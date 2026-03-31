Avengers: Doomsday Will Officially Feature 12 Reformed Villains

Earth's Mightiest Heroes are getting back together in Avengers: Doomsday. Obviously, with Doctor Doom looking to stir up trouble when the film hits theaters on December 18, the MCU will need all the help it can get. Captain America, Thor, and Ant-Man are just a few of the familiar faces that are ready to get back on the horse. And they'll have to get on the same page with some unsavory characters if they want any chance of coming out victorious.

As it stands, there are nearly as many anti-heroes on Doomsday's cast list as do-gooders. In fact, many of the figures who will fight on the side of good have complicated backgrounds, ranging from full-fledged villains to people willing to put others before themselves. Whether that attitude sticks remains to be seen. However, the opportunity is there for them to not only redeem themselves but also save the entire multiverse.

Every Former Villain Set To Appear in Avengers: Doomsday

Loki

Marvel Television

The God of Mischief had a complicated upbringing, to say the least. All his dark feelings led him to a life of villainy, in which he attempted to usurp his father as Asgard's king and to conquer Earth. Fortunately, spending a bit of time with the Time Variance Authority (TVA) in his Disney+ series softened Loki up, allowing him to embrace his destiny as the keeper of the multiverse.

Bucky Barnes

Marvel Studios

All Bucky Barnes ever wanted to do was follow his childhood friend, Steve Rogers, into battle. HYDRA got in the way, though, turning Bucky into the terrifying assassin, the Winter Soldier. It's taken Bucky years to get rid of his programming, but he's finally ready to stand alongside his fellow New Avengers and fight alongside Steve one more time.

Yelena Belova

Marvel Studios

The Red Room taught Yelena Belova that the world was kill-or-be-killed from a young age. She always did her boss' bidding without question and became one of the world's premier mercenaries. However, after losing her sister, Natasha Romanoff, Yelena thinks that following in Black Widow's footsteps and becoming an Avenger is the right career move for her.

Ghost

Marvel Studios

SHIELD cost Ava Starr her family and a regular life, so she came into Ant-Man and the Wasp with an axe to grind. Eventually, her situation got sorted out, which opened the door for her to make money as a hired gun. But Ghost didn't give herself enough credit because Thunderbolts* proved she has the makings of a great hero.

Red Guardian

Marvel Studios

Alexei Shostakov was the Soviet Union's answer to Captain America and played the Red Guardian role well. The good times didn't last, though, and Alexei was left searching for a new purpose. The Red Room gave him one, but he hurt too many people and had to make up for his mistakes. Now, he's back on the right path, setting up shop with his adoptive daughter, Yelena, in Avengers Tower.

US Agent

Marvel Television

The US Government handed over Captain America's shield to John Walker, a soldier who appeared to have it all together. Of course, he didn't, only causing trouble for Sam Wilson and Bucky as they fought the Flag Smashers. Life didn't get easier for John after losing the shield, so he turned to mercenary work. Luckily for him, the MCU has given him a second chance at standing up for what's right.

Sentry

Marvel Studios

Bob Reynolds was looking for help when OXE Group began experimenting on him. He came out the other side with incredible abilities but also a dark alter ego, the Void, which threatened to swallow New York City whole. The Thunderbolts saved Bob and provided him with the family he never had. As long as his friends stay in his corner, Sentry can make a major difference in the fight against Doom.

Mystique

20th Century Studios

The last time Rebecca Romijn's Mystique had a major role in a Marvel movie, she lost her powers and was left in the cold by Magneto. It was a shocking scene because Mystique was arguably Magneto's most loyal soldier, infiltrating and stealing for him time and time again. The duo could get back to their old ways in Doomsday, only this time, they'll be helping their fellow mutants rather than hurting them.

Magneto

Marvel Studios

Stopping history from repeating itself is Magneto's entire purpose. Throughout all of Fox's X-Men movies, his goal was to ensure the survival of the entire mutant race by any means necessary. That's not likely to change in Doomsday. The only difference will be that the survival of mutants also means the survival of everyone else, as Doom is unlikely to single any one group out during his crusade.

Namor

Marvel Studios

Talokan lived in peace for centuries, until the surface-dwellers began searching for vibranium in the ocean. Since Wakanda didn't offer any aid, Namor, Talokan's ruler, started a war with the African nation, killing Queen Ramonda. Shuri, the new Black Panther, showed Namor the mercy he didn't show her mother by sparing his life during their duel. The bond they formed is sure to be key to Doomsday's story.

Namora

Marvel Studios

After seeing what humans were capable of, Namora grew to hate them as much as anyone. She picked as many fights as she could in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. But her hatred for humanity is only surpassed by her loyalty to Namor. If he's willing to team up with Shuri and the rest of the Avengers, so will she.

Attuma

Marvel Studios

Like Namora, Attuma heard Namor's war cries and started wreaking havoc in Wakanda Forever. He had an especially memorable fight with Okoye, which ended with the Wakandan warrior down for the count. While the Wakandans will surely struggle to share a battlefield with Attuma in Doomsday, both sides will have to put their differences aside for the time being.