Sidelined: The QB and Me boasts a strong cast of up-and-coming stars led by Noah Beck (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.) and Siena Agudong (Resident Evil).

Tubi's new romance movie follows the love story of a self-willed dancer and an arrogant quarterback whose feelings for each other might get in the way of their bright post-graduate future after high school.

Sidelined: The QB and Me premiered on Tubi on November 29.

Sidelined: The QB and Me Cast Guide

Noah Beck - Drayton Lahey

Noah Beck

Noah Beck leads the cast of Sidelined: The QB and Me as Drayton Lahey, a cocky quarterback, and team captain of Archwood Wolves.

Drayton is a spontaneous jock who falls in love with Dallas Bryan, a sweet cheerleader.

Beck is known for playing Matty Bubb in Doogie Kamealoha M.D. and Perry in Side Hustle. He is also an influencer who rose to prominence due to his content from TikTok.

Siena Agudong - Dallas Bryan

Siena Agudong

Siena Agudong plays Dallas Bryan, a new cheerleader and a transferee whose passion involves dancing and theater.

Dallas wants to go all out in fulfilling her dream to be accepted into CalArts (California Institute of the Arts), but her mentor believes that she is not ready due to her overthinking nature during performances.

Her life takes a drastic turn after slowly falling in love with Drayton, but their romance hits a snag as their respective college future hangs in the balance.

Agudong's notable credits include playing a young Billie Wesker in Resident Evil, a young Mia in F9: The Fast Saga, and Scarlett in Let Us In.

Drew Ray Tanner - Nathan Bryan

Drew Ray Tanner

Drew Ray Tanner joins the cast as Nathan Bryan, Dallas' brother and the new coach of the high school football team, Archwood Wolves, where Drayton serves as the quarterback.

Nathan reminds Drayton to think about what he really wants for his future, suggesting that he has a real shot of going pro instead of committing to Waco.

He also served as Dallas' legal guardian after their parents died.

Tanner's most recognizable role is playing Fangs Fogarty on Riverdale. The actor also starred in Somewhere Between, The Order, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

Asia Lizardo - Gabby

Asia Lizardo

Asia Lizardo portrays Gabby, Dallas' best friend in Sidelined: QB and Me. She is also the head cheerleader at Archwood High and the class president.

Lizardo has credits in Resident Alien and The Babysitters Club.

Jason Fernandes - Josh Lahey

Jason Fernandes

Jason Fernandes stars as Josh Lahey, Drayton's brother and a football player for the Archwood Wolves.

In Sidelined: QB and Me, Josh takes a risk by trying to charm his way into Gabby's life.

Fernandes' past major credits include appearances in Cruel Summer, Danger in the Dorm, and It's a Wonderful Knife.

Jake Foy - Mr. Justin Douglas

Jake Foy

Jake Foy appears in Sidelined: QB and Me as Mr. Justin Douglas, Dallas and Drayton's English teacher.

Foy is a Canadian actor who previously starred in The Chicken Sisters, Allegiance, and Ride.

Deborah Cox - Miss Alicia

Deborah Cox

Miss Alicia is Dallas' dance instructor and mentor who advises her to have a backup plan in case her dreams of applying to CalArts fall through. The character is played on-screen by Deborah Cox.

Alicia tells Dallas to learn more about CalArts, noting that it has an "extremely competitive" program.

Cox is a Grammy award-nominated artist and an actress whose notable credits include Station Eleven, Noelle, Love Come Down, and First Wives Club.

Kendall Cross - Ellie Lahey

Kendall Cross

Kendall Cross appears as Ellie Lahey, Drayton's loving mother who pacifies the situation between her husband and her son over a missed alumni dinner with the football head coach of Waco.

Cross has credits in The 100, Virgin River, and Allegiance.

Josh Zaharia - Chase

Josh Zaharia

Josh Zaharia plays Chase, one of Drayton and Josh's close friends and football teammates in Sidelined: QB and Me.

Zaharia previously starred in The Boys, Superman & Lois, and The Main Event.

Mia Shanks - Emily

Mia Shanks

Mia Shanks joins the cast as Emily, one of Gabby's cheerleading buddies in Sidelined: QB and Me.

Shanks' past notable credits include Nancy Drew, Hearts in the Game, and Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted by Murder.

Peter Kelamis - Principal Cantor

Peter Kelamis

Peter Kelamis' Principal Cantor is the principal of Archwood High who reprimands Drayton and Dallas for sneaking out of the motel after the big football game to go on a salsa party downtown.

Kelamis has over 180 credits to his name, with roles in Stargate Universe, The Man in the High Castle, and Beyond.

James Van Der Beek - Mr. Lahey

James Van Der Beek

James Van Der Beek is part of Sidelined: QB and Me's cast as Mr. Lahey, Drayton's father who ensures his son's future in the world of football.

He does so by pressuring his son's high school football coach to give him the reps he needed to stay in top shape in both games and practices. He is also a strict father to Drayton.

Van Der Beek is best known for playing Dawson Leery in Dawson's Creek. The actor can also be seen in Pose, Walker, and Modern Family.

Sidelined: The QB and Me is now streaming on Tubi.