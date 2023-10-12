Mike Flanagan’s next project, The Fall of the House of Usher, arrived, so here’s an extensive list of the show’s remarkable cast and characters.

Flanagan and Netflix have a long history with one another that started after The Haunting of Hill House became an overnight sensation. This led to the filmmaker creating multiple other shows: The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, and The Midnight Club.

Flanagan's next project, the last one under his deal with Netflix (he’s since signed an exclusive agreement with Intrepid Pictures at Amazon Studios), is here. The Edgar Allan Poe-influenced show puts a gothic spin and supernatural twist on the downfall of an opioid empire as its heirs begin to mysteriously die one by one.

All the Cast & Characters of The Fall of the House of Usher

Bruce Greenwood - Roderick Usher

Bruce Greenwood

Roderick Usher is the patriarch of the Usher family and the CEO of Fortunato Pharmaceuticals, which his twin sister, Madeline, helped to acquire. While he has plenty to offer his six children, generally, his fatherly affection isn’t included.

Bruce Greenwood explained to Netflix that Roderick is someone “who has never had to pay for any trespass:”

“Roderick Usher is a guy who has never had to pay for any trespass… He’s moved forward in his life without impediment at the expense of everybody and everything around him, and he’s never paid for it in any way at all.”

The actor recently played Randolph Bell in The Resident and also voiced Batman in Batman: Gotham by Gaslight, Batman: Death in the Family, and Young Justice.

Carla Gugino - Verna

Carla Gugino

Verna is the shape-shifting demon after the Usher family throughout the series.

Carla Gugino noted how her villain always has a “fascination” for “human beings:”

“Unfortunately, most people are made of who they are from the start, and so they rarely change their minds.... She always has some kind of –– if not faith, fascination –– in human beings… She is always waiting for the occasional one that will actually make a different decision.”

Gugino can be seen in notable projects such as Night at the Museum, Watchmen, Gerald’s Game, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and more.

Mary McDonnell - Madeline Usher

Mary McDonnell

Mary McDonnell’s Madeline Usher is the incredibly intelligent and calculating brains behind Fortunato. She’s always pushing her brother, Roderick, whenever needed—though she’s not afraid to step over him if necessary.

While talking about her character to Netflix, McDonnell shared how Madeline “doesn’t give a fuck about [society’s usual rules and decorum]:”

“I’ve played a lot of empowered women or women in power, but they’re still aware of certain kinds of rules and decorum. And Madeline really doesn’t give a fuck about it… And I love that about her. She just does not care. So there’s freedom in her, along with all of the other things that attracted me to her.”

The actress can also be seen in Rebel, Major Crimes, Fargo, The Closer, and Battlestar Galactica.

Carl Lumbly - Auguste Dupin

Carl Lumbly

Auguste Dupin has a long feud with the Usher family that started over 30 years ago, and he’s made it his goal to take down “The Usher Crime Family.” Dupin is described by Netflix as “brilliant, decent, and determined.”

Carl Lumbly shared with Netflix that August “believes in simple things like justice and love” and that “people need to be held accountable for what they do.”

“Charles Auguste Dupin is a simple man… He believes in simple things like justice and love. He thinks that the nobler ideas that we carry about ourselves as human beings are worthy of defense. He believes in justice. He believes in love the hard way. Love that is not always soft and/or pretty, but that involves an opening of the heart, a love that involves a sacrifice, and that people need to be held accountable for what they do.”

Lumbly played a large role in the television series Alias and can also be seen in more recent projects such as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, This is Us, and S.W.A.T.

Mark Hamill - Arthur Pym

Mark Hamill

Mark Hamill’s Arthur Pym is the Usher family lawyer who is incredibly talented at what he does and is always willing to do what is asked of him. As much as he’s there for the Ushers, his more personal qualities remain a mystery to even his closest friends.

While speaking to Netflix, Hamill admitted that Pym provides some important exposition to the audience as they watch:

“[Pym’s] the investigative thread providing a lot of exposition for the audience wondering, ‘What’s going on? Who is this? Why is this happening?’... That’s my job, to figure out what’s going on.”

The actor is most known for embodying two characters who might be larger than life itself: Luke Skywalker and the Joker.

Michael Trucco - Rufus Griswold

Michael Trucco

Rufus Griswold, played by Michael Trucco, is the boss of the younger Roderick Usher, who is seen in the show’s flashbacks to 1979.

The actor appears in projects such as Average Joe, Fire Country, The Rookie, Midnight Mass, and more.

T’Nia Miller - Victorine Lafourcade

T'Nia Miller

Victorine Lafourcade is the oldest of the Usher “bastards” who has made her purpose in life to help people—though, it’s all in a bid to gain her father’s approval. While he may have positive aspirations, her actions aren’t always on the proper side of things, as seen when he bends the rules of clinical trials so that her new revolutionary heart technology can start testing on human subjects.

T’Nia Miller told Netflix that “[Victorine] wants to basically be the new Roderick” in that “she wants to be the CEO… [and]wants to run things.”

Miller played Hannah Grose in The Haunting of Blu Manor and also appeared in television shows Foundation, The Peripheral, and The Diplomat.

Paola Núñez - Dr. Alessandra Ruiz

Paola Núñez

Paola Núñez’s Dr. Alessandra Ruiz is Victorine’s girlfriend and colleague.

Núñez can be seen in the recently canceled Resident Evil series and also appeared in The Purge and The Son TV shows.

Henry Thomas - Frederick Usher

Henry Thomas

Frederick Usher is the eldest of the Usher family and the natural heir to his father’s company. Compared to his other siblings, he is the least equipped to take over Fortunato. Fred suffers from neuroses and harbors intense jealousy and an ever-present insecurity.

Henry Thomas considered Freddie to be “a composite of Donald Trump Jr., Hunter Biden, and Fabio.”

As a kid, Thomas had a leading role in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial as Elliot and can be seen in the new horror movie Pet Sematary: Bloodlines. Like many of his fellow Usher castmates, the actor also appeared in The Midnight Club, Midnight Mass, and The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Kyleigh Curran - Lenore Usher

Kyleigh Curran

Lenore is the purest member of the Usher family, with Roderick even considering her to be the “best of.” She’s kind, empathic, and always looks to make conscientious choices instead of considering the family first.

Curran can also be seen in Secrets of Sulphur Springs, Lego Star Wars: Summer Vacation, Doctor Sleep, and I Can I Will I Did.

Samantha Sloyan - Tamerlane Usher

Samantha Sloyan

In the Usher family, Tamerlane is secondary only to Frederick, and she feels herself far more prepared to be the heir of Fortunato. She doesn’t feel it will ever happen, however, so she jumps feet first into carving a new path for herself in the health and wellness world alongside her husband, Bill—a relationship that might not stand the test of time.

Samantha Sloyan shared how Tamerlane “has distorted her ambition in a way that has caused her to lock out all other things from life:”

“Tamerlane Usher considers herself a true Usher... She is the daughter of both Roderick and Annabel Lee, his first wife. And I think she aspires so much to please her father and to make him proud. And that has distorted her ambition in a way that has caused her to lock out all other things from life. [There’s] a single-mindedness to her, and she’s put so much pressure on herself and so much importance on her success that her anxiety level has just gone through the roof."

Sloyan’s history with Mika Flanagan’s work goes back to the movie Hush, and she would go on to team back up with the filmmaker for The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass, and The Midnight Club. The actress can also be seen in The Morning Show, Minx, SEAL Team, and more.

Rahul Kohli - Napoleon “Leo” Usher

Rahul Kohli

Napoleon “Leo” Usher is described as a video game patron and the socialite of the Usher family. He also happens to have a drug problem, something that becomes problematic for those around him.

While talking about his character to Netflix, Rahul Kohli revealed that “Leo’s thing is indulgence and greed” and how “he treats people almost like drugs:”

“Leo is one of the children from Roderick’s adventures that find out later in life that their father is Roderick Usher… Leo’s thing is indulgence and greed. And he tends to supplement his life with either. He treats people almost like drugs. So, if he wants an upper or a downer, he uses people that way. And when they’re no longer of any use to him, he disposes of them.”

Kohli can previously be seen in a handful of Mike Flanagan’s previous projects, including The Haunting of Bly Manner, Midnight Mass, and Midnight Club. He also starred in the CW series iZombie.

Kate Siegel - Camille L’Espanaye

Kate Siegel

Kate Siegel’s Camille L’ Espanaye runs the PR for the Usher family, and she’s fantastic at what she does: consistently spinning bad news into good press.

Siegel explained that Camille is “a stone-cold bitch” who “loathes human emotion:”

“Camille’s a stone-cold bitch. There is no stopping her… She loathes human emotion in any way, shape, or form and thinks weakness is probably the most embarrassing thing that could happen to a person.”

The actress joked how she took lots of inspiration from a character in Pixar’s The Incredibles, noting that “Camille is just Mirage.”

Siegel starred as Maddie in Mike Flanagan’s Hush and can also be seen in The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Gerald’s Game.

Sauriyan Sapkota - Prospero “Perry” Usher

Sauriyan Saptoka

Sauriyan Sapkota’s Prospero “Perry” Usher is the youngest of the family and new to the rich life. His goal is to use his family’s money to make life one big party.

Sapkota shared with Netflix that Perry “does whatever he wants, sort of balls to the wall.”

The actor previously starred as Amesh in The Midnight Club.

Zach Gilford - Young Roderick

Zach Gilford

A younger Roderick is played by Zach Gilford in flashbacks, and he’s a far different father back in the day than he is in the present.

Gildford previously played a role in Criminal Minds, The Midnight Club, Midnight Mass, Good Girls, L.A.’s Finest, and more.

Willa Fitzgerald - Young Madeline

Willa Fitzgerald

Willa Fitzgerald is a young Madeline besides Zach Gilford’s younger Roderick in the show’s flashbacks, where she proves that she’s always been able to see the bigger picture.

Fitzgerald previously starred in the Scream television series and also played a role in Royal Pains and Alpha House.

Katie Parker - Annabel Lee

Katie Parker

Annabel Lee, played by Katie Parker, is the mother of Frederick and Tamerlane and was Roderick’s only real love.

The actress previously had smaller roles in The Haunting of Hill House, The Midnight Club, and The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Malcolm Goodwin - Young Auguste

Malcolm Goodwin

Malcolm Goodwin brings a younger version of Auguste to life, who was an investigator, proving that the character has long been looking to do the right thing and find justice.

Goodwin starred in CW’s iZombie and was also part of projects like Reacher and Breakout Kings.

Crystal Balint - Morelle “Morrie” Usher

Crystal Balint

Morelle Usher is a former model and actor who is now the devoted wife of Frederick and mother to Lenore.

Crystal Balint’s previous work includes Midnight Mass, Supergirl, The Midnight Club, Fire Country, and more.

Daniel Jun - Julius

Daniel Jun

Julius is Leo’s boyfriend.

Daniel Jun can also be seen in The Expanse, Murdoch Mysteries, Hudson & Rex, and more.

Matt Biedel - William “Bill” T. Wilson

Matt Biedel

Matt Biedel’s William “Bill” T. Wilson is a kind and dedicated man who is married to Tamerlane and has a large following for his fitness work. He’s teamed up with his wife to pursue a new fitness venture.

Biedel can also be seen in Midnight Mass, Narcos: Mexico, Altered Carbon, and The Umbrella Academy.

Ruth Codd - Juno Usher

Ruth Codd

Juno is a former junkie who recently married Roderick.

Ruth Codd’s only other onscreen credit is for The Midnight Club.

Annabeth Gish - Eliza

Annabeth Gish

Eliza was married to Longfellow and is Madeline and Roderick’s mother.

Annabeth Gish was also married to another of Robert Longstreet’s characters, Mr. Dudley, as Mrs. Dudley in The Haunting of Hill House. She can also be seen in Mayfair Witches, Midnight Mass, #Freerayshawn, Barry, and more.

Igby Rigney - Toby

Igby Rigney

Toby, played by Igby Rigney, is one of Camille L’Espanaye’s two assistants.

Rigney has previously appeared in F9: The Fast Saga, Midnight Mass, The Midnight Club, and more.

Aya Furukawa - Tina

Aya Furukawa

Aya Furukawa’s Tina is the other of Camille L’Espanaye’s two assistants.

The actress can also be seen in Brand New Cherry Flavor, The Baby-Sitters Club, and The Midnight Club.

Robert Longstreet - Longfellow

Robert :Longstreet

Robert Longstreet plays Longfellow, the murdered CEO of Fortunato, and is the father to Madeline and Roderick. He is named after a poet during Edgar Allan Poe’s time.

Longstreet portrayed Mr. Dudley in The Haunting of Hill House and Joe Collie in Midnight Mass. He also played Lonnie Elam in 2021’s Halloween Kills.

The Fall of the House of Usher is now streaming on Netflix.