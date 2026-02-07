Fallout Season 3 Boss Hints At Major Twist Involving The Ghoul’s Family

A major Ghoul twist might be hiding in Fallout Season 3, at least, according to showrunner Geneva Robertson-Dworet. The end of Fallout's second go-round on Amazon Prime Video saw Walton Goggins' irradiated gunslinger track down his family. After leaving behind his wife and daughter in the pre-apocalypse, the Ghoul found his family's cryogenically frozen resting place only to discover they had broken free of their steely Vault-Tec-owned confines and made a break for Colorado.

This seemingly sets up a Season 3, where Goggins' character will head to the Centennial State, once again looking for his wife and child, but whether he finds what he is looking for is a massive question the series' head creative wants audiences to think about. Speaking with Cinemablend, Fallout showrunner Geneva Robertson-Dworet teased that the Ghouls family could be significantly older if/when he finds them in the third season.

Robertson-Dworet remarked, "I think that one of the fun things about the 'Fallout' world is that cryo exists." Addressing how that could directly affect the Ghoul's big family twist, she added that it brings up questions like "How old would Barb be now? How many years has she been out of cryo:"

"I think that one of the fun things about the 'Fallout' world is that cryo exists. So, there's always these questions of, were they in cryo before she left the note? Are they in cryo again? What is happening? How old would Barb be now? How many years has she been out of cryo?"

She even pondered whether the version of Barb that Ghoul finds is "now a much older person" than she once was:

"These are questions that we hope fans are asking because the technology is available, to that she either hasn't aged a day or is now a much older person that The Ghoul is going to find."

While plot specifics regarding whether Ghoul will find his family in Fallout Season 3 are unknown, this could be a first taste of an incoming twist for the third season in which Goggins' wasteland wanderer finds his family in a different state than when he left them, perhaps a great deal older than before the bombs dropped.

A third season of the hit series has been confirmed, but no release date has been announced at this time. Production on Fallout Season 3 is expected to get underway later this year, with Goggins, along with much of the main cast (including Ella Purnell and Aaron Moten), returning for more irradiated action. All eight episodes of the Fallout Season 2 are streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Setting up Fallout Season 3's Epic Plot

Amazon Prime Video

Fallout Season 3 is still under a veil of secrecy, but that does not mean there have not been nuggets dropped about where the series will go in its next batch of episodes.

The Season 2 finale set up an epic conflict set to pop off in the incoming chapter. This included the introduction of the Enclave (a cabal of descendants of American government officials aiming to take over the wasteland).

After Vault 33 fell into chaos, overseers (and newly revealed-to-be Canadian) Steph Harper signalled out to the Enclave, asking for help, so they are at the ready.

On top of that, civil war has broken out between various chapters of the Brotherhood of Steel. While the bloodshed has only just begun, things are only going to get worse. This is especially the case given the tease of the towering Liberty Prime Alpha superweapon, which came as an Easter egg to close the Season 2 finale.

To finish it off, there is, of course, the ongoing Ghoul story as he seeks out his family in the Colorado wilderness, following his conquest of the Nevada desert.