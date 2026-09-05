Spider-Man Brand New Day Is Giving Away Free Merch In Theaters For a Limited Time

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures are rewarding Spider-Man: Brand New Day fans with free merch in theaters for a limited time. The fourth Tom Holland Spider-Man movie has been a massive success and continues to draw crowds in cinemas across the globe. It touched on themes of isolation and introduced characters from different corners of the MCU in a way that resonated with audiences. Having now surpassed Avengers: Infinity War's box office, Sony wants to thank the fans who made that possible.

Sony Pictures announced Fan Appreciation Weekend, a promotional event for Brand New Day encouraging moviegoers to revisit the film in theaters. The promo runs from September 4 to September 7, and anyone who buys a ticket at participating locations will receive a limited-edition poster.

Sony Pictures

The promo lines up with the Labor Day holiday, giving families an extra day to take part. It also arrives at a key point in the movie's run. Brand New Day could potentially land on digital platforms around October, with 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD release already given a tentative November 17 date. Before it leaves theaters, Sony clearly wants to give fans one more reason to show up, not to say the film needs help at the box office.

Sony Pictures

Brand New Day is already widely successful, breaking the domestic opening weekend record with $360 million when it began its run in late July. It also surpassed $2 billion worldwide in three weeks, a rate only Avengers: Endgame ever beat. The sequel now stands as the third-biggest global release of all time with more than $2.3 billion, behind only Avatar and Avengers: Endgame.

Sony Pictures

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Brand New Day picks up with Peter Parker four years after Spider-Man: No Way Home. The world no longer remembers Peter, so he gives his life entirely to being Spider-Man. That pressure sparks a dangerous change in him, all while Sadie Sink's Jean Grey causes havoc in New York.

Is It Worth Seeing Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Theaters a Second Time?

The limited-edition poster is an obvious reason to rewatch Brand New Day in theaters, especially for collectors, since merch like this is hard to come by once the promo period ends. Beyond that, the movie is packed with elements that make a rewatch worthwhile. The opening montage featured several villains from Spider-Man lore and recreated a number of iconic comic book covers. Billy Clements, for example, appeared as Ramrod and was elated to have gotten the opportunity. His scene, like those of the other villains, was a quick cameo many moviegoers missed on the first watch. Rewatching the film and looking out for the comic covers these antagonists recreate in their battles with Spider-Man should be a rewarding endeavor for fans.

Furthermore, Brand New Day is loaded with hard-hitting emotional themes that should marinate even better on a second viewing. The film explored Peter's decision to remain in isolation and what the lack of human connection did to him. This plot point is very relatable, given how much social connection is waning, especially among young people in the social media era. It's likely some viewers didn't quite catch how deep this storyline runs or how it relates to everyday life, so it demands another watch to reflect on such a heavy theme. A single viewing doesn't do it justice.

Beyond the mushy stuff, the fight scenes in this film are exhilarating, matched by the amazing visual style that Destin Daniel Cretton brought to the movie. Spider-Man's battle with the Hand, that have a fierce new leader, was especially spectacular, with combat that was very well choreographed. The way Jean Grey uses her powers also stands out; it's one of the best visual representations of the mutant's abilities in live-action. Seeing sequences like these play out again on a large screen beats watching them at home, not to mention the joy of fellow fans convening to experience the film together once more.