Stephen King's 2026 Carrie Reboot Gets Official Release Window

Actress Katee Sackhoff revealed when fans can expect the release of Amazon Prime Video's Carrie series, and it couldn't be more perfectly timed. Mike Flanagan, best known as the showrunner and director of The Haunting of Hill House, was specifically chosen by Stephen King to adapt Carrie in episodic form. The series wrapped production in October 2025, and it was announced that it would be released sometime in 2026.

The Direct was in attendance at Katee Sackhoff's Fan Expo Vancouver panel on Saturday, February 14, and the Star Wars and Carrie actress finally announced the release month for Carrie. During her panel, Sackhoff commented on Flanagan and his upcoming "Flanniverse," prompting her to reveal that Carrie will premiere in "October of 2026."

"Back to Mike Flanagan, yeah... the Flanniverse... October of 2026, Carrie comes out on Amazon. You guys are in for a treat. It's very good. It's very good."

When asked if she could reveal any specific details about the upcoming Prime Video series, Sackhoff simply replied, "I cannot say anything" but didn't leave attendees empty-handed.

The Star Wars and Battlestar Galactica star mentioned that the show would include "fire" and "there might be some blood," both of which are commonly associated with any Carrie project. However, she also took a moment to praise Flanagan and his dedication to the series, saying that he is "so good at what he does:"

"I mean, it's 'Carrie.' There's fire? ... There might be some blood. Yeah, I'm just excited. You guys are gonna love it. Mike Flanagan is, so good at what he does: smart, psychological horror."

Notably, Carrie is an adaptation of a Stephen King novel. Flanagan adapted other King works, such as Doctor Sleep, Gerald's Game, and The Life of Chuck, and Sackhoff talked about how "good at adapting Stephen King" Flanagan is. She also made sure to note that "Stephen trusts him" and that the legendary author is "giving him his entire library," prompting him to adapt more of King's stories:

And he's very, very good at adapting Stephen King, and Stephen trusts him. So, as you can tell in the press, Stephen's giving him his entire library. He's like, 'You can do this one and you can do this one. How about this one? How about this one?'"

Alongside Sackhoff, Carrie will star Matthew Lillard (who is also returning to the Scream franchise in 2026) as Principal Grayle, Samantha Sloyan as Margaret White (Carrie's mother), and Summer H. Howell as Carrie White.

Carrie's Strategic Release Window

It is hard to think of a better release window for Carrie than October, since that is the month that houses Halloween. At its core, Carrie is a psychological horror story, so there is arguably no better time for it to premiere than around Halloween.

The upcoming Amazon Prime series will be eight episodes, and it likely doesn't matter when it debuts in October. The Halloween season is celebrated throughout October, and in 2026, Halloween falls on a Saturday, so it would be perfect for fans to watch an episode of Carrie that day.

It is also worth noting that releasing in October could open other opportunities for Carrie. For example, Universal's Halloween Horror Nights (an exclusive theme park event that runs throughout October each year) recently created a haunted house based on Fallout for its 2025 event.

Fallout is another Amazon Prime Video production, so Universal and Prime Video already have a relationship, allowing Prime Video to have a presence at Halloween Horror Nights. It is possible that fans could see Carrie show up at Halloween Horror Nights in 2026 (or 2027, since Halloween Horror Nights likes to bring in IPs one year after their initial releases), since it is a big name, since Fallout was already featured at the event.

No matter what happens with Carrie, it seems likely that fans will get to experience Flanagan's version of the story beginning sometime in October 2026.