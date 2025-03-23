Fallout TV Show Gets Thrilling Update Ahead of Season 2 Release

Fallout has received an exciting update about the series' future beyond the confirmed second season.

The Prime Video series adapts Bethesda's popular open-world RPG video games to the screen, with stars Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Kyle MacLachlan all portraying original characters in the TV show.

Season 2 of Fallout is currently in production, with fans eagerly anticipating the new episodes that will explore exciting new locations in the post-apocalyptic world (find out what set photos have teased about Season 2 here).

Fallout Season 3 Plans In the Worls

Prime Video

Industry insider Jeff Sneider reported on the latest episode of The Hot Mic that Fallout Season 3 is seemingly moving ahead.

Fallout's second season only recently began filming, but according to Sneider showrunners Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan are already "planning out Season 3:"

"I was told that he and Lisa Joy are a little bit busy doing Season 3 of 'Fallout'. Busy filming Season 2 [right now]... but I think they're already planning out Season 3."

Amazon has yet to officially greenlight a third season of Fallout so this rumor should be taken with a grain of salt for now.

That being said, Fallout pulled big numbers for Prime Video, becoming the second most-watched original series on the platform following its debut and earning a slew of award wins and nominations. Therefore, it seems like more Fallout is a safe bet—provided Season 2 maintains that success.

What To Expect From Future Seasons of Fallout

Excitement for Fallout Season 2 is already high following the Season 1 finale reveal that the show would be taking things to New Vegas, a very popular location from Bethesda's games.

Some exciting new cast members are also reportedly joining the next season of Fallout, including MCU star Kumail Nanjiani and Home Alone's Macaulay Culkin, adding to the hype for the new episodes.

It's hard to say at this point where Season 3 of Fallout may take the story without knowing the events of Season 2. However, the world of the game offers many locations and communities beyond New Vegas, that would make for great stories on-screen.

Season 2 of Fallout still doesn't have a release window, meaning any hope of a third season is still years away. But if this latest update proves true, Fallout fans have a lot to look forward to from the Prime Video series.

Fallout Season 1 is currently streaming on Prime Video.