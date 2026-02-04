Fallout TV Show's Liberty Prime Alpha Plan Is a Major Twist from the Games

The Fallout Season 2 finale debuted an exciting wrinkle from the Fallout games: The Liberty Prime Alpha plan. The Fallout TV show has done a pretty stellar job at steeping its TV story in the deep mythos of Bethesda's beloved series of irradiated RPGs. Season 2 upped the level of connective tissue, not only setting its sweeping narrative within the game canon but also adding new context to elements from these post-apocalyptic interactive adventures.

Season 2, Episode 8 closed with another of these in-game Easter eggs making their way over to the TV adaptation.

The season finale ended with a short post-credit scene, setting up the civil war that will unfold sometime in Season 3. Focusing on the Brotherhood of Steel, this after-action moment sees Xelia Mendes-Jones' legionnaire, Dane, brought into the office of Elder Cleric Quintus (Michael Cristofer).

As explosions go off outside the Brotherhood facility, Dane delivers a mysterious package to his Elder. Quintus is quick to reveal what is hiding inside, unrolling the blue brints for what looks to be a suit of robotic armor known as Liberty Prime Alpha.

Created by Robco in pre-war America, the Liberty Prime Alpha experiment was a hulking Kaiju-sized combat-ready robot developed for deployment by the U.S. Army. It was initially designed to assert America's dominance over communist China, but it never saw any action as it lacked a sufficient power source at the time.

It is worth noting that roughly 20 years before the events of Fallout Season 2, a Brotherhood chapter managed to bring the Liberty Prime Alpha project back to life. In 2077, the Brotherhood revived the robot during its war with the East Coast division of the Enclave in the Capital Wasteland.

However, to close that conflict, the robot was taken out of commission yet again by a devastating orbital strike. The last fans heard of the steel-lined titan it had been transported to the Commonwealth for the Brotherhood's war with the Institute.

With Cold Fusion on the board, and the California chapter of the Brotherhood of Steel having seen it (thanks to Aaron Moten's Maximus), Quintus seems primed to pursue the infinite energy source once again, perhaps developing his own take on the towering superweapon to stomp out the ongoing war.

How Will Liberty Prime Alpha Play Into Fallout Season 3?

After sparking the fuse of war in Fallout Season 2, Season 3 of the hit Amazon Prime Video series is seemingly set to be a combat-heavy affair. Not only are the Brotherhood of Steel butting heads with each other, but Caesar's Legion seems ready for blood, and the mysterious Enclave has finally been put on the table.

One can assume Elder Quintus' pursuit of Liberty Prime Alpha will weigh heavily on the show's next set of episodes. With a brutal and bloody war going on outside his door, he is ready to snuff out anyone who calls themselves an adversary of his, and a good way to do that would be with a Transformers-sized fighter bot.

However, just like the U.S. Army before the bombs dropped all those years ago, Quintus will need a sufficient power source to bring his mechanical titan to life. This will likely send him on the trail of Aaron Moten's Maximus yet again, as he was the last one seen with the series' central cold fusion reaction.

While that cold fusion vial now rests in the computer that was powering Mr. House in New Vegas, Quintus doesn't know that, so the Brotherhood elder will presumably come knocking on Maximus' door with the force of his entire legion behind it.

All eight episodes of Fallout Season 2 are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The Lucy Purnell-led streaming series is already confirmed to have a third season in the works, with production expected to start sometime later this year.