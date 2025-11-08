Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Officially Brings Back a Major 'Hawkeye' Character

One Hawkeye character will return for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's 2026 run on Disney+. A big surprise from the first season of Daredevil's Disney+ revival was the extent to which the new show was connected to the wider MCU. Part of this proved true with the return of Tony Dalton as Jacques "Jack" Duquesne (also known as the Swordsman), who reprised his super-powered role from the hit Hawkeye series.

Dalton's sword-swining supe was last seen in the custody of the villainous Mayor Kingpin, after having brushed shoulders with the walking, talking battering ram of a crime lord during one of his many fundraising events in New York City. And, as it would turn out, Dalton's Marvel character will be back for more comic book fun in Born Again Season 2.

The former Hawkeye actor confirmed his appearance in Daredevil's upcoming second season during a recent interview with Comicbook.com, telling the outlet, "Yeah," he is in it, and he shot "a bunch of action stuff in this next one:"

"Yeah, actually, right now that you are asking me about the action sequences, that’s exactly what I was thinking about in my mind, because I did a bunch of action stuff in this next one that is coming out of ‘Daredevil.’ And man, I got hurt, I got her hard. I mean, I think I must have chipped a rib or something, because two or three weeks I was in bed. I had bruises all over my back. It was hard. Those guys go hard… So, yeah, that’s going to come out, and it’s going to be a lot of fun."

Dalton's character, while masquerading as one of New York City's financial elite, is actually a vigilante himself. He dons the persona of the Swordsman, which has drawn the ire of people like Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk and his Anti-Vigilante Task Force.

Marvel Television

With Duquesne locked up by the end of Season 1, it was unclear whether he would appear again in the R-rated streaming show, but this is confirmation that he will make himself known once again.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 comes to Disney+ in March 2026. The Disney+ series will bring back Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil as he assembles a team to combat Mayor Wilson Fisk's new anti-vigilante agenda. Cox will return, along with other familiar faces, including Deborah Ann Woll, Jon Bernthal, and Elden Henson (read more about the Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 cast here).

How Will Tony Dalton's MCU Character Play Into Daredevil: Born Again Season 2?

While it was fun to see Tony Dalton back as his Hawkeye character in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, he did not play too heavily into the show's skull-cracking story. That could all change with Born Again Season 2.

The series' upcoming second season will focus on an all-out war between Daredevil's vigilante team and Wilson Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force. It has also been made clear that Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear will need to assemble a team of heroes before he can go to battle with New York City's crime lord mayor.

Perhaps Dalton's Jack Duquesne/Swordsman could be one of those heroes that Matt Murdock recruits to his cause. Dalton did tease that he was involved in some intense action sequences in the new series. This could indicate that he will be battling alongside Daredevil to reclaim the city streets he vowed to protect.

Before Duquesne can take up arms against Kingpin and his goons, though, he first will need to escape their clutches. This great escape subplot, too, has the potential for some epic action, which could also have been what Dalton was describing in these new quotes. Hopefully, he can get out from behind bars, and fans get another taste of his sword-swinging prowess on the small screen.