Shock Trooper), and both Super Battle Droids and standard Battle Droids. This year is the last chance to collect its STAP speeder, Clone defensive post, and Tri-droid, the latter two of which come with flick shooters for interactive fun.

The best alternative going forward will be the 327th Star Corps Battle Pack, even though it retails for more at $44.99 and includes just 43 extra pieces, something that it has been slammed for by many. It offers a range of yellow-coated troopers with their AT-RT walkers and stud-shooter turrets, while the Separatist side includes Super Battle Droids and a posable Spider Droid.

75389 The Dark Falcon

LEGO

Taking inspiration from Disney+'s LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy special, the $179.99, 1579-piece Dark Falcon will hold a special place for many due to its unique, non-canon Minifigures. The Sithified Falcon offers up Darth Jar Jar, Darth Rey, Jedi Vader, Beach Luke Skywalker, Bounty Hunter C-3PO, and more.

Just two years after it arrived in August 2024, LEGO will retire the Dark Falcon this year, and its Minifigures, especially, are bound to remain highly sought-after.

For those looking for another alternate take on the Millennium Falcon, LEGO is expected to release the Tony Stark-inspired Iron Falcon next year as a Marvel/Star Wars crossover. Not much is known about the set yet, but it will include figures like Spider-Han, Captain Alderaan, and War2-D2 that blend the Disney-owned worlds.

75397 Jabba's Sail Barge

LEGO

Circling back to the UCS range, LEGO is abandoning Jabba's Sail Barge, an 18+ rated, 3943-piece build inspired by the Return of the Jedi moment when the slug-like mobster took our heroes out to the Sarlac Pit for a public execution. The set launched just two years ago in October 2024.

This set features a fleshed-out interior, including a kitchen and Jabba's throne room to house his oversized figure and the iconic Slave Princess Leia attire. Also held in the set are a C-3PO, Max Rebo, Bib Fortuna, and a drink-serving R2-D2.

Unfortunately, the $499.99 Sail Barge is the only current Jabba-themed set, and there is no rumored replacement on the horizon. Last year, LEGO also bid farewell to the Desert Skiff & Sarlacc Pit set from the same Return of the Jedi moment, although those open to builds from other moments in the original trilogy's climactic chapter can pick up the SMART Play Throne Room Duel and the Attack on Endor.

75382 TIE Interceptor

LEGO

The TIE Interceptor debuted in May 2024 for $229.99 as part of LEGO Star Wars' 25th-anniversary range, acting as the Empire's dog-fighter successor to the TIE Fighter that debuted in Return of the Jedi. The set features an arrow-like design and includes a TIE Pilot Minifigure for the cockpit of the 1931-piece build.

The TIE Interceptor will be getting the perfect replacement next year on May 1, 2027, as part of LEGO's Star Wars Day celebration range, with the UCS Darth Vader TIE Advanced. It will be the first new take on the Sith Lord's ship in over two decades, including a Darth Vader Minifigure (via Brick Tap).

75428 Battle Droid with STAP

LEGO

The $139.99 Battle Droid with STAP, inspired by the Battle of Naboo in The Phantom Menace, only launched in March 2025 but will end its tenure this year. The posable Battle Droid can even be lifted off its STAP stand for other display styles and comes with a Minifigure-scale version as well.

Beyond the 1088-piece Battle Droid, LEGO offers other buildable Star Wars models, like Rogue One's K-2SO Security Droid, the bounty hunter Boba Fett, The Mandalorian's Grogu, and the legendary C-3PO.

75413 Republic Juggernaut

LEGO

The LEGO Republic Juggernaut has a pathetic one-star rating on the brick manufacturer's website, so it should come as no surprise that it is being retired just one year after its August 2025 release. The overpriced $159.99 set contains just 813 pieces and includes eight Minifigures: Ki Adi Mundi, Commander Bacara, three Galactic Marines, and three Battle Droids, all with weapons.

As the set is heavily inspired by The Clone Wars, the best alternative may be the V-19 Torrent Starfighter, which retails for $64.99. Beyond the wedge-shaped Republic Starfighter, the 567-piece product features a Clone Pilot and dueling Minifigures for Obi-Wan Kenobi and Asajj Ventress.

75435 Battle of Felucia Separatist MTT

LEGO

But the Republic Juggernaut isn't the only Clone Wars-inspired set with a giant troop-carrier that is leaving the LEGO range later this year. The 976-piece, $159.99 offering features Aayla Secura, Commander Bly, an STAP speeder, and six Battle Droids who can be stored inside the vehicle's droid deployment rack.

The 327th Star Corps battle pack will stick around, as it is a solid alternative to the Battle of Felucia Separatist MTT. The 327th Star Corps is a clone unit commanded by Jedi General Aayla Secura and Commander Bly during the Clone Wars.

75399 Rebel U-Wing Starfighter

LEGO

Just one year after it hit shelves in May 2025 for $69.99, this year is the last go-round for the Andor-inspired Rebel U-Wing Starfighter. Featuring a cockpit and passenger interior, the set includes Minifigures from the highly acclaimed Star Wars series: Cassian Andor, Dedra Meero, an ISB Tactical Agent, and K-2SO.

While the U-wing is saying goodbye this year, the LEGO Star Wars range is expanding with a Y-wing in 2027, based on the Republic starfighter bomber (via Brick Tap). The Minifigures offered will be Dutch Vander (Gold Leader) and an R2 unit, hinting that it may be inspired by Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.