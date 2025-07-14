Mike Flanagan's Next Horror TV Show Finally Gets an Official Release Window

The next highly anticipated horror show from writer and director Mike Flanagan has received an exciting release update. Flanagan is known for creating the Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass. Flanagan’s next television project takes him from Netflix to Amazon’s Prime Video as he reimagines another horror classic for the screen.

Flanagan’s next project is a TV reboot of Stephen King’s iconic horror Carrie. The series received the green light in April and is preparing to film this summer. Amazon has not confirmed a release date for Carrie, but Flanagan has given an indication of when fans will be able to see it via his Letterboxd account. Responding to a comment on his review of Fréwaka on Letterboxd, Flanagan revealed that he would not have a series releasing in 2025, and instead, Carrie would be released on Prime Video in 2026.

"[The Fall of the House of] Usher was my last Netflix series, I’m at Amazon now. But no series this year. My release this year is ‘The Life of Chuck’ in theaters, and ‘Carrie’ will be on Amazon Prime in 2026."

Carrie will be Flanagan's first TV release since 2023's The Fall of the House of Usher. It also marks the filmmaker's return to the horror genre, whose 2025 release The Life of Chuck (another Stephen King adaptation) took him into sci-fi drama territory. During this time, Flanagan has also turned in a script for a Clayface film that will be part of the new DCU.

Other major releases on Prime Video's 2026 slate include the Marvel series Spider-Noir, the final season of The Boys, and Elle, the prequel series to Legally Blonde.

What to Expect From Mike Flanagan's Carrie Series

The Carrie reboot will be the first time Stephen King's novel has been adapted for television rather than film. Four movies have been created based on the horror high school story, with the original film (starring Sissy Spacek), gaining two Academy Award nominations, and the most recent adaptation in 2013 earning only 51% with critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The closest a TV version of King's novel has come is in the Season 2 musical episode of Riverdale, which was based on Carrie: The Musical.

Flanagan's TV series will seemingly stick closely to King's original story, with the logline of the series (as per Variety) describing it as a "bold and timely" iteration of the story that sees Carrie deal with a "bullying scandal" and her "mysterious telekinetic powers:"

“['Carrie' is a] bold and timely reimagining of the story of misfit high-schooler Carrie White, who has spent her life in seclusion with her domineering mother. After her father’s sudden and untimely death, Carrie finds herself contending with the alien landscape of public High School, a bullying scandal that shatters her community, and the emergence of mysterious telekinetic powers."

Amazon MGM Studios is backing the Carrie reboot, and Flanagan is set to write, produce, and showrun the series. The show will adapt the story of King's iconic horror novel about a friendless teenager, Carrie White, who deals with the discovery of her telekinetic powers during high school, across eight episodes. In terms of cast, Variety reports that Summer H. Howell is being eyed for the lead role as Carrie, with Siena Agudong as Sue Snell.

If any creator is the right fit to reboot Carrie for television, it's Flanagan. The horror auteur has had a hand in adapting several of Stephen King's stories to the screen, including Gerald's Game, Doctor Sleep, and most recently, The Life of Chuck, proving he's adept at bringing the writer's stories to another medium. Flanagan's series The Fall of the House of Usher, The Midnight Club, and The Haunting of Hill House are also adaptations of well-established horror stories, adding to the director's impressive repertoire of adaptations.