Carrie Show Character Ages Vs. Actor Ages For Carrie, Chris, Sue, Tommy & More In 2026 Prime Video Series

Prime Video's Carrie introduced a new version of Carrie White and the bullies and friends she had to deal with in Ewen High School (and most of them have book-accurate ages). Mike Flanagan's eight-episode series adaptation of Stephen King's 1974 novel is a fresh take on the now-iconic story of Carrie White (Summer Howell). After the sudden death of her father, Ralph, Carrie is pushed out of the isolation of her home and into public high school in Chamberlain, Maine.

Carrie's difficulty fitting in is placed front and center, mainly because she has been raised by her fiercely religious mother, Margaret, with almost no experience of ordinary teenage life. At a young age, Carrie is socially years behind her classmates, awkward, sheltered, and an easy target for bullies in Ewen High School. Carrie retains the core ensemble from Stephen King's novel, which includes Carrie, Margaret, Chris Hargensen, Sue Snell, Tommy Ross, Tina Blake, and Billy Nolan.

Filming for Carrie ran in Vancouver from June 16 to October 17, 2025. The series premiered on Prime Video on October 7 (read more about The Direct's exclusive interview with the cast of Carrie here).

How Old Is Carrie, Sue, Chris, And Other 'Carrie' Characters

Carrietta "Carrie" White (Summer H. Howell)

Prime Video

Character age: 16

Stephen King's Carrie made it clear from the get-go that Carrie White is 16 years old. She is introduced as a senior who has been kept almost entirely out of ordinary teenage life. In the book, she was born on September 21, 1963.

The series, however, portrayed her as a sophomore instead, who is years behind her classmates socially and academically.

Despite the fact that she is a sophomore in the series, Carrie still managed to find a way for her to attend Ewen High School's Spring Ball (mostly for seniors) after Tommy Ross invited her to be her date during the event.

Actor's age during filming: 21

Summer H. Howell brings Carrie to life in the 2026 Prime Video series. Born on May 22, 2004, she was 21 years old during the entire principal photography for Carrie. At the time of the show's premiere, she was 22 years old.

Margaret White (Samantha Sloyan)

Prime Video

Character age: late 40s/early 50s

Stephen King's Carrie didn't give Margaret White, Carrie's mother, an age. The book, though, pulled back the curtain on her backstory, confirming she was born and raised in Motton (a small town bordering Chamberlain, Maine). Similar to Carrie, Margaret's father, John Brigham, also died in 1959 (four years before Carrie was born).

In the series, Margaret is portrayed as Carrie's widowed and religious mother who agreed to work at a local grocery as part of a deal to retain custody of Carrie following Ralph's death.

Actor's age during filming: 46

Samantha Sloyan, best known for her roles in The Pitt and The Fall of the House of Usher, was 46 during the time of filming the entirety of Carrie Season 1. The actress, born on January 4, 1979, is currently 47 years old.

Sue Snell

Prime Video

Character age: 17/18

Sue Snell is the ideal student and the top of the class of Ewen High School. In both the book and the series, the popular senior joins the locker-room bullying, pushing Carrie to the forefront at school. She later regrets it and asks her boyfriend, Tommy Ross, to take Carrie to the prom. As a senior, it's reasonable to assume that Sue is 18 years old in the show. In the novel, however, it was confirmed in the testimony of My Name Is Susan Snell that she was 17 years old.

Actor's age during filming: 20/21

Filipino-American actress Siena Agudong (best known for her lead role in Tubi's Sidelined: The QB and Me) portrays the modern-day version of Sue Snell in Prime Video's Carrie. Born on August 19, 2004, Agudong started filming Carrie at 20, before turning 21 halfway through the shoot. She was 22 years old when the series premiered.

Chris Hargensen

Prime Video

Character age: 17/18

Chris Hargensen served as the main big bad of Carrie's high school life in Stephen King's novel and Prime Video's modern-day retelling. She spearheaded the cruelty against Carrie, and her prom prank toward the titular character is what made her totally snap. The novel explicitly states that Chris Hargensen is 17 during the main story, matching Sue's age. In 2026's Carrie, however, confirmed that Chris is 18 years old during an exchange with her mom in one episode.

Actor's age during filming: 25

Alison Thornton plays Chris Hargensen in Carrie. Thornton, born on August 14, 1999, was 25 when production began and turned 26 halfway through filming. She turned 27 two months ago, in August 2026.

Tommy Ross

Prime Video

Character age: 18

Tommy Ross is Sue Snell's boyfriend and a well-liked athlete at Ewen High School. He agreed to take Carrie to prom in the book, but the series later changed it to further develop his friendship with her. As a result, he was more than willing to take Carrie as his special guest (date) during the Spring Ball. The novel confirmed that Tommy is 18 years old, a year older than Sue and Chris Hargensen. While the show didn't explicitly reveal his age, it's reasonable to assume that he is also 18 during the story.

Actor's age during filming: 23

Joel Oulette stars as Tommy in Carrie. Oulette, born on December 7, 2001, was 23 throughout the entirety of filming Mike Flanagan's Prime Video series. His 24th birthday fell on December 7, 2025, months after the October wrap.

Tina Blake

Prime Video

Character age: 18

Tina Blake is Chris Hargensen's friend and co-conspirator in the bullying of Carrie. In the book and other adaptations of Stephen King's novel, Tina served as a co-conspirator during prom night, manipulating the votes so that Carrie would become Prom Queen and the prank would be successful. The book didn't really confirm Tina Blake's age. Still, given that she is a classmate of Chris and Sue, it's reasonable to assume that she is also 17 years old in both the book and the series.

Actor's age during filming: 23/24

Josiah Totah appears as Tina throughout Carrie's eight-episode run. The actress, born on August 5, 2001, was 23 at the start of production and turned 24 on August 5, 2025, during production. She just turned 25 in August 2026.

Billy Nolan

Prime Video

Character age: 19

Billy Nolan was Chris Hargensen's boyfriend in both the book and the series, and the one who helped rig the blood during the prom prank. The novel confirmed that he was a high-school-age delinquent, while the series elaborated that he was the main reason why Ewen High School decided to be strict with security due to his bringing of firearms and possibly drugs.

Stephen King's Carrie outright confirms Billy Nolan's age during Sue Snell's testimony, confirming that he is 19 years old during the main story. The series didn't reveal his exact age, but there's a good chance that he is the same age as the novel.

Actor's age during filming: 20-21

Arthur Conti stars as Billy in the series. Online sources have yet to confirm his exact birth year, but research indicates he was born in 2004. During principal photography, he could either be 20 or 21 years old.

Rita Desjardin

Prime Video

Character age: 20s

In 2026's Carrie, Rita Desjardin is portrayed as a first-year teacher navigating conflicts and academic pressures at Ewen High School. While the series didn't really touch on her exact age, it's possible that she is in her early to mid-20s. In the book, Stephen King didn't pinpoint her exact age; instead, she is portrayed as the adult in the locker room who recognized the cruelty against Carrie.

Actor's age during filming: 29

Amber Midthunder brings Miss Desjardin to life. The Prey and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters actress, born on April 26, 1997, was 28 throughout the show's principal photography. She turned 29 in April 2026.

Principal Henry Grayle

Prime Video

Character age: 50s

Principal Grayle of Ewen High School is portrayed in all adaptations of Carrie as the school's leader, trying to manage the conflict and fallout from Carrie's bullying case. The book didn't reveal his exact age, but many have theorized that he is in his mid-50s, which actually fits his current state as a veteran administrator.

Actor's age during filming: 55

Matthew Lillard, who is set to appear in Man of Tomorrow, was 55 years old during the entirety of filming. Lillard turned 55 on January 24, 2025, and currently at 56 years old during the show's premiere.