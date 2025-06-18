Star Wars Announces New Boba Fett Story That Will Deliver What the Disney+ Series Didn’t

Fans are itching to see more of the newly announced Boba Fett story, as it may finally give them what they wanted from a controversial Disney+ series. Boba Fett was last the focus of the oft-maligned Book of Boba Fett streaming show, a series that, outside of two specific episodes, has been widely heralded as one of the worst within the franchise. This came after the Mandalorian spin-off had been branded as a Star Wars crime saga that would out-pace fans' expectations.

The wait for this epic Boba Fett story (which Book of Boba Fett was initially promised to be) might finally come to fruition. Star Wars has officially announced a new comic book focusing on Temuera Morrison's armor-clad bounty hunter outside of the events of the mainline movies.

Marvel Comics

The new comic, Star Wars: Boba Fett—Black, White, & Red, will follow the iconic Star Wars characters in four intense one-off stories from across the canon (via StarWars.com).

The first of the four-issue run, by renowned comic writer Benjamin Percy and artist Chris Allen, arrives in stores on September 17.

It marks the third in Marvel Comics' Black, White, & Red line, following in the footsteps of Darth Vader and Maul. The anthology-based series is known for its moody, broody black-and-white art, telling one-off Star Wars stories geared toward more mature comic book audiences.

The first of Star Wars: Boba Fett—Black, White, & Red's four-issue run comes to stores on September 17, debuting with a story dubbed "The Impossible Job." The new Boba Fett-centric story follows the character as he is trapped between the Empire and an extremist Rebel faction, both trying to hunt the bounty hunter down.

Why The New Star Wars Comic Is Perfect for Boba Fett Fans

Lucasfilm

For fans who have been ravenous for seeing Boba Fett at the peak of his powers, getting into all sorts of bloody badass fun across the cosmos, this may finally be the perfect thing to satiate that hunger (especially with it looking increasingly less likely that a Book of Boba Fett will ever see the light of day).

While relatively niche, Marvel's Star Wars: Black, White, & Red line has given readers darker takes on the Star Wars universe, most prominently represented in the line's signature black-and-white art.

Since Boba Fett's debut in the original trilogy, lovers of the mysterious Mandalorian have been clamoring to see the character be the focus of his kick-ass Star Wars story.

While Book of Boba Fett almost surely did not provide that for large swaths of the Star Wars fanbase (sitting at a dismal 66% on Rotten Tomatoes), this could provide a legitimate option for those Boba Fett diehards.

Sadly, this comic story will be a series of anthology stories scattered across the iconic bounty hunter's life. If this comic sells well enough, maybe the character could get the TV series (or even movie) he deserves, finally giving fans what they have wanted since 1978.

There was, at one point, an R-rated Boba Fett movie in the works at Lucasfilm, so who is to say the star-faring studio would not be interested in going down that road again?

With Lucasfilm in the midst of a creative rejiggering, it feels like anything is on the table. Because of this, a more adult-oriented Boba Fett project could very well be on the cards if Lucasfilm wanted to look in that direction once more.