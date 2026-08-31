Star Wars Announces Temuera Morrison's Return As Boba Fett 5 Years After His Disney+ Flop

Star Wars has announced Temuera Morrison's return as Boba Fett five years after his Disney+ flop. Morrison first took on the role in Season 2 of The Mandalorian and went on to helm the spin-off series, The Book of Boba Fett. Although the series had many good elements, it didn’t resonate with Star Wars audiences, ranking as one of the lowest-rated live-action shows in franchise history.

Five years after The Book of Boba Fett failed, Temuera Morrison is returning as Boba Fett in LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the animated special whose trailer was shown at D23 in Anaheim. It confirmed a September 2 release on Disney+, arriving on the same day The Mandalorian & Grogu starts streaming on the platform.

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The special offers a comedic retelling of all three seasons of The Mandalorian, revisiting the show's biggest moments in classic LEGO style. It draws inspiration from both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, which explains the deep bench of returning characters. Chris Buckley (LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy) directs, while Michael Price (The Simpsons, F Is for Family) handles the script.

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Morrison has a very deep history with the Fett family, having played Jango Fett in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and voiced the Republic's clone army, all built from Jango's DNA. He later re-recorded Boba Fett's lines for the 2004 DVD re-releases of the original trilogy and voiced the character across several Star Wars video games.

Every Book of Boba Fett Character in LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Din Djarin

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Pedro Pascal's Mandalorian essentially co-headlined The Book of Boba Fett, stealing the spotlight in two episodes that functioned as a backdoor Season 3 premiere. In the special, veteran voice actor Gavin Hammon takes over the role.

Din Djarin serves as the special's lead, with the trailer following his journey from lone bounty hunter to Grogu's devoted father figure.

Grogu

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Grogu left Boba Fett's palace and Luke Skywalker's temple behind when he chose his Mandalorian over Jedi training in The Book of Boba Fett. David Acord, a longtime Star Wars sound designer, voices the little one in the special.

The teaser poster focuses on Din and Grogu's first meeting, suggesting their bond remains the emotional core of the retelling.

Peli Motto

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Amy Sedaris returns to voice Peli Motto, the fast-talking Tatooine mechanic who fixed up Din's ship and traded quips with Boba Fett's crew in The Book of Boba Fett. Sedaris is one of several live-action stars reprising their roles for the special.

Luke Skywalker

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Luke Skywalker appeared in The Book of Boba Fett to train Grogu, offering the youngling a choice between the Jedi path and life with Din Djarin. Eric Bauza voices the Jedi Master in the special, stepping in for Mark Hamill.

The trailer recreates Luke's famous Dark Trooper hallway scene from The Mandalorian Season 2 finale, with a LEGO twist as neither Mando nor Bo-Katan recognizes him, forcing an annoyed Skywalker to insist he's "kind of a big deal."

The Armorer

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Emily Swallow reprises her role as the Armorer, the keeper of Mandalorian tradition who guided Din Djarin through his creed across all three seasons and his Book of Boba Fett detour. She brings back her wisdom on everything Mandalorian; however, this time in brick form.

Krrsantan

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The Wookiee bounty hunter Krrsantan, played in live-action by Carey Jones, makes his animated debut in the special. Black Krrsantan started as a gladiator, worked for the Hutt Twins, and eventually joined Boba Fett's crew in Mos Espa. His LEGO minifigure appears in the trailer, ready for battle.

Carson Teva

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Paul Sun-Hyung Lee returns as Carson Teva, the New Republic pilot who crossed paths with Din Djarin multiple times and answered the call during The Book of Boba Fett's finale battle. Lee's casting adds another live-action original to the voice lineup.

Fennec Shand

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Ming-Na Wen voices Fennec Shand once again. The master assassin served as Boba Fett's right hand throughout his series, and her partnership with Morrison's character was one of the best parts of the show. The duo's chemistry is likely to get the LEGO comedy treatment.

Cobb Vanth

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Timothy Olyphant reprises Cobb Vanth, the marshal of Mos Pelgo who famously wore Boba Fett's armor before the original owner came to collect. Vanth's standoff with Cad Bane remains one of The Book of Boba Fett's defining moments, and the special gives him another ride in LEGO form.

Majordomo

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David Pasquesi returns as the Majordomo, the nervous Twi'lek who served the mayor of Mos Espa and frustrated Boba Fett at every turn. His skittish energy should translate well to the special's comedic tone.