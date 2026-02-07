Fallout Season 3 Writer Teases Ron Perlman's Super Mutant Return In 'Larger Wars' (Exclusive)

Fallout is jam-packed with references to the world and characters that gamers have come to know over the last couple of decades. Season 2 of the hit show introduced even more crucial and fan-favorite elements to the table, such as the Deathclaws and New Vegas.

However, there was one massive addition that only got a single scene of screentime. In Episode 6 of Season 2, at the brink of death, the Ghoul finds himself being forcibly helped by a massive, cloaked figure. For a few seconds, the light hits their face, and it's revealed that this person is none other than a super mutant, voiced by the legendary Ron Perlman himself.

The Direct sat down with Fallout co-showrunner and writer Geneva Robertson-Dworet in an interview, where she revealed that Ron Perlman's quick cameo in Season 2 was never intended as a one-and-done moment for the character.

Regarding Ron Perlman's super mutant, Robertson-Dworet revealed that she has "always seen that as a big role," one that the team is "hoping to have the opportunity to continue." The showrunner elaborated on how they "like the idea of hinting at larger wars, larger fights in this world" outside the scope of the show's immediate story.

"I hope people know that he is a larger character in this world, in our minds," Robertson-Dworet further assured.

The showrunner also addressed the possibility of more crossovers with Fallout 4's chapter of the Brotherhood in Boston. When asked whether the practicality of distance means the show can't tackle the other side of the country, Geneva Robertson-Dworet slyly noted that the "Brotherhood of Steel has the most ability in this world for mobility," while also adding that "the Commonwealth, in our minds, has the greatest tech."

Leaning further into the tease, she also brought attention to how "there are so many chapters [of the Brotherhood] scattered across the wasteland," with each one "[having] quite a unique character to them." Geneva Robertson-Dworet gleefully noted that she is "excited to bring more of them and their cultures into this show."

More of The Direct's interview with Fallout co-showrunner and writer Geneva Robertson-Dworet can be read below, including a reveal that makes Hank and Lucy's scene in the finale even more tragic than it already was.

Fallout Season 1 and Season 2 are now streaming in their entirety on Prime Video.

Ron Perlman Could Have a Much Bigger Role In Fallout Season 3 and Beyond

Prime Video

"I've Always Seen That as a Big Role."

The Direct: "Earlier this season, in Episode 6 specifically, Ron Perlman made a quick cameo as a super mutant. Were there any conversations to have him play a bigger role in Season 2? Or was it kind of always that, for now, just kind of opening a door?"

Geneva Robertson-Dworet: I've always seen that as a big role. It's just kind of how that story is going to unfold with that character is, you know, again, we're hoping to have the opportunity to continue this story, and we like the idea of hinting at larger wars, larger fights in this world that are taking place that maybe aren't in the region of the wasteland where our characters currently are, and to get to those things. So I'd say, just because he appears in one scene this season, I hope people know that he is a larger character in this world, in our minds.

Could More Fallout 4 Connections Be Imminent?

Prime Video

"I Think the Brotherhood of Steel Has the Most Ability in This World for Mobility..."

The Direct: "People were very excited by, earlier this season, the connection to Xander Harkness and the Commonwealth. So, that Liberty Prime Alpha tease, a robot players last saw in Boston in Fallout 4, was even more exciting. Just because we're on the West Coast, do you think that definitely doesn't rule out connections to stuff like Boston on the other side of the country? That distance doesn't matter?"

Geneva Robertson-Dworet: I think the Brotherhood of Steel has the most ability in this world for mobility, because they have a dirigible. And the Commonwealth, in our minds, has the greatest tech, and so I'm really excited to see more of the Brotherhood. I think one of the things that's so interesting to me about the Brotherhood is that our POV on the Brotherhood as a show started with this rather dusty, backwater chapter of the San Fernando, the Knights of the San Fernando that Quintus is the leader of. But in fact, there are so many chapters scattered across the wasteland, and they all have quite a unique character to them. So I'm excited to bring more of them and their cultures into this show.

Lucy and Hank's Big Finale Moment is Even More Tragic

Prime Video

"Kyle Talked a Lot About Losing Older People to Alzheimer's..."

The Direct: "At the end of the finale, you know, you were mentioning the emotional moment between Hank and Lucy on the stairs. Hank basically lobotomizes himself. So I have to ask, what does this mean for Hank? Do we expect this to kind of be the end of his story for now, or will there definitely be more Hank, whatever that might mean, going forward?"