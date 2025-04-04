Doctor Odyssey Episode 13 Cast & Guest Stars (Pictures) - Kathryn Newton, Paris Jackson & More

Doctor Odyssey Episode 13, "Spring Break," has a stacked cast of young and up-and-coming actresses, headlined by Kathryn Newton, Paris Jackson, and Ava Phillippe.

After an episode filled with notable guest stars led by Shania Twain and Donna Mills in Doctor Odyssey Episode 12, the new installment of ABC's medical drama brings aboard three college vixens during Spring Break as they try to gain Max's attention.

Doctor Odyssey Episode 13 Cast Guide: Main Actors & Guest Stars (Photos & Names)

Joshua Jackson - Dr. Max Bankman

Joshua Jackson

Joshua Jackson returns to lead the cast of Doctor Odyssey Episode 13 as Dr. Max Bankman, the Chief Doctor of The Odyssey.

In "Spring Break," Max is the main target of three stunning and beautiful college students seemingly looking to hook up with him.

Jackson's other feature credits include Dawson Creek, The Affair, Fatal Attraction, and Dr. Death.

Phillipa Soo - Nurse Avery Morgan

Phillipa Soo

Phillipa Soo reprises her role as Nurse Avery Morgan of The Odyssey.

Aside from dealing with her pregnancy and choosing between Tristan and Max as the love of her life, Avery's main goal in this week's episode is to enjoy life as she welcomes young guests aboard.

Soo can be seen in One True Loves, Hamilton, and Shining Girls.

Sean Teale - Nurse Tristan Silva

Sean Teale

Sean Teale is back as Nurse Tristan Silva.

The new episode sees Tristan grappling with his drinking problem amid wild parties aboard The Odyssey.

Fans may recognize Teale for playing prominent roles in Rosaline, The Gifted, and Incorporated.

Don Johnson - Captain Robert Massey

Don Johnson

Don Johnson portrays Robert Massey in the brand-new installment.

After learning in the previous episode that he will be a father to Heather's new baby, Robert teases that he will take a step back from The Odyssey to spend some time with her during her pregnancy.

While he waits for his eventual break, "Spring Break" sees the Captain maintaining order in the cruise as young partygoers try to go wild and free.

Johnson has credits in Rebel Ridge, Miami Vice, and Knives Out.

Ava Phillippe - Veronica

Ava Phillippe

Joining the cast of Doctor Odyssey Episode 13 is Ava Phillippe as Veronica, one of the college vixens trying to seduce Max during "Spring Break."

Phillippe is Reese Witherspoon's daughter, and she makes her acting debut in Doctor Odyssey.

Charlotte Lawrence

Charlotte Lawrence

Charlotte Lawrence guest stars in Doctor Odyssey Episode 13 as another stunning college vixen whose primary goal is to be intimate with Max.

After making a prominent appearance as part of the cast of Apple TV+'s Bad Monkey, Doctor Odyssey is Lawrence's second acting credit.

Anthony Turpel - Connor

Anthony Turpel

Anthony Turpel appears as the charismatic and spontaneous Connor in Doctor Odyssey Episode 13.

Turpel's notable credits include Love, Victor, The Bold and the Beautiful, and 911.

Ariel Yasmine

Ariel Yasmine

Ariel Yasmine is part of the star-studded guest star lineup of Doctor Odyssey Episode 13. She plays one of the guests/partygoers during "Spring Break."

Yasmine's most iconic role is playing Nancy Reeve in Married at First Sight.

The actress' other credits include Truth Be Told, Bel-Air, and South Beach Love.

Noah Beck - Steve

Noah Beck

Noah Beck's Steve is another partygoer aboard The Odyssey.

During a promotional video ahead of the episode, Beck described his character as someone "very excited" to let loose in the party.

Beck previously led the cast of Sidelined: The QB and Me on Tubi. The actor also starred in Doogie Kamealoha M.D. and Side Hustle.

Paris Jackson - Nessa

Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson guest stars as Nessa, one of the college vixens, in Doctor Odyssey Episode 13.

Jackson is the only daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe, and she rose to prominence after releasing her debut album, Wilted, in 2020.

As an actress, she appeared in American Horror Stories, Habit, and Gringo.

Kathryn Newton - Hannah

Kathryn Newton

As a law student, Kathryn Newton's Hannah tries to take a break from stress while aboard The Odyssey. She also gets to forge a newfound friendship with Avery.

Newton is no stranger to the small screen since she previously appeared as a guest star in Hacks Season 3, Episode 9.

In the movies, the actress played Cassie Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and had other notable roles in Lisa Frankenstein, Abigail, and Detective Pikachu.

New episodes of Doctor Odyssey premiere on ABC at 9 p.m. ET every Thursday and can be streamed on Hulu the next day.