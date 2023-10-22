Will Fall of House of Usher Get a Season 2? New Data Hints at Likelihood

The Fall of the House of Usher has now been streaming on Netflix for over a week, and its viewership has now been revealed. But is Season 2 on the table?

The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan recently returned to Netflix with his latest horror series The Fall of the House of Usher, adapting the 1839 short story from Edgar Allan Poe.

As usual for a new horror show in the Flanaverse - a term coined for Flanagan's various works - House of Usher unites a stacked cast, one member of which had to be replaced mid-production due to controversy and reports of on-set misconduct.

Fall of House of Usher's Netflix Viewership Revealed

Netflix

According to data shared by television analytics firm Samba TV, the premiere episode of The Fall of the House of Usher - which totals eight episodes long - was viewed by 791,000 U.S. households in its first four days on Netflix.

For comparison, here is the viewership data for the premiere episodes of other recent Netflix originals in their first four days, via Samba TV:

One Piece - 739 thousand

- 739 thousand Who Is Erin Carter? - 1.2 million

- 1.2 million The Diplomat - 1.3 million

- 1.3 million You (Season 4) - 1.7 million

(Season 4) - 1.7 million Outer Banks (Season 3) - 1.6 million

Looking at the figures, the viewership behind The Fall of the House of Usher certainly doesn't mark anything record-breaking for the streamer. Although it did exceed 2021's Midnight Mass which also hailed from Mike Flanagan and marked his third original series for Netflix.

But in keeping up with a highly-anticipated show such as One Piece and not falling massively behind multi-season Netflix staples, The Fall of the House of Usher should still be considered a success.

Obviously, the Samba TV data only represents the viewership of the premiere episode in its first four days, so it's unclear how many viewers stuck around for the full eight episodes and how it performed in the days and weeks that followed.

Samba TV acquires its viewership data from a panel of over three million households across 25 million opted-in TVs in the U.S.

Will Fall of House of Usher Return for Season 2?

The Fall of the House of User comes as the fifth original TV series in the Flanaverse to arrive on Netflix, and it will also be the last new show as the creator will be jumping ship to Amazon Prime Video as part of a new deal.

So, this means any future projects from Mike Flanagan will be coming to the Amazon streamer as opposed to Netflix, seemingly starting with his adaptation of Stephen King's The Dark Tower novels.

But what does that mean for The Fall of the House of Usher Season 2? Well, unfortunately, probably nothing good.

For one, The Fall of the House of Usher is based on a short story from Edgar Allan Poe, and as the Netflix series ends essentially the same way as the tale from which it is adapted, a continuation already seems unlikely.

Combine that with the fact Flanagan has departed Netflix, none of his previous shows have continued into a sophomore season, and the streamer billed the show from the start as a "limited series," Season 2 seems almost out of the question.

Flanagan also told Coming Soon how his The Dark Tower adaptation at Amazon is "gonna be priority #1" after the now-concluded writers' strike, only further dooming the chances of more Usher tales.

But as Netflix has continued to see success with the Flanaverse, the streamer may well now search for another creator who can replicate that in a similar format with more horror original series down the line.

The Fall of the House of Usher is streaming now on Netflix.