Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story has a solid ensemble of actors featuring the likes of Hunter King, Tyler Hynes, and Ed Begley Jr.

Hallmark's new TV romance movie is a story of how Christmas tradition brings one family together while also how the Kansas City Chiefs play a significant role in sparking a romance between two charming individuals.

Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story premiered on the Hallmark channel on November 30.

Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story Cast Guide

Hunter King - Alana Higman

Hunter King

Headlining the cast of Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story is Hunter King as Alana Higman, a diehard Kansas City Chiefs fan who is on the verge of taking over their family business, K.C. Corner, that houses different memorabilia and merchandise from the said NFL football team.

Alana and her family hold a valuable family tradition involving a knit cap that they believe to be the main reason why the Chiefs win the Super Bowl every time someone in their family wears it during the game.

She then strikes a romance with a member of the Kansas City Chiefs front office, and her life changes forever.

King's most recognizable role is playing Summer Newman in over 700 episodes of Young and Restless.

The actress, who is the sister of Joey King, can also be seen in Life in Pieces, Nikki & Nora: The Sister Sleuths, and Two Scoops of Italy.

Tyler Hynes - Derrick Taylor

Tyler Hynes

Tyler Hynes brings Derrick Taylor to life in Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.

Derrick is the director of the Kansas City Chiefs fan engagement who is still adjusting to his newfound life in the city. He is tasked to review Alana's family if they are worthy of receiving the Chiefs' Fan of the Year award.

While he eventually falls in love with Alana and her family, he doesn't believe that the Higman's magical hat has something to do with the Chiefs' winning streak.

Hynes is an accomplished actor whose notable credits include Letterkenny, It Was Always You, and Shifting Gears.

Ed Begley Jr. - Paul Higman

Ed Begley Jr.

Ed Begley Jr. appears as Paul Higman, Alana's grandfather who was the first one to receive the magical hat that ultimately started the Higman family tradition of wearing it every Chiefs game during the Super Bowl.

Begley Jr. is a veteran actor who has over 300 credits to his name, with roles in Ghostbusters, A Mighty Wind, and Young Sheldon.

Megyn Price - Leah Higman

Megyn Price

Megyn Price plays Alana's loving and supportive mother, Leah Higman.

Leah wants nothing but the best for her daughter, which is why she pushes her to find the love of her life so that she won't be alone anymore.

After Alana finds Derrick, Leah pushes her to be with him since she has a feeling that he is a great guy.

Price is no stranger to the small screen and her fans have been captivated by her performances in Grounded for Life, Rules of Engagement, and The Ranch.

Diedrich Bader - Hank Higman

Diedrich Bader

Diedrich Bader portrays Hank Higman, Alana's well-regarded father known for being her cool dad. He knows the right words to say whenever Alana's back is against the wall.

Hank is also preparing Alana to take over K.C. Corner after decades of leading the store's operations.

Bader has credits in Napoleon Dynamite, Office Space, and Meet the Spartans.

He is also part of the voice cast of Prime Video's Batman: Caped Crusader where he brought Harvey Dent to life.

Christine Ebersole - Norma Young

Christine Ebersole

Christine Ebersole's Norma Young is Alana's grandmother and Leah's mother who pushes her granddaughter to try her luck in love with Derrick.

Norma, along with her husband, is also the proud owner of one of the best barbecue joints in Kansas.

Ebersole has over 80 credits, with appearances in Bob Hearts Abishola, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Black Sheep.

Richard Riehle - Nicolas Young

Richard Riehle

Nicolas Young (played by Richard Riehle) is Alana's grandfather who reminds the family that the magical hat doesn't guarantee a win for the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Riehle is a seasoned actor who previously starred in The Man from Earth, Office Space, and Casino.

Jamie Addison - Beth

Jamie Addison

Jamie Addison plays Beth, Derrick's supervising officer at the Kansas City Chiefs' front office.

Addison has credits in The Unseen, Head Count, and The Shutdown.

Donna Kelce - Manager

Donna Kelce

Donna Kelce appears as the restaurant manager of Norman & Nics' barbecue restaurant in Kansas.

Kelce is the mother of Kansas City Chief mainstay Travis Kelce (who is in a relationship with Taylor Swift).

Kelce's other major role is playing herself in Christmas on Call.

Abraham Benrubi - Santa

Abraham Benrubi

Abraham Benrubi stars as Holiday Touchdown's Santa Claus. It turns out that the character was the same Santa who gives the Higman family the magical hat in the first place.

Benrubi is best known for playing Jerry Markovic in ER. The actor also appeared in Parker Lewis Can't Lose, Christmas Bloody Christmas, and Open Range.

Meagan Flynn - Courtney

Meagan Flynn

Meagan Flynn joins the cast of Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story as Courtney, Derrick's overcompetitive coworker in the front office who advises him to go out more and immerse himself in the city of Kansas.

Flynn previously starred in Embeds, Play by Play, and State of Grace.

Rufus Burns - Mitch

Rufus Burns

Another one of Derrick's competitive coworkers is Rufus Burns as Mitch.

Burns appeared in various shorts such as Meal Ticket, Dear Brother, and State of America.

Trent Green - Trent Green

Trent Green

Trent Green appears in a cameo for his first major acting credit in Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story during the football toss scene of Alana and Derrick.

Green was a former quarterback who played for the Kansas City Chiefs. He now works as an analyst for the NFL on radio and TV.

Mary Mcdonough - Carole

Mary Mcdonough

Mary Mcdonough's Carole is a bakery owner who always makes sure to give the Higmans an extra Christmas loaf during the holidays.

Mcdonough has credits in The Waltons, The West Wing, and Mortuary.

Trey Smith - Trey Smith

Trey Smith

Trey Smith is a football guard who is in his fourth season with the Kansas City Chiefs. He appears in Holiday Touchdown to meet up with Derrick during an event inside the front office.

Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story is Smith's first major acting credit.

Andy Reid - Andy Reid

Andy Reid

Kansas City Chief head coach Andy Reid makes a fun appearance in Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story by forcing Alana and Derrick to get off the floor after they kiss so that the game can begin.

Quinton Lucas - Quinton Lucas

Quinton Lucas

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas makes an appearance as himself in Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.

He appears to say hi to Alana and Derrick while they are on a date.

