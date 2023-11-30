Wednesday's Emma Myers and The Hangover's Ed Helms join Jennifer Garner in Netflix's The Family Switch.

Directed by Joseph McGinty Nichol (McG), The Family Switch is a new 2023 comedy film that revolves around switcheroo shenanigans involving the Walker family after a rare planetary alignment.

It is based on the children's book Bedtime for Mommy written by Amy Krouse Rosenthal.

The Family Switch made its debut on Netflix on Thursday, November 30.

Every Main Actor & Character in The Family Switch

Jennifer Garner - Jess Walker

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner leads the cast of The Family Switch as Jess Walker.

Jess is a supportive mom who tries to keep her family together. After a rare planetary alignment takes place one evening, Jess eventually wakes up as her daughter instead.

In an interview with Netflix, The Family Switch director McG offered high praise toward Garner, noting that "she really sets the tone on set:"

“Jennifer Garner is as advertised. She really sets the tone on set and allows everybody to have fun and feel safe and go for it and be their best on screen.”

This isn't the first time that Garner was involved in a body-swap comedy. Back in 2004, the actress portrayed an adult version of her character's teenage self in 13 Going on 30.

Marvel fans may also recognize Jennifer Garner for her role as Elektra in the 2005 movie of the same name and for starring alongside Ben Affleck in 2003's Daredevil.

Ed Helms - Bill Walker

Ed Helms

Playing the family patriarch of the Walkers is Ed Helms as Bill.

Bill is a high school music teacher, CC and Wyatt's father, and Jess' husband. During his downtime, he also serves as the frontman of a rock band called Dad or Alive.

Bill eventually swapped bodies with his son, Wyatt.

Helms is best known for his role as Stuart Price in The Hangover trilogy. The actor also appeared as Andy Bernard in The Office.

Emma Myers - CC Walker

Emma Myers

CC Walker (played by Emma Myers) is Jess and Bill's daughter who is passionate about soccer.

During the film, CC is on her way to college before finding herself being body-swapped with her mother, Jess. As a result, CC needs to step up and become her mom for a day, learning the challenges of being an adult.

Myers' most notable role is playing Enid Sinclair in Netflix's Wednesday. The actress also has credits in The Girl in the Basement and Southern Gospel.

Brady Noon - Wyatt Walker

Brady Noon

Wyatt Walker is Jess and Bill's son and CC's brother. The character is played on-screen by Brady Noon.

Wyatt is an awkward yet intelligent teenager who deals with bullies while struggling to get the attention of his crush in high school. Wyatt swapped bodies with his father, Bill.

Noon is known for his roles in Good Boys, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

Lincoln Sykes & Theodore Sykes - Baby Miles

Lincoln Sykes & Theodore Sykes

Baby Miles (played by twins Lincoln Sykes & Theodore Sykes) is the youngest son of Jess and Bill. In a shocking twist, Baby Miles swapped bodies with the family dog, Pickles.

The Family Switch is the Sykes twins' first notable credit.

Rita Moreno - Angelica Walker

Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno plays Angelica Walker, a mysterious individual who secretly facilitates the Walker family's body-swap twist.

Moreno is a veteran actress notable due to being an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards) winner.

The 91-year-old actress previously appeared in West Side Story, The King and I, Princess Power, and Slums of Beverly Hills.

Matthias Schweighöfer - Rolf

Matthias Schweighöfer

Army of the Dead alum Matthias Schweighöfer portrays the Walker family's trusty neighbor, Rolf.

When Baby Miles swapped bodies with Pickles the dog, Rolf, who is also a dog trainer, gets confused by the whole ordeal.

Schweighöfer's most notable credit is playing Ludwig Dieter in Army of the Dead and Army of Thieves. The actor is also known for Oppenheimer, Valkyrie, and The Swimmers.

Bashir Salahuddin - Molson

Bashir Salahuddin

Bashir Salahuddin plays a character named Molson in The Family Switch. Molson is the head of the Molson Group whom she tries to convince for a partnership.

Salahuddin previously appeared in South Side, Sherman's Showcase, and The 24th.

Ilia Isorelýs Paulino - Kara

Ilia Isorelýs Paulino

Ilia Isorelýs Paulino joins the cast of The Family Switch as Kara.

Kara serves as Jess' executive assistant in her office.

Paulino is known for her roles in The Sex Lives of College Girls and Queenpins. One Piece fans may also recognize her for her role as Alvida the pirate.

Fortune Feimster - Coach Kim

Fortune Feimster

Coach Kim is CC's soccer coach. The character is played by Fortune Feimster.

Feimster has credits in The Mindy Project, Office Christmas Party, and Chelsea Lately.

Xosha Roquemore - Carrie

Xosha Roquemore

Xosha Roquemore portrays Carrie in The Family Switch. Carrie is Jess' friend who attends CC's soccer game.

Roquemore is known for her roles in Precious, G.B.F., and The Disaster Artist.

Paul Scheer - Steven

Paul Scheer

Paul Scheer joins the star-studded cast of The Family Switch. The actor plays Steven, one of Jess' competitive co-workers.

Scheer is a veteran comedian who has credits in The Good Place, Fresh Off the Boat, Black Monday, and Big Mouth.

King Bach - Glen

King Bach

King Bach is part of The Family Switch's cast as Glen, Jess' best friend and loyal co-worker.

King Bach, also known as Andrew Bachelor, is a content creator who has notable credits in The Babysitter, When We First Met, and Holidate.

Pete Holmes - Peter

Pete Holmes

Joining the cast of The Family Switch is Pete Holmes as Peter.

Holmes is known for his roles in Night Court, How We Roll, and The Simpsons.

Naomi Ekperigin - Naomi

Naomi Ekperigin

Naomi Ekperigin plays Naomi in the 2023 Netflix movie. Naomi is one of the interviewers who spoke with Wyatt about going to college.

Ekperigin has over 20 credits to her name, with roles in Me Time, Yes Day, and Mythic Quest.

Dan Finnerty - Gus

Dan Finnerty

Dan Finnerty is one of the cast members of The Family Switch. The actor plays Gus in the movie.

Gus is one of Jess' co-workers who tries to help with her big work presentation.

Finnerty reunites with fellow The Hangover star Ed Helms in the Netflix film. The actor also appeared in Old School and Rock of Ages.

Cyrus Arnold - Hunter Drew

Cyrus Arnold

Cyrus Arnold plays Hunter Drew in the movie. Hunter is Wyatt's school bully.

Arnold has credits in Mr. Harrigan's Phone, Zoolander 2, and 8-Bit Christmas.

The Family Switch is now streaming on Netflix.